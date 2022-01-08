Jan. 8, 1845: Michael Clem placed an ad for an apprentice in The Jonesborough Whig and Independent Journal. Mr. Clem needed “An apprentice to the Tanning business of good and industrious habits. Apply to the subscriber, at Jonesborough.”
Jan. 8, 1874: Readers of the Herald and Tribune were reminded that the offices of the newspaper had relocated from Cox’s Row. Their new offices were in a building “just east of Dosser’ Store.”
The Herald and Tribune was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1874. It is still in publication under the same name.
Jan. 8, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Daily Times reported news with a dateline of Johnson City. Readers learned that “The stockholders of the Watauga bank (sic) held their seventh annual meeting this morning and elected directors and officers as follows: President, A.B. Bowman; vice-president, George D. Taylor; cashier, F.B. St. John; assistant cashier, W.B. Harriman; attorney, Isaac Harr.”
The Daily Times was a newspaper published in Chattanooga. It is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Jan. 8, 1919: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Friends will be glad to learn that little Miss Virginia Givens is slightly improving from a case of influenza and Measles (sic).”
Jan. 8, 1922: One hundred years ago today, The Journal and Tribune reported news with a dateline from Johnson City. “The Johnson City Board of Realtors held their regular monthly meeting on Thursday at noon, at the Spinning Wheel Tea room (sic). The meeting was informal, and no important business matters were disposed of. Officers were elected only a few weeks ago, and the charter secured. The Board now comprises twenty-four real estate firms of the city.”
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City on Jan. 8, 1922.
Jan. 8, 1928: The Knoxville Sunday Journal, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported news of a gunfight here. “Raymond Stroup, 38, was killed instantly, and Assistant Chief of Police Tom S. Church, 47, was mortally wounded in a pistol duel shortly after midnight today.”
The article went on to recount, “Officer Church was answering a call to arrest Stroup on charged of drunkenness, when Stroup drew a gun and fired into Church’s abdomen. Church managed to draw his gun and fired shots through Stroup’s head and breast, killing him instantly. Church was expected to die before daybreak.”
The article concluded, “Stroup had been in Johnson City for about six months. Church had been on the police force here six years.”
The Knoxville Sunday Journal was published as the Knoxville Journal on the other days of the week. It is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
Jan. 8, 1942: The Bristol News Bulletin, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on a “priorities clinic.” “The first ‘priorities clinic’ held at the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce proved so helpful to businessmen and industrialists in this section that a representative of the Priorities Field Service, Office of Production Management, will be sent to the Johnson City Chamber each Tuesday until further notice, Dave H. Shearer, president of the chamber announced today.”
The article continued to state, “Dyer Butterflied, of Knoxville, Manager of the Priorities Field Service for this section, who was present in Johnson City last Tuesday, said that it was obvious that a ‘full day’s work once a week is not too much time for this section,’ and he promised to either be on hand himself each Tuesday, or to have a representative.”
The Bristol News Bulletin is now known as the Bristol Herald Courier.
Jan. 8, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “Endorsement of the Tennessee Education Association legislative program and appointment of committees for the ensuring year featured a luncheon meeting of the Jonesboro Kiwanis Club yesterday in the dining hall of Jonesboro Methodist Church.”
“Gordon Lyle presented a resolution endorsing the TEA legislative program, which was unanimously approved, and a copy forwarded to Senator Hubert C. Brooks and Rep. M.E. Tipton.”
The Kiwanis Club had a host of committees. Some of the various committees included the underprivileged child, vocational guidance, boys’ and girls’ work, sponsored youth organization, agricultural, public affairs, business standards, support of clubs and spiritual aims, Kiwanis education, achievements reports, finance, laws and regulations, classification, membership, public relations and attendance.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1947.
Jan. 8, 1948: The Elizabethton Star reported on the upcoming Lincoln Day meeting. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned, “B. Carroll Reece, Republican national committee chairman, will broadcast a Lincoln Day address from Johnson City over a nation-wide radio network on February 10, county Republican Chairman John C. Smith said today.”
Additional details included, “Smith said Reece’s speech at a First Congressional District meeting here will be piped to Asheville, N.C., where it will go on the air over a Columbia Broadcasting System station.
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
Jan. 8, 1955: The Kingsport Times, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on an upcoming basketball game. “East Tennessee State College will go after its seventh basketball win of the season Saturday night at Memorial Building, and the Bucs could experience some trouble from the rangy David Lipscomb Bisons who boast good height — if not a very sparkling record to date.”
East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
The Kingsport Times is now published as the Kingsport Times News.
Jan. 8, 1967: “Pvt. Grover Queen, 19-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Grover Queen ... East Pine St., is serving with the U.S. Army in Germany,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
The article continued to say, “The former student at Science Hill High School works with heavy equipment and engineering. Having entered military service last July, he was formerly stationed at Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo.”
Jan. 8, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Hal Bullen, National Ruritan Club director, recently installed officers for 1972 for the Bowmantown Ruritan Club.”
“Installed to serve during the next year were: Robert Winegar, president; Jimmy Dykes, vice president; Gary Harris, secretary; and Robert Ward, treasurer.”
“David Tydings was installed for a three-year term as director; C.D. Williams for a two-year term as director.”
“Persons to serve as one-year directors included Freddy Squibb, Lawson Broyles, Jack Luster and Bob Bales.”
“New officials took the oath during the club’s annual ladies night at Daniel Boone High School.”
Jan. 8, 2007: The Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy held its first White Coat Ceremony. (Source: Personal communication between Dean Emeritus Larry Calhoun and Rebecca Henderson.)