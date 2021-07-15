July 15, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morristown Gazette ran an advertisement from Tate L. Earnest, a businessman in Johnson City. The advertisement said, “Money to loan on long time and easy payments. No delay. Secured by first mortgage in good real estate. For particulars address Tate L Earnest, Johnson City, Tenn.”
The Morristown Gazette was published from 1867 until 1920. There were no daily newspapers published in Johnson City in 1896. The Comet was a weekly publication.
July 15, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff brought news of several sick or injured area residents.
“James Farnsworth, 8, ill with typhoid fever was removed from his home on Baxter street (sic) yesterday afternoon to Memorial Hospital for treatment.”
“James B. Adams, employed at the Clinchfield Products Corporation, severely burned about the feet and legs below the knees by sodium sulphide was last night taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment. The acid burned severely before relief could be had. Mr. Adams is the second to suffer accident at the chemical plant within a week. John Miller having burned by chemicals there last Wednesday and taken to the hospital where he is today.”
“Mrs. Charley Boone, wife of one of Cranberry’s most prominent citizens, was this morning brought to Memorial Hospital for treatment. She has been in ill health since the birth of her child a few days ago.”
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner of Appalachian Hospital, which was the forerunner of a different Memorial Hospital, which immediately preceded Johnson City Medical Center.
Cranberry, North Carolina is approximately 32 miles from Johnson City.
July 15, 1921: A century ago today, The Sneedville News reported, “Mr. W.H. Evans and Mr. Hugh White, of Johnson City, were appreciated callers at the News office Tuesday morning.”
The Sneedville News was a newspaper published in Sneedville, Tennessee. It is no longer in publication. Sneedville is approximately 74 miles from Johnson City.
We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
July 15, 1923: The Johnson City Chronicle reported on a planned visit by the governor of Tennessee. “Telephoning from Kingsport to the Chamber of Commerce yesterday, Governor Peay stated that he was ready to make his promised visit to Johnson City but feared that because of Highway Commissioner Creveling’s having had to leave his party for return to Nashville his visit would not be as satisfactory as it otherwise would have been. Insasmuch as the Governor’s visit was inspired by interest in the highway situation, particularly the road to Asheville, N.C., he felt that a later visit with Mr. Creveling might be best. When asked when he might be expected, the Governor said that he would be in Johnson City within the next two weeks.”
The story also stated, “At the Chamber of Commerce it was stated that arrangements would be begun at once for giving the Governor and Mr. Creveling a cordial welcome and for making it possible for them to get full information as to the highway situation. It is likely that they will be taken over the proposed route to the North Carolina line. On Wednesday of this coming week, District Highway Engineer Webster, of Knoxville, will go over the proposed route with representatives from Johnson City and Erwin.”
July 15, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the McComb Enterprise-Journal reported on a recent wedding. “The First Methodist Church in Pensacola, Florida was the scene on Friday afternoon, July 12, of a beautiful wedding ceremony when Miss Torry Copenhaver, lovely daughter of Mrs. L.L. Copenhaver and the late Dr. Copenhaver, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was united in marriage with Emery A. Battle, son of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin A. Battle of McComb. The impressive double ring ceremony was said by Dr. E. A. Shafer.”
The McComb Enterprise-Journal was a newspaper published in McComb, Mississippi, and is now published as the Enterprise-Journal. In 1946, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle was not published on Mondays; July 15, 1946, fell on a Monday.
July 15, 1948: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried a large advertisement for Penney’s. The advertisement read, in part, “Folks, we hope that this is the last time we have to move in Johnson City. Once more we are going to bring our two stores under one roof. This merchandise we are offering consists of really outstanding values. Lots of other items that we did not have space to mention!” There we no mention made in the advertisement of either of the store locations, nor of the store hours, nor when the sale would begin.
July 1, 1971: A half-century ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle knew they were in for hot weather when they read the weather forecast. “The song that begins, ‘There’ll Be A Change In The Weather’ sure wouldn’t have been written in the summer of 1971.”
The article continued, “Change? We’ve got a better chance of being struck by lightning”
“The official U.S. Weather Bureau forecast calls for considerable cloudiness, mild temperatures, high humidity and showers and thundershowers today along with a high from 83 to 86.”
“Tonight should be cloudy with thundershowers and a low of 67.”
“Tomorrow is expected to be cloudy with showers and thundershowers and a high from 80 to 84.”
Finally, the article concluded by reporting, “The record high for this date was 95 in 1952, the record low 49 in 1967.”
July 15, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, with a dateline from Johnson City and a byline from Leslie Lloyd, The Tennessean reported on retail developments. “Judy Freeman pushed her cart down the Wal-Mart Supercenter aisle, adding her purchases on a calculator mounted on the cart’s handle.”
“She used to mentally keep track of her spending. The calculator is one of several new gadgets retail stores are offering shoppers.”
More details revealed, “Wal-Mart has put calculators on shopping carts in its 2,252 stores. But that’s just a start.”
“More advanced shopping carts have high-tech maps that rely on sensors in store ceilings to help shoppers find the pickled baby corn, the right salad dressing or other hard-to-find items.”
“At trade shows, the hot items are carts with video screens that flash ads, and current prices, for items in the store.”
“But the next wave could be a bar code reader that would let shoppers charge their purchases and bypass that crowd in the checkout lane.”
The Nashville Banner ceased publication in 1998.