Jan. 9, 1890: The Comet reported, “The National Building Loan and Protection Association, have (sic) already made a loan of $1,200 to a Johnson City party. The association breaks their record for quick work. Within 20 days after the application was made for membership the loan was negotiated.”
Twelve hundred dollars in 1890 currently has the purchasing power of approximately $36,650, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Jan. 9, 1908: According to The Comet, “Capt. Dan Ellis, the celebrated Carter county (sic) scout, died last Monday at his home near Elizauethton (sic) at the age of 79. He was a veteran of the Mexican and civil (sic) wars (sic) and told many interesting stories of his daring deeds of both wars. He was Bob Taylor’s body guard (sic) in his race with Maj. Pettibone in 1878 and afterwards was given a position at Washington under a democratic administration. He wrote a booo (sic) of his adventures but it is out of print. Capt. Ellis was a noted character and always carried a shot gun (sic) until he was too feeble to do so. He was buried with militar (sic) honors at the family graveyard.”
Jan. 9, 1915: The Johnson City Staff News reported, “Last night witnessed one of the biggest and hardest fought basketball games of the season. The local high school team contested with the Milligan college (sic) boys for the victory.”
“The first half brought 14 points to the home team and 8 to the visitors. The brilliant shooting of Davenport and the splendid work by Peoples featured this half. In the second half Milligan college (sic) ran up 15 more points and the high school scored 11 more, making the final score, J.C.H.S., 25, Milligan college (sic), 24.”
J.C.H.S. referred to Johnson City High School, which is now known as Science Hill High School.
Milligan College is now Milligan University.
Jan. 9, 1922: A century ago today, The Asheville Citizen reported, “Mrs. F.P. Anderson, of Johnson City, Tenn., spent the holidays here with relatives.”
The Asheville Citizen is now published as the Asheville Citizen-Times. Asheville is about 60 miles from Johnson City.
We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City on Jan. 9, 1922.
Jan. 9, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported to readers plans for retail operating hours. “A proposal that all stores in Johnson City, Kingsport, and Bristol close on Wednesday afternoons for 10 months instead of the usual summer months has led to a split among the exchanges of the three cities involved.”
“The retail division of the Chamber of Commerce voted unanimously in their Monday noon session to reject the proposition, which originated in Kingsport, where it was approved, contingent on similar action by both the Bristol and Johnson City merchants.”
“Bristol retail establishments meeting Tuesday morning and unaware of Johnson City’s action on Monday voted to accept the 10-months Wednesday closing plan. Their resolution made no provision for contingency of the action by the Kingsport and Johnson City groups. A spokesman said that the group had understood that Johnson City would act favorably on the proposition or it is doubtful if the measure would have been approved there.”
“A.B. Coleman, secretary-manager of the Kingsport Merchants Association, said this morning when called, that he was uncertain what Kingsport would do now that Johnson City had rejected the proposal, inasmuch as they had voted the 10-months Wednesday closing contingent to similar moves in all three of the major cities in this area.”
“Johnson City merchants were unanimous in their disapproval of the longer closing period at this time, T. E. Hollingsworth, chairman of the retail division, said this morning, Their resolution provided, however, for another checkup next July to determine if the members wanted to continue the Wednesday closings beyond the month of August.”
“Johnson City Chamber of Commerce members must be balloted by mail prior to a move of this sort, the constitution states, and it has been customary for those ballots relative to the May-through-August Wednesday afternoon closings to be send out each year in April.”
“Hollingsworth said yesterday that he had been under the impression that the Bristol group was out to meet for action until next week; otherwise, he would have waited or telephoned of the move here. He had written Kingsport and Bristol, but the letters notifying them of Johnson City’s stand had not been received at the time of the Bristol meeting.”
“There is little likelihood that the local merchants will rescind their action inasmuch as the resolution received the unanimous vote of the group, a spokesman here said this morning.”
Jan. 9, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news about the City Manager. The dateline was Morristown. “Johnson City City Manager William V. Ricker was discharged from Morristown-Hamblen County Hospital here yesterday after suffering a heart attack Dec. 18.”
“When contacted at their residence here, Mrs. Ricker said the former Morristown City Administrator was in excellent condition and had finished eating a big steak.”
“Mrs. Ricker said her husband was anxious to resume his Johnson City duties, but would continue to rest for about two more weeks before venturing outdoors.”
“Ricker himself left a televised football game to talk by phone with the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, and said he hoped to move his family to Johnson City ‘within a few weeks.’”
“The Rickers had been living in Morristown following Ricker’s appointment as city manager in Johnson City to permit their children to finish the December school term in Morristown.”
“Assistant City Manager Joe Ward Booth has been serving as acting city manager during Ricker’s absence.”
Morristown is located about 66 miles from Johnson City.
Jan. 9, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported news with a dateline from Washington, D.C. “Rep. Bill Jenkins, R-1st, has been appointed to serve on two House judiciary subcommittees in conjunction with his prior appointment to the full House Judiciary Committee.”
“’I am pleased to serve on the Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and the Subcommittee on Immigration and Claims,’ Jenkins said. ‘These subcommittees can have a positive and significant impact on the 1st Congressional District and the United States as a whole.’”
“The Subcommittee on Immigration and Claims likely will review immigration reform and related issues in the 105th Congress.”