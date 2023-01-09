Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Jan. 9, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Sunday Times reported news items with datelines from Johnson City and Jonesboro, which was spelled that way at the time. Reading from a dateline from Jonesboro, and a date from Jan. 8, readers read that, “The social event of the new year was the reception given by Mrs. F.F. Lester, Mrs. W.F. McCad and Mrs. R.M. May at the residence of Mrs. M.G. Mahoney last Saturday evening. It was what may be termed a recherche affair, to which most of the younger set, both married and single, were invited, and most of whom attended, and every one had a most enjoyable time.”

“The week of prayer, conducted by Rev. John S. Fakin and J.H. Summit, is being observed this week here at the Second Presbyterian church, and the services are quite interesting and well attended.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.