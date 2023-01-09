Jan. 9, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Sunday Times reported news items with datelines from Johnson City and Jonesboro, which was spelled that way at the time. Reading from a dateline from Jonesboro, and a date from Jan. 8, readers read that, “The social event of the new year was the reception given by Mrs. F.F. Lester, Mrs. W.F. McCad and Mrs. R.M. May at the residence of Mrs. M.G. Mahoney last Saturday evening. It was what may be termed a recherche affair, to which most of the younger set, both married and single, were invited, and most of whom attended, and every one had a most enjoyable time.”
“The week of prayer, conducted by Rev. John S. Fakin and J.H. Summit, is being observed this week here at the Second Presbyterian church, and the services are quite interesting and well attended.”
“Chancery court is in session here, this week, Chancellor John P. Smith presiding.”
“Miss Bertha Hacker has returned to school at Wilson college, Chambersburg, Pa.”
“Miss Minnie May has returned to her home at Clarkson accompanied by Miss Dora Smith.”
“J.M. Finke and family left last Monday for a month’s visit at (indecipherable) Fla.”
“Chauncey Hacker left for school at Athens last Monday.”
“George L. Smith, who has been in Canada some two years, come home this week on a visit to his family.”
A dateline of Johnson City brought the following news items; the date was Jan. 8.
“Miss Mattie Johnston, who has been teaching here, left last Thursday for Ducktown, where she has accepted a position as a teacher in the school there.”
“Dr. S. Rush Miller, of Knoxville, was visiting relatives here this week.”
“Roy Rankin, of Afton, has been the guest of relatives here this week.”
“Nat Taylor, of Asheville, N.C., has been the guest of her sister, Mrs. John Reeves.”
“After spending the holiday week at home, Miss Bessie Lou Burgess returned to the Southwest Virginia Institute at Bristol.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Habe, of Cranberry, N.C., have taken rooms at C.K. Lide’s.”
“Mrs. Dr. S.A. Bowman has returned from Cedar Creek, Greene county, where she spent the holidays with her parents.”
Recherche is another term for exotic.
There are two communities named Ducktown in Tennessee. One is near the Washington County-Greene County line. The other community with the name of Ducktown is located in Polk County, which is in southeast Tennessee.
Afton is about 24 miles from Johnson City; it is located in rural Greene County.
Asheville is located about 61 miles from Johnson City.
The Southwest Virginia Institute was founded in Glade Spring, Virginia, in 1884, but was located in Bristol in 1898. It later became known as Virginia Intermont College.
Cranberry, North Carolina, is located about 26 miles from Johnson City.
The reference to “Mrs. Dr.” means that Mrs. Bowman’s husband was a physician.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Jan. 9, 1923: A century ago today, The Johnson City Daily Staff reported news regarding the death of a prominent citizen. Readers learned that “Joseph Sell, who has been in feeble health for some time, passed away at an early hour this morning at his home on Knob Creek, some three or four miles west of this city. The funeral will be held from the residence tomorrow afternoon at one o’clock. Burial will be had in the family cemetery near the residence.”
“He was seventy-five years of age and is survived by two sons and six daughters — J.A., and J.W. Sell, Callie, Alice, Mary, Trephenia, Edna Sell and Mrs. R.M. Akard and one sister, Mrs. Elizabeth Thornburg.”
Jan. 9, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Subscribers of the morning edition of the Press-Chronicle in Jonesboro and rural routes will receive the Thursday morning edition a day late, according to information received by the circulation department last night.”
“Reason of the delay was not in the fault of the mailing department, Marion Hale, circulation manager, said, but the fault of trainmen to throw the papers off in Jonesboro.”
“Mail messenger of the Jonesboro post office reported he saw the papers on Train No.1, but that the train pulled out before they were thrown off.”
“Hale said a car was sent to Telford, Washington College, Limestone and Chuckey to see if they had been left at either of the places for return on Train No. 4, but they could not be located.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1948.
Telford, Washington College and Limestone are communities in rural Washington County. In 1948, Washington College was also a high school. Chuckey is a community in rural Greene County.
Jan. 9, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers just how cold it was. “The area was greeted again today with below-freezing temperatures and no indication of thawing ice-covered roads and streets as the high today is not expected to exceed the mid-20s.”
“And more snow is due tomorrow.”
“Flurries were sighted in the area today.”
“Washington County schools remained closed. Johnson City schools were operating on (a) snow schedule, as were Bristol Schools. East Tennessee State University, Milligan College and Steed College had classes as usual.”
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
Steed College is now closed.
Jan. 9, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press, in an article carrying the byline of Joe Ledford and a dateline from Elizabethon alerted readers to horrific news. “With daybreak this morning, the search was to resume for victims of a flash flood that killed at least five people, left hundreds homeless and caused millions of dollars in property damage Thursday.”
“Eight people were still unaccounted for when the search was suspended Thursday night, including a member of the Kingsport Lifesaving Crew and a man believed to have been in a van in which three people died.”
