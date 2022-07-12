July 12, 1888: The Comet reported sad news about an area resident. “Mr. Lum Emmerson had the misfortune to lose his house by fire one day last week. He lost everything but his sewing machine. No insurance.”
July 12, 1916: The Johnson City Staff reported news about several area residents. “Miss India Hunt and Miss Marion Peavler, of Bristol, are the attractive guests of Mr. and Mrs. W. J Miller.”
“Miss Mabel Jones, who has been attending the state normal, returned to her home at Rogersville this morning.”
“Bert Gump was operated on Tuesday night at the local hospital for appendicitis by Dr. West, the operation being successful.”
Mrs. Frank Bowman, who resides on Locust street, is very ill.”
The “state normal” was a reference to the East Tennessee State Normal (School), which grew into present-day East Tennessee State University.
Rogersville is located approximately 51 miles from Johnson City.
July 12, 1922: A century ago today the Johnson City Chronicle reported to readers, “Through H. D. Gump, chairman of the department of conventions and assemblies, the Chamber of Commerce is considering to have established in Oakland Park in the north eastern portion of the city, a permanent tourists’ camp. It is the plan to install water, lights, and other facilities and necessities in the grove, which furnishes an ideal place where tourists may pitch their tents for the night.”
“This project of course contemplates the building and maintaining of the highways through this section, which have been planned and when built their use by tourists is a certainty, since the route through the Appalachian mountains will furnish the most magnificent scenery on the American continent. The grossing of the entire range on the projected roads would naturally be by way of the Asheville road. Two designated routes being planned to pass through Johnson City from the north and east.”
“Other towns and cities will provide these camping places; and in fact, principally through the West, they are already in use in many of the cities; and Johnson City, following its custom of keeping up with modern ideas, time, in order that the facilities may be made known.”
July 12, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers, “The vital statistics report for Washington County for the month of June was released yesterday by Dr. Edward C. Mulliniks, director of the Washington County Health Department.”
“According to the report, the total number of births in the Johnson City area was over three times as great as the total number of deaths.”
“The report is a follows: total births, 107; total deaths, 31, stillbirths, one.”
“Causes of death of the month of June were listed as follows: heart disease, nine; cancer, four; kidney disease, four; cerebral hemorrhage, three; pneumonia, two; internal hemorrhage, two, leukemia, two; intestinal obstruction, one; accident, one; asphyxia, one; diabetes, one; tuberculosis, one.”
July 12, 1951: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news with a dateline from Elizabethton. “One man was taken to the Franklin Clinic late last night and another arrested for drunken driving as a result of an accident about 11 p.m. on State Line highway just inside the corporate limit.”
“Lyle M. Kercinger of Watauga, was arrested by local officers in a drunken driven charge in connection with the accident.”
“The injured man was listed (as) Chester Glover. He suffered facial lacerations among other injuries.”
The Franklin Clinic was a forerunner to the Carter County Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner to Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Watauga is a community located in both Carter and Washington counties.
July 12, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “The Altrusa Award to the Girl of the Year was presented to Susan Brown. Miss Brown is the daughter of Mrs. Edith Brown, 2011 E. Myrtle Ave. The award was made at North Junior High School on Honors Day by Mrs. Allen Manier, community services committee.”
“Miss Brown has been a student in the Johnson City School System since she entered the first grade. She belongs to the Student Council, attends Unaka Church of Christ and is active in the Church Youth Group. She also spends time in tutorial elementary school students.”
“Mrs. A. C. Hagood, guidance counselor at North Junior High said, ‘Susan is a conscientious student and is well-liked by her teachers and friends. Her spiritual values enhance here daily relationship with adults and teenagers.’”
“Miss Brown plans to complete high school and then take training for an executive secretarial position.”
“The Altrusa Award carries a certificate and a check for $50. The student is selected by a committee composed of teachers and Altrusa members. She is judged on her scholastic improvement her respect for teachers and fellow students and her school activities.”
Fifty dollars in 1972 is now worth about $350, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
July 12, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article in the Johnson City Press, and with a dateline from Elizabethton, readers learned that “The president of North American Fibers says he is not sure the plant can survive another year.”
“President Charles Green announced earlier this week that the plant would lay off 250 workers. That will leave the plant with about 200 workers in September, Green said.”
“But union leaders say the figure is about 100.”
“Gene Tipton, president of Watauga Rayon Local 22077 of the United Textile Workers of America, said he will be surprised if the plant lasts another year.”
“The company formerly known as North American Rayon was once Carter County’s largest employer with 1,500 workers.”
“Green said the company needs contracts from the federal government. It was the sole supplier of carbonizable rayon to the Defense Department and NASA.”“’We are producing other products, and we hope that we would continue to be able to produce those products,’ Green said.”
“Green also blamed trade agreements such as the North American Free Trade Agreement and the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade for the company’s demise.”