July 13, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline of Johnson City and a date of July 12. Readers learned that “A company will be formed at Jonesboro to be known as the Jonesboro Fair association, and this organization, it is said, will buy the old fair grounds at that place and revive the annual fairs which some years ago were so successful in Washington county.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
July 13, 1915: The Johnson City staff reported alarming news. “The mysterious leaving of a fine healthy boy baby at the home of Mr. and Mrs. George H. Pepper on the Johnson City – Elizabethton Pike on the night of July 8th has at last been fathomed out and the mother of the child has been made known although her whereabouts is unknown.”
“The first evidence that the parties, who know of the taking of the baby to the Pepper home was ascentained (sic) through parties who communicated what they knew to Chief of Police Hickman, who at once got busy.”
“Chief Hickman went to the home of Scott Brooks, who resides on the car line near the Hamilton store, and with whom Chester J. Baxter and wife had lived with for several months, and whose wife is the mother of the child now at the Pepper home.”
“Mr. Brooks states that Baxter and his wife came to his home in February and that they lived there until after the child was born. The marriage license records in Clerk Martin’s office show that Baxter’s wife gave her name at that time as Isabell McCurry, although she claims to have been married before to another man. Mr. Brooks states that he and his wife made a visit to friends in North Carolina about two weeks after the birth of he child, and that after their return the baby was taken away.”
“In making his investigations yesterday and today, Chief Hickman learned that Baxter’s wife left the city on the morning of July 9th, following the night on which the baby was left at the Pepper home. The destination has not been learned. She is a woman of about twenty-two years of age.”
“Baxter, who is a Spanish-American war veteran, and about thirty years of age, left this city yesterday over the C. C. & O. railway for Cincinnati, for the Soldiers’ Home at Dayton, Ohio. It is stated that Baxter is not the father of the child.”
“Mr. Brooks and Conrad Dove visited the Pepper home Sunday and the former identified the baby as being the one that was born to the Baxters on June 24th.”
“When the baby was left at the Pepper home a note very pathetic in tone stating that the mother of the baby was dead was found pinned to the covering over the basket.”
“When seen by a Staff reporter today Mr. Pepper stated that the baby was a ‘fine baby and was growing well.’ He also stated that he and Mrs. Pepper would not keep the child but that they would place it in the hands of some good family and see to it that it was well taken care of, and looked after in the proper way.”
The Johnson City – Elizabethton Pike eventually became known as The Glanzstoff Highway, It is now known as Highway 91 from East Main Street in Johnson City, to the Happy Valley area, at which place it becomes West Elk Avenue and U.S. 321 in Elizabethton.
July 13, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle alerted readers that “En route to their summer home near Hampton, a party of Ohio tourists stopped in Johnson City yesterday and called on friends here. The party was composed of E. H. Kiser, president of the Merchants and Farmers Bank, Blachichester, Ohio; Burch Williams, cashier of the same bank, and J. H. Tollie and two sons, of West Union. Mr. Tollie is a retired tobacco grower and met for appointment, other men prominent in Burley tobacco circles, at the Windsor Hotel.”
“Mr. Kiser and Mrs. Williams are quite well known in Johnson City having frequently visited here and having been spending their vacations in the mountains near here for several years.”
Hampton is a community in rural Carter County and is about 15 miles from Johnson City.
July 13, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle announced, “W. I. Ray, 702 E. Unaka Ave., will retire Tuesday after 30 years of service with the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina Railroad Company.”
“Ray, who joined the company in 1917, also has been employed by the Southern and Norfolk and Western Railroads. His positions have included those of ticket agent, telegraph operator, train dispatcher, and car accountant.”
July 13, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new $2 million postal complex will be held July 28.”
“Ceremonies are to begin at 4 p. m. for the new facility which will house the sectional center here.”
“U.S. Sen. Howard Baker Jr. and Congressman James H. Quillen will attend the ground breaking. U.S. Sen. William Brock will also likely attend the ceremony.”
“Representatives of the U.S. Postal Service and the Corps of Engineers will also attend.”
“CFW Construction Co. In., Fayetteville, was low bidder on the project when the Corps of Engineers advertised for bids.”
“The new facility will be located near Memorial Stadium on a 5.6-acre tract purchased from the City of Johnson City It will be across East Main Street from the Municipal-Safety Building.”
“Completion is tentatively scheduled for July, 1973.”
“The new facility will contain 50,000 square feet of floor space and provide spacious parking areas.”
“The complex will be a sectional center for the postal Service, processing mail not only for Johnson City but also for surrounding areas.”
“Fred Lockett, director of the Postal Service here, said, ‘The postal center will be a definite asset to East Tennessee and Johnson City.’ Additional employment is a distinct possibility, he said.”
July 13, 1997: The Johnson City Press provided exciting news for readers. “The Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Mountain Home, will be featured on Good Morning America on ABC Tuesday between 8 – 8:30 a.m.”
“The segment will focus on spirituality and healing, and the interview is based on a National Institute for Healthcare Research grant received by the VAMC Chaplain Service and East Tennessee State University’s James H. Quillen College of Medicine.”
“A course was developed for the College of Medicine for third- and fourth-year medical students on spiritual and religious issues in clinical care. The segment will be based upon the success of this course’s teaching practices.”