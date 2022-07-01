July 1, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, in a story first mentioned several days ago, The Comet gave more details: “Mrs. Robt. L. Taylor has been quite sick for several days with bilious fever but is very much better now. The Governor came home from Nashville Sunday and has been here ever since. The Governor will not go back till Mrs. Taylor is out of danger.”
Readers also learned that “Dr. A. C. Hoss of Jonesboro, received a dispatch Sunday that his brother, John T. Hoss has been shot and killed on the street of Conway, Ark., his home. The killing was the result of an old feud. R. Hoss was born and reared in Jonesboro, and was a brother of Dr. E. E. Hoss, of Nashville, and Mrs. Judge Kirkpatrick and Dr. A. C. Hoss of Jonesboro, and his many relatives and friends in the city will regret to learn of the sad affair.”
Bilious fever is a fever that is associated with excessive bile in the blood stream. This condition causes jaundice.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
July 1, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported “Mayor W. B. Ellison is making arrangements to open his campaign headquarters in Johnson City in the interest of his candidacy for the Republican nomination for congressional representative from the first district.”
“It is understood that his headquarters will be in the Hart building, on the corner of Market (street) and Fountain Square, though Mr. Ellison has not yet announced who will be in charge of the offices.”
“Mr. Ellison has been on trips in the various counties of the district recently, and stated that he has met with favorable response from the people. He contemplates filing a schedule of speaking dates over the district in the near future, probably beginning during the coming week.”
July 1, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A break-in at the new Seven-Up Bottling plant, Buffalo and Maple streets sometime Saturday night resulted in a loss to the firm of a portable typewriter, investigating officers, Captain Earl Laughren and Tom Howell and patrolman Mack Ferguson said. Entrance was gained through a rear window.”
July 1, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “East Tennessee State University has announced the placement of three master in city management candidates in city management internships.”
“Charles Alley, Fries, Va., began an internship with the Tennessee Municipal League June 1.”
“Richard Ellis, Kingsport, will begin an internship with Johnson City Aug. 15.”
“C. L. Overman, Johnson City, will intern with the City of Maryville Sept. 1.”
“The interns will work with the cities for six months and will received a stipend of $200 a month.”
“East Tennessee State University’s master of city management program specializes in local government management and is the only such program in the state.”
“A maximum of 10 students are enrolled in the two-year program in any year.”
“Gary Hensley, Kingsport, the first graduate in the program is now city administrator for Loudon. Bill Slough, Kingsport, now interning in Johnson City, will received his master of city management degree in August.”
July 1, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press opined regarding fireworks and the upcoming Independence Day: “Use of fireworks is illegal in Johnson City — but that doesn’t seem to deter anyone from setting off firecrackers around the July 4th holiday.”
“Sale of fireworks is legal in Tennessee around the Fourth and prior to Christmas — but only in counties which permit such sales. Carter County permits sales, so fireworks are available.”
“As a result, we know that we’ll have plenty of amateur fireworks displays in the next few days.”
“But we would urge caution. Take the recent Chicago Bulls’ victory celebration. It ended in tragedy for an 11-year-old boy.”
“While watching a neighbor’s amateur fireworks display after the final game, Colin Burns was struck by illegal fireworks losing his left eye. The device exploded as the neighbor was trying to light it, injuring himself, Colin and two of Colin’s friends.”
“Unfortunately, when the rocket-like device exploded, the boy lost the strong of his eyes; he has amblyopia and afferent pupil defect (APD), which limit the vision in his remaining eye. At best doctors hope Colin will be able to achieve 20/100 vision — with corrective lenses. Colin was released from Christ Hospital five days after the accident, but faces reconstructive surgery in the near future to rebuilt his lower eyelid.”
“’There is no safe way for nonprofessionals to use fireworks,’ warns John B. Jeffers, M. D., member of Prevent Blindness, America’s eye safety advisory committee. ‘It is only ‘safe’ to enjoy the splendor and excitement of fireworks at a professional display.’ And, of course, we have such a display Friday night at Liberty Bell, an annual event.”
“According to the U. S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, fireworks accounted for approximately 5,100 injuries treated in U. S. hospital emergency rooms from June 23 to July 23, 1996. One quarter were eye-related. The total estimate for fireworks-related injuries in 1996 is 7,800. These figures do not include those treated in non-emergency room settings or those left untreated.”“Fireworks statistics show:”
“- 72 percent of the victims were male,”
“- the greatest number of eye injuries were associated with rockets;”
“- sparklers are the second highest cause of fireworks injuries requiring trips to the emergency room. Sparklers can heat up to 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit, hot enough to melt gold;”
“- from 1980 – 1994, fireworks accounted for 29 fires, 65 explosions and 14 deaths. The victims of these accidents ranged in ages from 4 months to 88 years old;’
“- misuse caused 60 percent of injuries;”
“- data from the United States Eye Injury Registry shows that bystanders are more often injured by fireworks than operators themselves;”
“- 44 percent of the injured are children ages 19 years old and under.”
“The statistics are overwhelmingly convincing. Great care should be taken with the use of fireworks over this holiday. Let’s not have tragedies like that which struck the youth in Chicago.”