July 10, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Houston Daily Post reported news with a dateline of Knoxville, and a date of July 9. Readers learned, “The news of Senator Harris’ death had barely been given to the public when the fight for his (several indecipherable words) was begun. He has been generally (several indecipherable words) for some time that in case of Senator Harris’ death the contest for his seat would be between Congressman Benton McMillin and Governor Robert L. Taylor.”
“The latter was here today and left only an hour before the news of the Senator’s death reached here. A large number of delegations were sent tonight to Governor Taylor at his home in Johnson City asking him to become a candidate.”
“For several months Governor Taylor had been anticipating resigning. Should he do so now, John Thompson would become governor, and that would appoint Governor Taylor to fill the unexpired term.”
“Governor Taylor has said that he did not want to go to the senate, but his friends say he must succeed Harris.”
“McMillin has a strong following.”
According the www.loc.gov, the Houston Daily Post was a newspaper published in Houston, Texas, was in publication from 1886 until 1903. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was published weekly.
July 10, 1922: Exactly one hundred years ago today, The Journal and Tribune reported news with a dateline from Johnson City, and a date of July 9. Readers learned that “Due to the efforts of Frank Henderson, retiring president, and Frank Smith, secretary, and backed by the board of directors the meetings of the Retail Credit Men’s Association at the Windsor Hotel, held here today, was a success.”
“A roster of speakers gave the dinner and meeting plenty of entertainment and several of the speakers addressed the gathering on the present business conditions of the city.”
“The adoption of a resolution denouncing the present tax law of Tennessee was passed. The resolution calls for improvement in the (indecipherable) tax law which is alleged to hit the merchants of the state. The measure calls upon all merchants to co-operate against the law.”
The Johnson City Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1922. July 10 of 1922 fell on a Monday.
The Journal and Tribune, according to www.loc.gov, was published in Knoxville from 1898 until 1924.
July 10, 1935: The Johnson City Chronicle alerted readers that “Reports of a case of infantile paralysis in the vicinity of Embreeville were checked and found groundless yesterday by officials of the Washington county health department. A four-year-old child is suffering from an ailment akin to paralysis but does not have the actual disease, it was said by Dr. Wallace Poole, director of the department.”
“Constant vigilance on the part of citizens is urged by health officials on account of the outbreak of paralysis in parts of North Carolina. Any indication of the disease should be reported to the health department at once.”
“The dysentery epidemic, prevalent at Embreeville for several days is thought to be under control.”
Infantile paralysis is more commonly known as polio and is preventable by means of a vaccine.
Embreeville is a community in rural Washington County.
Dysentery is an intestinal infection, and is treated with antibiotics.
July 10, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A 14-year-old youth was sentenced to serve until he was 21 in the Tennessee Industrial School in Nashville at a hearing yesterday afternoon before County Judge H. H. Gresham in Jonesboro on charges of a series of thefts, Sheriff Luke M. Warrick’s office reported.”
“According to officers, the youth is alleged to have robbed five homes — two in Washington county, two in Sullivan and one in Carter. The loot included a ‘motor-bike’ from Kingsport, some jewelry and about $150 in cash.”
“The juvenile was arrested Sunday in the Brown’s Mill section on Kingsport highway.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1947.
One hundred and fifty dollars in 1947 is now worth about $1966, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
July 10, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Four persons who were victims of separate mishaps were released from Memorial Hospital over the weekend.”
“They are Clarence Langford, 40, Knoxville, who was shot in the chest by his wife at the Broadway motel on June 26;”
“Richard Hughes, 32, Rt. 1, who was injured in a motorcycle accident on July 1;”
“John O’Brien, 25, Rt. 2, Limestone, who was injured in a one-car accident last Thursday;”
“And Lee A. Buckingham, 712 Orleans St., who was injured when his truck struck the back of a car on the Jonesboro Highway Thursday.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1972.
July 10, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported, “Appalachian Christian Village is set to begin construction of assisted living apartments for retirees on 12 acres near Pine Oaks Golf Course.”
“The nonprofit ACV hopes to complete the Pine Oaks campus, adjacent to University Parkway and South Roan Street, in about a year. It will provide assisted living housing and services for 80 people in 60 private and 10 semiprivate apartments.”
“Services will include 24-hour staff help, 24-hour nurse call, 24-hour monitoring of resident safety, three meals a day and housekeeping.”
“The new campus is near Interstate 181 and shopping, hotels, restaurants and churches to encourage residents to maintain their independence and to encourage family involvement.”
“The main building will have a central dining room and a common entrance. Single studio apartments will be 275 square feet, with the large apartments 400 square feet, and each will include a kitchenette and private bath.”
“Extension is planned, with ACV hoping to add an Alzheimer’s care center, garden cottages, independent living units, adult day care and other services intended to meet the retirement community’s future needs.”
“ACV also has bought 14 acres in Greeneville, where a third campus will be built.”