July 10, 1902: The Comet reported several items of interest to Johnson Citians.
“If Express Agent Moser happens to be a little absent-minded for a day or two it must be overlooked. It’s a girl, and arrived on the morning of the Fourth.”
“The Watauga Lighting and Power Co. is overhauling its street lines and preparing to furnish lights for all residents. Let them figure with you on the cost of wiring and lighting.”
“H.L. Bruner has returned from a stay of three weeks in Hot Springs, Ark., much improved in health and ready as ever to see that the wants of his customers are promptly supplied.”
“Some parties were fined last week by Recorder Pouder for public profanity. That’s the proper thing to do. Ladies passing on the streets are frequently shocked by all kinds of vulgar and profane language, an offense that should be severely punished.”
“A.F. Bradshaw, of Bandana, N.C., is in the city today. He is a railroad conductor and is visiting Johnson City for the first time. Among other things he saw at once that it was necessary to become a reader of The Comet and promptly subscribed.”
“The Monday Club was at home with Mrs. Nettie Collins Waggoner Tuesday evening of this week, the honoree being Dr. W.J. Sproles and Mrs. Sproles. The pretty home on Watauga avenue (sic) looked more inviting and appearances were not deceiving in this instance. The entertainment was all that could be desired and the hour passed swiftly but pleasantly. The refreshments were dainty and toothsome and were served by fair hands in a most hospitable manner. The guests were selected from the city’s most exclusive smart set.”
July 10, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported on a recent meeting of the Johnson City Rotary Club. “That Rotarians never grow old was exemplified in their gathering last evening at the County Club when seventy-two members and invited guests assembled at the weekly business and social meeting, ‘tried’ candidates, partook of a buffet luncheon and entered joyously into contributing to the gaiety of the evening.”
The article related that Ed Brading, who was the president of the club, sang a rousing song. More details revealed, “As a singer, Mr. Brading brought down the house. Mr. George Bachman, an invited guest, sang two or three numbers, among them the Marseilles, accompanied by Mrs. Hugh L. White at the piano. Mr. Bachman was voted a most superb tenor.”
“When it came to ‘trying’ the candidates, the Rotarian form of initiation, the newly elected had the rare distinction of being tried before the first ‘mixed jury’ of record in this State, with Justice Samuel C. Williams, of the Supreme Court on the bench. Composing the jury were Mrs. Verne Willard, Mrs. James A. Summers, Miss Farley, and Charles Broyles, Joshua King and J. Carpenter. Hauled before the tribunal were Billy Scott, Bert Lacy and Will Gildersleeve, who were defrocked and prosecuted in turn by Sidney Gilbreath, James Summers, Keefer Lindsay and Charles Broyles, these gentlemen with great versatility, representing either side with equal ease and pleasure.”
July 10, 1921: One hundred years ago today, The Nashville Banner reported, with a dateline of Knoxville and a date of July 9, news of road construction. “Tennessee and North Carolina engineers and commissioners will meet at Street’s Gap on the state line near Flag Pond at noon, July 15, to designate the crossing point there of the Asheville-Moccasin Gap highway (sic).”
“The highway commissioners from each state, together with the engineers will arrive in Johnson City Thursday evening and the trip will be made to Flag Pond and the point of crossing by automobile. A large number of people from the two states are expected to attend. Lunch will be served at the meeting place.”
Flag Pond is in rural Unicoi County.
The Nashville Banner ceased publication in 1996. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
July 10, 1939: The Johnson City Press reported, “Letters were mailed today by George E. Stewart, secretary-manager of the Chamber of Commerce, and T.F. Dooley, chairman of the Chamber’s industrial committee, asking a large attendance at Thursday night’s membership meeting to be held at 8 o’clock in the John Sevier hotel (sic).”
“The occasion, Stewart emphasized, will not be a dinner meeting and there will be no admission charge.”
July 10, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A textile mill worker, Margaret Nave, 105 Summit avenue (sic), had her back strapped with adhesive at Appalachian Hospital as a result of a strain suffered while lifting trays of yarn, and Bill Sells, Jr., 14, 1212 Welbourne street (sic), had a splint applied for an injured wrist received in a fall Monday, hospital attendants said.
Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of Johnson City Medical Center.
July 10, 1971: Fifty years ago today, in a bylined article by Lyndell Jeffers, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read, “Acting City Manager Joe Ward Booth met yesterday with property owners on Sunset Drive to make his final attempt to explain the city’s position concerning the proposal to widen Sunset to four lanes.”
The story continued, “Booth told the group, ‘If you want the new road, fine. If not, the city will spend the money on other projects.’”
“He said bids have already been taken on the proposed four-lane from North Roan Street to Sunset Road (sic) and the contractor is ready to start work.”
“However, purchasing rights-of-way from First Peoples Bank, First Federal Savings and Loan, Bob Dennis and Bob Henry are now holding up the project.”
July 10, 1996: Tom Hodge always wrote about interesting things in his column in the Johnson City Press, and 25 years ago today proved no exception. “The most destructive insect in the world is the desert locust – the locust of the Bible – which is found in Africa, the Middle East, and India. The sur-throat grasshopper can eat its own weight in a day.”
Mr. Hodge continued in column with an unrelated topic. “The first documented baseball game played that used the modern rules and field layout developed by Alexander Cartwright was played in Hoboken, N.J, in 1846. Wonder how long it took the players to organize a union and opt for free agency?”