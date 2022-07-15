July 15, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported several news accounts of special interest to Watauga area residents. Readers learned that “Born to the wife of David Baker, a daughter.”
“Dr. H.L. Campbell has moved his office into his new home.”
“Fred Hendrix, after a short trip to Virginia, is at home again.”
“Several of our people are attending court at Elizabethton this week.”
“Mrs. Zena Hendrix is here from Perch, Va., visiting her parents.”
“I. Heyman of Roanok (sic), Va., was here last week treating eyes and selling spectacles.”
“Gen. A. Frost is here from South Freeport, Mass. He is in the employ of the Town Co.”
“Wiley Hodge, telegraph operator at Marion, Va., was here last week visiting his mother and sisters.”
“Other people are much grieved over the death of Walter Calloway, and express great sympathy for the relatives and friends of the murdered young man. Some few favor lynching the murderer, but the great majority are in favor of letting the law take its course.”
“There is considerable dissatisfaction and some indignation among our people over the failure of the County Courts to make an appropriation to repair the bridge on 4th avenue (sic) over Lick Creek, and also Lucy’s Branch, the main county road from Elizabethton to our place. The court ordered the road commission to lay off and make a new road, but there is no way to get to the depot without encountering heavy grades, while by way of the bridges the grade is easy.”
All of the news accounts were signed “D.N.R.” and dated July 13, 1897.
Watauga is an incorporated community located in both Carter and Washington counties.
Lick Creek is next to Watauga and is in Carter County, according to www.us.geoview.info.
July 15, 1922: One hundred years ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle opined and reported more details about a news item initially appearing in this column on July 12. “Through H.D. Gump, chairman of the department of conventions, and assembles, the Chamber of Commerce, is endeavoring to have established in Oakland Park, in the northeastern portion of the city, permanent tourists camp. It is the plan to install water, lights, and other facilities and necessities, in the grove which furnishes an ideal place where tourists may pitch their tents for the night.”
“This project of course contemplates the building and maintaining of the highways through this section which have been planned; and when built, use by tourists is a certainty, since this route through the Appalachian mountains will furnish the most magnificent scenery on the American continent. The crossing of the entire range on the projected roads would naturally be by way of the Asheville road, two designated routes being planned to pass through Johnson City from the north and east.”
“Other towns and cities will provide those camping places and in fact principally through the west, they are already in use in many of the cities, and Johnson City following its custom of keeping up with modern ideas has taken the matter in hand at this time in order that the facilities may be made known — Johnson City Chronicle.”
“By doing the same thing the Rotary and Civitan Clubs of Greeneville can put Greeneville on the map.”
“When the Andrew Johnson Memorial is finished and the fact advertised to the world, there will be big influx on visitors coming this way.”
“If there was a place where parties could camp and find conveniences right at their hand, there is no telling how many would take advantage of them.”
“It would be a big boost for Greeneville and we suggest that these organizations take the matter up at once — East Tennessee Republican, Greeneville.”
July 15, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “East Main street from Bert street to Broadway will be widened to 32 feet, it was revealed yesterday by Dewey Leonard, city manager.”
“At present, the street is from 22 to 24 feet in width.”
“The plan for widening the street was approved by G.W. Prater, division engineer from Knoxville.”
“Work on the street will get underway at once, Leonard said. The state will pay for the repairing, which will be done by state highway employees.”
July 15, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried news with a dateline from Elizabethton. Readers learned that “The bookmobile of the Watauga Regional Library Center will visit rural communities of Carter County and the Elizabethton Public Library through Aug. 1.”
“Patrons are asked to return books during the visit and are invited to ask for titles they want to read.”
“The bookmobile will visit on the following schedule:”
“July 24 – Oak Hill, Inez Stevens; Laurel Fork, Mrs. Clarence Stout; Rittertown, Mrs. H. W. Oaks; Hillview and Hermitage Nursing Homes;”
“July 25 – Hampton Creek, Mrs. Ed Roark, Roan Mountain, neighborhood Service Center; Cove Creek, Mrs. Steve Dyer;”
“July 26 – Watauga, Mrs. J. B. Keefer; Range, Davis’ Store, Sandy Bottom, Mrs. John Colbaugh; Keenberg, Mrs., June Von Cannon.”
“July 27 – Buladeen, Mrs. J. R. Garland; Sadie, Mrs. Hubert Speer; Unaka, Hardin’s Store; Hunter, Mrs. Flossie Williams;”
“July 31 – Cherry Hills, Mrs. Dennis Gentry; Pinecrest, Mrs. L. B. Young; Watauga Avenue Service Center; Elizabethton Public Library; Siam; Mrs. O. J. Force; and
“Aug. 1 – Mrs. Christine Clark; Simerly Creek, Mrs. Carson Simerly; and Tiger Valley, Mrs. Lee Ledbetter.”
July 15, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, Tom Hodge wrote about Spam in his column in the Johnson City Press. “I don’t know what they’re feeding the military these days, but in my time, we knew a lot about Spam.”
“In more recent times, Spam has achieved a certain amount of respectability. After all, I see commercials on TV from time to time touting the culinary desirability of Spam.”
“But I was sort of shaken the other day.”
“I read about a Spam-carving contest held in Seattle. The much-maligned meat was transformed into any number of shapes. One contestant formed little soldiers from the icky gelatin in which Spam is packed. He also carved a miniature congressman out of the mean and called it ‘Sen Spam Nunn opposes glaze in the military.’”