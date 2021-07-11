July 11, 1872: The Herald and Tribune reported, “On last Thursday, the new Hotel at Johnson City, was struck by lightning. Several persons were severely shocked, but no one seriously injured. The lightning struck several other points in the city and vicinity.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, is a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way on the masthead of the paper in 1872. Inside the pages of the paper, readers could also see the town spelled as Jonesboro’.
July 11, 1906: The Chattanooga Daily Times, with a dateline from Johnson City, reported on a new industry.
“A charter for the Watauga Knitting Mills has been secured with L. Whitney Wood, Frank Taylor, L.P. Wood, T.A. Cox and E.J. Vaught as charter members.”
The article continued to say, “L. Whitney Wood is practically financing the institution and will sell the output. L.P. Wood will have charge of the plant. Half of the second floor of the armory building has been leased and the machinery will be installed as soon as it arrives. The plant will manufacture misses’ ribbed goods and will start with a capacity of 1,500 pairs per day.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1906. The Comet was a weekly publication.
July 11, 1918: According to The Johnson City Daily Staff: reported news of several area residents.
“Mr. and Mrs. Munsey Slack returned this morning from Grove Park Inn, Asheville, N.C., where they spent a few days in attendance at the meeting of the Southern Publisher’s Association.”
“Little Misses Gertrude and Martha Taylor have returned from a visit to the aunt at Bulls Gap.”
“Dean Mathes, of the East Tennessee State Normal visited (Gray Station) last Sunday and made a very interesting and instructive talk to the Mount Zion auxiliary of the Red Cross at Cedar Creek Sunday evening. The meeting was not as well attended as it might have been but those present enjoyed a rare treat in listening to the splendid address.”
“Three (Gray Station) boys Charley and Andrew Martin and Chris Wine were called to the service of Uncle Sam last week and left Johnson City last Monday for training at Camp Thomas, Ky. Monday they leave with the best wishes of their many friends and the hope that they will return with the honor of having served their country nobly and well.”
“The Editor of the Staff was presented with a beautiful bouquet of sweet peas on Wednesday morning by Mr. S.H. Winched on Hamilton street (sic). Little acts of kindness are never forgotten.”
“Mrs. Selmer Fuller of Mountain City was among the hotel guests here yesterday.”
“The Sterchi Furniture Company has on hand quite a number of fly swatters which will be given to friends and customers as long as they last. Friends in Johnson City and the surrounding territory should call.”
The East Tennessee State Normal is now known as East Tennessee State University.July 11, 1921: A century ago today, The New York Times carried an advertisement for school bonds issued by Johnson City. The bonds would pay 6%, and were “Free from the Federal Income Tax.” Seventy-five thousand dollars’ worth of the bonds were to be sold, and they were due on May 1, 1941. The advertisement further stated, “Johnson City is an important commercial and manufacturing center for an exceedingly rich surrounding territory.” More details alerted readers that “The City is served by five banks and three railroads proving ample banking and transportation facilities.” The bonds were offered by Spitzer, Rorick and Company.
Seventy-five thousand dollars in 1921 is now equivalent to approximately $1,127,912 according to www.in2013dollars.com.
We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
July 11, 1930: Area highway infrastructure was in the news on this day in the pages of the Johnson City Staff-News.
“‘Road building is an investment and officials of Tennessee believe that continued construction of highways throughout the state is the finest way to invest we have yet conceived,’ Governor Henry H. Horton told a gathering of more than 200 which attended the banquet Thursday night in honor of the delegates attending the Appalachian Way Association convention now in progress.”
Another story in the same issue of the Johnson City Staff-News related, “Plans for furthering the Appalachian Way, direct interstate route from Chicago, Ill., to Charleston, S.C., were laid at the business session of the fourth annual convention held here Friday morning at which President Monte J. Goble, of Cincinnati, presided.”
“Committees were named to have charge of improvement of the road in each state, with chairman for each state to select members of the committee. These committees will be permanent.”
“Committees on routing and accuracy of federal number were combined, and it was urged that action be taken at once on the number question.”
July 11, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “A tourist development program for East Tennessee will be outlined at a regional conference on the Tennessee Tourist and Development Association, scheduled today at John Sevier Hotel. Robert Peters of Kingsport is president of the association, and Carl A. Jones, Jr., of Johnson City, is vice president.”
“Featuring the meeting will be talks by Dr. George Whitlatch of Nashville, member of the Tennessee Planning Commission; County Agent Raymond Rosson and Peters.”
“The meeting, last of four held in the area, will begin with registration at 4 p.m., and continue through a dinner session, Hal H. Youngblood, chairman of the tourist committee of the Chamber of Commerce, said.”
July 11, 1971: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle were shocked and saddened to read a story written by Henry Samples. “A 71-year-old Oak Street woman was brutally beaten to death yesterday in the living room of her three-room frame house.”
“Found lying dead in a six-foot circle of blood was Rosie Pope, who had lived alone in her home for just a year. Police theorized she was criminally assaulted and beaten with a soft drink bottle.”
“Charged with first-degree murder is 23-year-old Wayne Ervin, East Fairview Ave. He was being held in lieu of $50,000 bond last night, with a tentative preliminary hearing set for July 29.”
Fifty thousand dollars in 1971 is now worth approximately $332,340, according to www.in20213dollars.com.
July 11, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press published a letter to the editor written by Alice McDavid. In part, Mrs. McDavid wrote, “Far too many people still think getting older means slowing down, or being less active. Nothing could be further from the truth. And on July 26, about 350 seniors from the Tri-Cities area will be showing just how active we can be.”
The letter continued, “That’s when we head for Clarksville for the annual Tennessee Senior Games.”
“I’ve been involved with the Tennessee Senior Games for 11 years and since that time I’ve had the privilege of competing against some of the finest athletes in our state and country.”