July 13, 1866: The East Tennessee Union Flag reported, “We will publish a full report of the Commencement Exercises of the Jonesboro Female College in our next issue, as we have not room this week. We will say however, that both teachers and pupils acquitted themselves in a manner credible to the extreme. The school closed with prospects for a bright future.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way on the masthead. The city was spelled that way, as well as Jonesboro, within the pages of the newspaper.
July 13, 1871: One hundred and fifty years ago today, the Herald and Tribune ran an advertisement for A.J. Brown, who was an attorney at law, as well as a collections agent. Mr. Brown’s officers were located in Jonesborough. The advertisement further stated that “Prompt attention (would be) given to collections in East Tennessee, and Southwestern, Va.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1871.
July 13, 1893: According to The Comet, “Hon. W.P. Brownlow, candidate for Congress, came over from Jonesboro and spent a few hours in this city among the ‘boys’. He dropped into The Comet sanctum to breath a pure atmosphere for a short time. he feels confident of securing the nomination in a walk, and believes he can be elected by a close shave if the Democratic party should split up or nominate Kiser.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1893. Mr. Brownlow served as Congressman from the First Judicial District in Tennessee from 1897 until his death in 1910.
In other news of the day, The Comet reported on recent illnesses of several citizens. “Two children of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Pierce are very sick with flux.”
“Elder S.H. Millard has been confined to his room for several days with flux.”
“W.L. McFarland has been compelled to remain in his room this week on account of flux.”
“Mrs. Jas. Scalf has been very ill for several days. She was taken with flux but it is now threatened with typhoid fever.”
“Mrs. C.W. Carr is slowly improving from a very serious illness. For several days last week, she was thought to be in a very precarious condition, but rallied and will soon be out, it is hoped.”
The flux is amoebic dysentery.
July 13, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Dr. W. McGann noted prison worker of Chicago, will speak at Elizabethton Sunday morning at 9 a.m., at the Methodist Episcopal Church South; at 10:25 at the First Baptist Church. Dr. McGann is an able speaker and is widely known for his eloquent appeal for a fair chance for the delinquent boy. He will speak on ‘Delinquency and the War,’ which has been called the most sensational feature of the war, showing its reaction on the home at the present time, both in Europe and America.”
July 13, 1921: One hundred years ago today, baseball was in the news of the pages of The Bristol Herald Courier. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned, “The Pioneers seemed to experience their greatest difficulty in getting batters out this afternoon, though the serried ranks took on a more orderly appearance after the fourth inning. Nine Soldiers came to bat in the first frame, but due to congestion or some inexplicable reason, only five men scored. Eleven hits abetted by seven visitor errors enabled Johnson City to make 11 runs; Knoxville scored 1.”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still in publication. We do not have record of any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
July 13, 1937: The Johnson City Press reported, “Robert Porterfield’s Barter theater (sic) players will present ‘The Petrified Forest’ at the Junior High School auditorium at 8:30 o’clock tonight. The play is one of a series being presented here under the auspices of King’s Mount post of the American Legion and the Ladies’ Auxiliary.”
July 13, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news about building progress. “Issuance of 31 building permits for erection of dwelling units within the last 20 days is some indication that the acute housing shortage may be relieved to some extent.”
“Still further evidence that the housing situation may be opening up is the fact that the city installed 50 water taps within the last 28 days, according to City Manager M.U. Snoderly.”
July 13, 1948: In a captioned photograph in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, readers learned, “About 110 East Tennessee farmers left last Monday aboard these three chartered buses for a study of farm methods, conditions, and customs in Indiana and Illinois. Washington County Farm Bureau directors included in the tour are Paul A. Dillow of Gray, A.A. Deakins, Jr., of Sulphur Springs, and B.C. Hunt of Leesburg. They went direct from Knoxville to the state offices of the Indiana Farm Bureau Federation at Indianapolis. The group represented 34 counties and joined others from 56 counties in Middle and West Tennessee brining the total on tour to 290 from 90 counties.”
July 13, 1959: With a dateline from Elizabethton, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A polio immunization clinic will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. today at the Carter County Health Center.”
“The clinic is primarily for persons over 12, but all ages will be given the vaccine.”
July 13, 1968: A mystery had been solved, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “Last night’s Unidentified Flying Objects have been identified.”
“Moody Aviation, based at the Elizabethton Airport, reported that they had five airplanes flying in the Elizabethton – Johnson City area last night.”
More details stated, “The planes were flying to give students night flying experiences and night orientation in the area.”
“They will fly again Monday and Tuesday nights if the weather is good, Moody Aviation said.”
July 13, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle quipped, “To grow healthy, vigorous grass, all you need is a crack in the walk.” It’s still true today!
July 13, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported, “The Tri-Cities Children’s Ministry Training Conference will be held Aug. 17 at First Christian Church, 2011 Sherwood Drive.”
Additional details included that “Dr. Eleanor Daniel, dean of graduate studies at Emmanuel School of Religion and professor of Christian education, will be the speaker. Daniel is the author of How-To’s for a Successful summer Ministry, The ABCs of VBS and What The Bible Says About Sexual Identity.”