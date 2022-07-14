July 14, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported sad news to its readers. Readers learned that “William Daniel Arnold, son of Daniel Arnold, deceased, was called from labor to reward July 9 at 8 o’clock A.M., after three weeks confinement from typhoid fever. His age was thirty four years. eight months. and eleven days. He was married to Miss Laura Campbell May 11, 1887. Not long after his marriage he joined the Brethren Church. From that time on he lived as a Christian. He was School Commissioner and Sunday School Superintendent of the Sunday School in the new school house when he gave the land and did so much to aid in building. Thus one so young and useful has been taken away and why we can not tell. God’s ways are not our ways, and He knows best. The writer has known him from his boyhood up, and like all of us, he made some mistakes, perfection is not attained in this life, but I can say of him what Shakespeare said of Brutus:”
“‘His life was gentle and the elements;
So mixed in him that nature might
Stand up
And say to all the world
‘This was a man.’”
“We lived close and were together so much and our union so agreeable that our friendship was almost like Jonathan and David’s. He was not only kind to his wife and children but kind and good to his neighbors. But alas! He is gone where we hope to meet him in the Father’s house where many mansions are.”
“He leaves a wife, a boy about eight years old and a little girl three years old, an aged mother, two brothers, four sisters and many friends to mourn his loss.”
“His funeral was conducted in the Limestone Church by Brother J.B. Pence, from Job 14, after which his body was laid to rest beside his father amid a vast throng of kindred and friends to await the resurrection of the just.”
The article was signed, “P.D.B.”
Typhoid fever is spread through poor hygiene habits, and is now treatable with antibiotics. We rarely hear of typhoid fever in the United States, but it is unfortunately still found in parts of the world.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is in publication in Jonesborough. However, the city was spelled as Jonesboro in 1897.
July 14, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported sad news that would inconvenience a Johnson City neighborhood. “The Kerney Grocery Company, on Eighth avenue, was completely destroyed by fire at 8:10 o’clock. No account as to how the fire originated could be obtained at that hour.”
July 14, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star reported several items of interest to local residents. “A marriage license was issued today to Edward Lyons, 30, and Pearl Oaks, 40, by the county court clerk.”
“The Future Farmers and Homemakers Club will hold its regular meeting at Teen Town Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. A recreation program will follow the business session.”
“J. Jack Stafford, secretary of the Elizabethton Chamber of Commerce returned yesterday from a two weeks’ vacation which he spent in Louisiana visiting friends and relatives. He spent several days in New Orleans.”
“W.C. Osborne, who was cited to city police court on a charge of operating a loud speaker within the city limits Saturday afternoon is to be tried by judge (sic) Guy Ferguson today at 5 p.m. This is the second case of the same nature to be made by city police this month.”
“Sheriff Tom Nave left this morning for bend (sic), Oregon to return to Carter County Arils Payne, 30, of Butler, who is charged with felonious assault growing out of an altercation at First Springs last February. Payne was arrested by FBI agents and is being held for the sheriff.”
“The ‘ghost’ failed to walk for several hundred salaried employees of TVA engaged in the Watauga Dam project today because of the failure of the senate to pass the appropriations bill of the Authority. The senators themselves and their employees also went payless today because of the lack of an appropriation.”
“Case against Miss Mary Evelyn Shoun, charged with disturbing public worship, was postponed in general sessions court this morning until Tuesday at 1 p.m., by Judge Ross Pearson. Announcement was made that the Rev. M.D. Garrett, tent evangelist, prosecutor in the case, had gone to Chattanooga to employ an attorney. Clyde Street, Attorney, has been engaged to represent Miss Shoun.”
Butler is a community in rural Johnson County and is located about 28 miles from Johnson City.
Fish Springs is a community located in rural Carter County. It is about 24 miles from Johnson City.
The Elizabethton Star was, and still is, a newspaper published in Elizabethton. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1947. July 14 of 1947 fell on a Monday.
July 14, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, in an article carrying the byline of Mrs. J.H. St. Clair, reported that “Cherokee Baptist Church, Rt. 1, Jonesboro, will soon be embarking on a new building program, but members will remember their ‘old home church’ for many generations.”
“The church organized in 1783 is the second oldest church in the Holston Association and it was at Cherokee Baptist Church that the Holston Baptist Association was organized in 1796, just 20 years after the Declaration of Independence was signed.”
“The church is located near Lamar High School, just off Highway 61, has had two other names — Cherokee Creek Baptist Church and Baptist Church of Christ at Cherokee. From this organization grew the First Baptist Church of Jonesboro. In the library in Jonesboro Church, J.J. Burnett’s book ‘Sketches of Tennessee Pioneer Baptist Preachers,’ lists some of Cherokee’s early pastors as Jonathan Mulkey, Tidence Lane, William Cale, and three generations of Bayless men, including Elder John Bayless and his son Rees.”
“Tidence Lane acted as moderator and when William Murphy Clark was the organizer of the Holston Association, there were seven churches represented and this was the first Baptist Association in Tennessee.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1972.