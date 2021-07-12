July 12, 1843: The Jonesborough Whig and Independent Journal reported to readers that the newspaper was “published weekly, at $2.50 per annun, in advance — $3.00 at the end of three months — $3.50 at the end of the year.”
Jonesborough was spelled that way in 1843.
$2.50 in 1843 is now worth about $91, making three dollars in the same year currently worth approximately $109. Three dollars and fifty cents in 1843 is now worth about $127.32. All of these dollar amounts in today’s dollars are from www.in2013dollars.com.
July 12, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news about several Johnson Citians. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned, “A very enjoyable reception was given by Miss Dora Cargill at her home last Tuesday evening.”
“The pie social given by the Ladies’ Aid society (sic) of the First Presbyterian church (sic), at the residence of Mrs. C.K Lide Tuesday evening was a novel entertainment and met with popular favor here.”
“Rev. J.H. Alexander is the new pastor in charge of the Watauga avenue (sic) Presbyterian church (sic). The services which were formerly conducted in the afternoon are now held at 10:30 a.m.”
“Hon. A.A. Taylor has been in this place recently looking for a desirable residence, which a view of moving here to educate his children. Mr. Taylor’s farm on the Nola Chucky is one of the most desirable ones in the country, but there is no educational advantages there beyond the public schools.”
“Samuel Jarvis, a middle-aged man residing at February, this county, dropped dead from heart failure one day last week.”
“Misses Mamie Toney and Pearl Erwin, of Erwin, have been the guests of Mrs. J.M. Erwin.”
“Dr. W.T. Erwin has arrived from North Carolina and will remain at home till September.”
“D.A. Crouch left yesterday for McKinney, Tex., after a visit of several weeks with his father, Rev. Hyde Crouch, near here.”
Nola Chucky is now spelled Nolachucky; however, it was often spelled as two different words in 1896.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1896. The Comet was a weekly publication.
July 12, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported to its readers that “The ladies of the Central Baptist church (sic) will have charge of the service at the regular preaching hour Sunday morning. Visiting ladies who will appear on the program are Mrs. Hights C. Moore, State President of W.M.U., Miss Margaret Buchanan, State corresponding Secretary and Miss Whipple State Young Peoples corresponding Secretary. This is not a meeting strictly for women, the men are cordially invited to be present as well as visitors. During the absence of the pastor Rev. Oscar E. Sams, the several organizations of the church are conducting the services.”
July 12, 1921: One hundred years ago today, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported information about the Normal School. With a dateline of Johnson City, readers learned, “The first term of the summer school of ten weeks at the State Normal school (sic) closed last week. The total registration has been 800. About 200 students have earned renewal of certificates by attendance and work, and about 175 are taking the state examinations. Some of these will remain over for the second term of the quarter, and a number of additional students will register.”
The State Normal School eventually transitioned into East Tennessee State University.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published at the Chattanooga Times Free Press. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
July 12, 1925: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Friday’s weekly meeting of the Optimist Club was one of the most enthusiastic and entertaining of the year, with a progressive move completed in the agreement of he club to take its share of the project of placing 1,000 mileboards on highways leading to Jonhson (sic) City along with other clubs of the city.”
“The mileboards, giving the direction and distance to Johnson City from every direction, are to bear the emblems of the five organizations here, alternatively at each mile – Kiwanis, Lions, Rotary, Optimists, and Chamber of Commerce; each club having agreed to be responsible for the placing of boards within a distance of 100 miles of the city. There are now being prepared in furtherance of the movement originated by the Kiwanis Club, and the total project will involve an expenditure of more than $1,000, but will place the name of Johnson City as a central highway point on all roads within 100 or more miles of the city.”
“A stirring program of entertainment was furnished the club by the Paul English Players, who were showing in the city at the time. Mr. English himself spoke briefly, commenting on this section, which is his home, and referring to it as the best portion of the globe. Several of the members of his company were guests of the club, and entertained with songs and an artistic dance performance.”
One thousand dollars in 1925 is now worth about $15,382, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
July 12, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported several emergency cases had recently been seen at the hospital. “Stanley Heiser, Goss Apartments, had a splint applied to his right hand which was injured while playing baseball.”
“Glenn Williams, 530 West Market street (sic), received treatment for his hand mashed between the bumpers of two cars.”
“Charles Allen, 4, son of Mrs. Ella Shade of Jonesboro, had a dressing applied to his toe which he caught in a bicycle wheel.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1946.
July 12, 1954: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned, “The best time to destroy wasps is at night when most of the insects are in the next and less active. The safest and most effective way is to use an insecticide spray or dust, preferably of chlordane and DDT.”
July 12, 1971: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “The Johnson City National 15-16 year old All-Stars lost their first game of the Junior Babe Ruth Tournament here yesterday to Erwin, 9-2, and the Kingsport American team tallied an 8-1 win over South Holston in the second day of tournament action.”
July 12, 1996: A quarter century ago today, in an article with the byline of Press Lifestyles Editor Mark Stevens, readers of the Johnson City Press learned that “Tennessee – along with a number of other Southern states – ranks as one of the 10 worst states for flea infestations, according to a recently released study.”
The article further warned, “But wherever pets and their owners are, fleas can post a problem. For a young pet – a furry puppy or fluffy kitten – the problem can even be deadly.”