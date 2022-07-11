July 11, 1891: The Comet reported, “Milligan has a gun club.”
“It must be a very recent thing for few people in this city knew of it until yesterday, when the Milligan boys came over carrying guns, and proposed to show Johnson City that she had not the only shots fn (sic) the world.”
“The home club accepted the challenge thinking, no doubt, that they would beat Milligan, which they did.”
“But it will be noticed that the Milligan boys did well considering the time of their organization, which was only a few days ago.”
July 11, 1906: In an article with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of July 10, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported, “A charter for the Watauga Knitting Mills has been secured with L. Whitney Wood, Frank Taylor, L. P. Wood, T. A. Cox and E. J. Vought as charter members.”
“L. Whitney Wood is practically financing the institution and will sell the output.
L. P. Wood will have charge of the plant. Half of the second floor of the armory building has been leased and the machinery will be installed as soon as it arrives. The plant will manufacture misses’ ribbed goods and will start with a capacity of 1,200 pairs per day.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1906; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
July 11, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Complimentary to Mr. and Mrs. Henry P. Bridges of Baltimore, Dr. and Mrs. L. L. Copenhaver entertained with a dinner party at the Country Club last evening. Enjoying this hospitality were Mr. and Mrs. Bridges, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Henderson, Miss Margaret Moore, Mr. Frank Leake and Dr. and Mrs. Copenhaver.”
July 11, 1941: With a dateline from Washington College, the Johnson City Press alerted readers that “Mr. and Mrs. L. M. Warrick recently held a family reunion at their home for Mr. Warrick’s brothers and sisters.”
“Included were Quinter Warrick of Conway, Ark.; E. D. Warrick, Asheville, N. C.; J. D. Warrick, Robbinsville, N. C.; Mrs. Emory Tartman, Limestone; Mrs. Fin Hughes, Erwin, and Mrs. M. A. Hopson, Greeneville.”
“It was the first time all the Warrick brothers and sisters had been together in 12 years.”
July 11, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A surprise party was given honoring Mr. and Mrs. Henry B. Hess of Baltimore, Md., at the home of Mrs. Hess’ parents, Mr. and Mrs. Henry S. Moody, Johnson City, route 3, recently.”
“Attending were: The Rev. and Mrs. E. F. Sherfey, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Wells, Mrs. Myrtle Shelnutt, Mrs. D. B. Esteppe, Mrs. E. E. Kilby, Mr. and Mrs. James Hughes and family, and Miss Mattie Smith, all of Johnson City, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Hughes, Mr. and Mrs. Maynard Belcher, Kenneth Belcher, of Unicoi; Mr. and Mrs. Wayne C. Conner and daughter, of Knoxville; Mrs. Russell Reeves of Greeneville; Mrs. Raline Esteppe of Asheville; Mrs. Earl Esteppe and son of Baltimore, Md.; Donald L. Conrad of South Bend, Ind.; and Mr. and Mrs. Frank Bracome and family of Jonesboro.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1947.
July 11 ,1955: The Elizabethton Star published a recipe for pimento-beef sandwich filling.
“½ cup (5-oz. jar) pimento cream cheese”
“½ cup (2 ½ oz. jar) chopped dried beef, firmly packed”
“2 tablespoons prepared horseradish”
“Combine pimento cream cheese, dried beef and horseradish.”
“Yield: 1 cup or filling for five sandwiches.”
The Elizabethton Star was, and still is, a newspaper published in Elizabethton.
July 11, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle provided readers with a story from the Associated Press.
“A total eclipse of the sun sent a shadow 113-miles wide sweeping at 1,000 miles per hour Monday across a great arch of the Northern Hemisphere from Japan to the Azores. It was partially visible in most of the United States.”
“Those in the direct path watched the sky darken as at dusk, saw stars appear and felt an evening-like drop in temperature.”
“The sun was encircled with a ring, and as its light filtered through valleys at the edge of the moon prior to totality, the phenomenon known as Bailey’s Beads became visible.”
“The eclipse began at the Sakhalin islands just north of Japan and its dark shadow moved across Siberia and Alaska through Canada and over the Atlantic to vanish south of the Azores.”
July 11, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported news with a dateline from Waynesville, N. C.
“Crews expect to begin bulldozing tons of loose rock and debris from above a slide area on Interstate 40 today.”
“A makeshift ramp to the 300-foot-tall ridge above the slide was nearly complete late Thursday. Earlier, a team of experts from the Federal Highway Administration visited the site to offer suggestions and to review the state’s mediation plan.”
“’The contractor’s going to continue what he’s doing,’ said Dan Martin, a state Department of Transportation engineer. The lead contractor on the project is Phillips and Jordan, Knoxville, Tenn.”
“Western North Carolina’s most important highway has been shut down since July 1 when a series of rock slides near mile marker 1 sent boulders tumbling into the road.”
“DOT officials have not set a date for the highway’s reopening, but continue to suggest the eastbound lanes might be opened to two-way traffic late next week.”
“Martin said the federal inspectors wanted to visit the site to see the damage firsthand.”
“He said the visit could be important if the slide’s cleanup costs continue to mount and emergency federal funding is needed.”
“Martin declined to discuss what expense would trigger federal emergency help or how much full repairs will cost.”
“While repairs continue, the DOT said Thursday that restrictions barring tractor-trailers on U. S. Highway 23 in North Carolina have been lifted.”
Waynesville, North Carolina is about 89 miles from Johnson City.