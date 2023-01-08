Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

By REBECCA HENDERSON and JOHNSON CITY PRESS

Jan. 8, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported news to readers with a dateline from Johnson City. Readers learned that, “The reorganized board of trade of Johnson City feels that it is now well established and is accomplishing something for the town. At its last meeting officers for the ensuing term were elected as follows: President, J. E. Brading; vice president, A. B. Biddle; secretary, G. W. Sproles; treasurer, M. I. Gump.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.

Tags

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

Recommended for you