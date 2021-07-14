July 14, 1841: The Whig reported, “We were present on Wednesday the 7th inst., at Elizabethton during the week of the Circuit Court, and heard Messers Powell and Embree address the citizens of Carter county (sic).”
“Of Mr. Powell’s speech, we have little else to say than that, it abounded with false and reckless assertions – betrayed the vanity of the speaker – and afforded him an opportunity to disgorge himself of a portion of the malice and spleen, with which his depraved heart has been filled, ever since the deep and shameful corruptions of the immaculate brother Doct. (sic) Col. Joe, were so originally rebuked by the people of the Congressional District.”
“Mr. Embree followed, in a plain, unaustacious (sic) common sense, but clear and satisfactory manner – reading his documents – commenting thereon – and giving, in a manner altogether satisfactory to the Whigs, his views on those questions of State and national (sic) policy, likely to be discussed in our own General Assembly.”
“Mr. Powell, in conclusion, red (sic) from our paper of last Week (sic), the following extract, which he denied the authorship of and denounced us with a vengeance, giving as his reason for so doing, that we were present.”
The Whig was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was generally spelled that way in 1841.
“Inst.” Is an abbreviation meaning “in the same month”, so “the 7th inst.” would have been on July 7, 1841.
July 14, 1891: The Comet reported, “There were eight prisoners from Erwin brought through the city yesterday enroute to the Federal Court at Knoxville. They were arraigned for violation of internal revenue law. The arrests were made by Deputy marshals W.M. McInturff and W.K. Brockus. The parties arrested were Thomas Ray, Henry Sikes, Elijah Bowman, John Hilton, Tom Garland, Lafayette Hamilton, Zebulon Hensley and Frank Tittle.”
The article continued, “These men had been lodged in jail for some time and while Officer McInturff was bringing them down on the 3 C’s some of the prisoners got liquor in them and by the time they arrived here some were almost unmanageable. It seemed for a while that a row could not be avoided buy the prisoners were eventually quelled.
“Strange that prisoners can’t be kept from liquor and squabbling among themselves. The kids and others who had nothing to do were considerable excited over the prisoners and crowded around the depot to see what was going on. Chief Remine told the boys to disperse, and they did so for a while, but not until No. 1 carried the unfortunate men away were the do-nothings willing to return to their kraal.”
July 14, 1921: One hundred years ago today, with a dateline from Johnson City, the Bristol Herald Courier reported, “B. Taylor’s three base clout scored brother Alf in the ninth inning of an exciting game that had been tied up in the frame before. The final count was Johnson City 5, Knoxville 4.”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still in publication. If there were any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921, we do not have access to them.
July 14, 1941: The Johnson City Press reported news of a tragic accident. “Mrs. Ethel Arp, 23-year-old wife of Herman Arp, Carnegie section resident, was painfully burned on arms, legs, back and hips when a gasoline stove exploded in her home about mid-afternoon Sunday, it was learned at Appalachian Hospital today.”
“Arp, 29, sustained burns on both hands when he removed the gasoline tank and threw it into the yard.”
“Today Mrs. Arp was reported considerably improved. She explained that her burns were received in an odd manner.”
“Her husband, she said, became frightened when the stove began to act peculiarly just after he had lighted it. He called to his wife, standing on a platform outside the kitchen, that he was going to throw the tank outside and told her to stand out of the way, She, however, has poor hearing and did not hear the instructions. The flaming tank struck her and burned all her clothing off, inflicting severe injuries.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of the Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
July 14, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Bristol Herald Courier reported, with a Johnson City dateline, “The Johnson City Press-Chronicle will announce editorially in its Sunday morning edition that the paper will back Edward Ward Carmack and Gordon Browning for the Democratic nominations for United States senator and governor of Tennessee.”
“The paper also is offering the names of three candidates for consideration in the First Congressional District race, but without recommending any one of the three. They are Dayton Phillips of Elizabethton, Joseph Wolfenbarger of Rutledge, and John Kilgo of Greeneville.”
As mentioned for the entry of July 14, 1921, the Bristol Herald Courier is still in publication.
July 14, 1948: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reminded readers “The Privilege to Vote is Precious – Register by Thursday.”
July 14, 1968: Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned “Lt. Janice E. Jones, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John H. Jones, 1414 Rotherwood Drive, has been promoted to captain while serving at Walter Reed Hospital, Washington, D.C.”
“Attached to the Army Medical Services Field, Capt. Jones received her degree in Physical Therapy from Ft. Sam Houston, San Antonio, Tex., and has now been reassigned to Ft. Wayne-Wright Bassett Hospital, Fairbanks, Alaska.”
Readers also learned that “Capt. Jones is a graduate of Science Hill High School and also East Tennessee State University.”
July 14, 1971: Fifty years ago today, in a series of three captioned photographs on the front page of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, readers could see the demise of once stately Windsor Hotel. “An end of an era is seen here as the stately old Windsor Hotel yields with dignity to the mighty blows of the hammer ball. The death blows began yesterday as dozens of spectators watched with mixed emotions. The destruction continues today as the city makes way for urban renewal.
July 14, 1996: According to the Johnson City Press, twenty-five years ago today, “Merrill Moore has received the George Bowles Broadcast Journalism Award from the Virginia Association of Broadcasters.”
More details revealed that “The award honors distinguished performance in broadcast news. Moore began his broadcast career in 1950 at WETB radio, Johnson City. He joined WCYB in 1962 as a reporter and began anchoring the evening news two years later.”
“Moore is a graduate of University High School. He attended East Tennessee State University and received an honorary degree in 1996.”