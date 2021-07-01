July 1, 1875: The Herald and Tribune published a list of impolite things. We would to well to remember quite a few of them today.
“Loud and boisterous laughing.”
“Reading where there is talking.”
“Reading aloud in company without being asked.
“Talking when others are reading.”
“Spitting about the house.”
“Cutting finger nails in company.”
“Leaving church before worship is closed.”
“Whispering or laughing in the house of God.”
“Gazing rudely at strangers.”
“Leaving a stranger without a seat.”
“A want of reverence and respect for seniors.”
“Correcting older persons then yourself, especially parents.”
“Making yourself the hero of your own story.”
“Laughing at the mistakes of others.”
“Joking at others in company.”
“Commencing talking before others have finished speaking.”
“Receiving a present without an expression of gratitude.”
“Answering questions that have been put to others.”
“Commencing to eat as soon as you get to the table.”
“Not listening to what one is saying in company.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, is a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1875.
July 1, 1892: The Comet reported, “Johnson City and Jonesboro second nines will play a game of base ball (sic) to day (sic) on the grounds of the former.”
“G.P. Crouch told us that he would have roasting ears for dinner Thursday. They grew in his garden this year.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1892.
Roasting ears refers to corn on the cob.
July 1, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported, “Mr. and Mrs. Tate L. Earnest, of Johnson City, were guests of Mr. and Mrs. A.M. Stuart last Sunday.”
“Miss Lois Lee Peoples returned home today from Johnson City accompanied by her grandmother, Mrs. J.J. Adams, whom she has been visiting for two weeks.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, is a newspaper published in Joneborough., which was spelled that way in 1896.
July 1, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff printed a card of thanks. It read: “We take this method to thank our many dear friends for their kindness, love and sympathy, shown during the illness and death of our little baby boy. We would very much prefer talking to each and every one of you by the hand, telling you in person how we appreciate you, than using this formal way of expression ourselves.”
The floral offerings were many and very beautiful, and we especially thank those who contributed them.”
The card was signed, “Maj. And Mrs. Dan M. Ellis”
July 1, 1921: A century ago today, reporting with a dateline from Johnson City, The Journal and Tribune reported, “With lefty Coleman in fine form and his teammates pounding Nideffer to all corners of the lot the State Liners gave the Soldiers a dreadful drubbing to the tune of 9 to 1 here this afternoon. Prince’s Home (sic) run in the sixth frame of the performer moved the locals from a shut out. (sic). The big rightfielder (sic) was the only gladiator showing any familiarity with the stick among the Soldiers.”
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It eventually became the Journal and Tribune It is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. If there were any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921, we do not have access to them.
July 1, 1964: With a dateline from Roanoke, Va., The Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle reported, “Joshua Wright Ring, an industrial leader at Johnson City, Tenn., and Bristol, who later founded the Roan at Johnson City, Tenn., and Bristol who later founded the Roanoke City Mills, died Tuesday night at age 90. In 1904 Ring moved from Pulaski to Bristol where he was president of the Twin City Mill Co., and the Sparger Mill Co. In 1910 he moved to the Model Mill Co., now the Red Band Co., until 1917 when he came to Roanoke.”
The Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle, a newspaper in Clarksville, Tennessee, is now published as the Leaf-Chronicle.
July 1, 1971: Exactly 50 years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published this in Polly’s Pointers: “Dear Polly – My Pet Peeve is with those TV commercials that do a selling job on a product and then run a list of stores where it can be bought but so fast that one does not have time to read them. There is never time to write down a name and address before the picture is gone. Thanks for listening.”
Polly’s Pointers was a popular column that published household hacks, as well as pet peeves.
July 1, 1975: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried news of the proposed medical school in Johnson City. “Official notification that the East Tennessee State University Medical School did not succeed in its first step toward accreditation was received today, ETSU President Dr. D.P. Culp announced this morning.”
“Culp had told the Johnson City Press-Chronicle Friday that unofficial reports indicated that the school did not receive its letter of reasonable assurance in meetings of Liaison Committee on Medical Education last week.”
“However, Culp termed a report on the school released by the Committee ‘generally positive.’”
“’I am confident,’ Culp also said, ‘that the problems it (the report) presents will be solved.”
July 1, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, readers of Tom Hodge’s column in the Johnson City Press learned, “In astronomy, a cosmic year is the period of rotation of the sun around the Milky Way galaxy, 225 million years. In other words, don’t wait up for New Year’s Eve.”
“The Greeks introduced the horseshoe to Western culture in the 4th Century and regarded it as a symbol of good fortune. Legend credits St. Dunstan with having given the horseshoe, hung above a house door, special power against evil.”