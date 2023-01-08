By REBECCA HENDERSON and JOHNSON CITY PRESS
Jan. 8, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported news to readers with a dateline from Johnson City. Readers learned that, “The reorganized board of trade of Johnson City feels that it is now well established and is accomplishing something for the town. At its last meeting officers for the ensuing term were elected as follows: President, J. E. Brading; vice president, A. B. Biddle; secretary, G. W. Sproles; treasurer, M. I. Gump.”
“An unexpected question of freight facilities threatened seriously to induce the new furniture and veneering factory to remove its plant from this place. It was simply a metter (sic) of securing a side track next to their factory. The land adjoining is owned by the Narrow Gauge railway, but the factory men want a standard gauge track. The Narrow Gauge company claims to have been imposed upon by the Southern in cases where the narrow gauge and standard gauge tracks on its side tracks, and so did not propose to be placed in a like situation again. The board of trade has taken the matter up and there is now every prospect of an adjustment satisfactory to both the Narrow Gauge company and the furniture factory.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1898. The Comet was published every week.
Jan. 8, 1923: A century ago today, The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “At the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce today, the last week activities showed it to be the busiest week ever known in its history. With a start off ilke (sic) this for the first week the the (sic) New Year, it is certainly in line with the prediction of Johnson City’s best business men that 1923 will be a ‘banner year’.”
“Although the report showed a large amount of unfinished business, the numerous new items brought out for the consideration of the Board of Directors made it a very interesting one, especially in the activities of the industrial department.”
“Numerous bills have been prepared by the legislative committee pertaining to the affairs of Johnson City and the surrounding country for presentation during the present term of the legislature.”
“The Chamber of Commerce office is being flooded with inquiries from all over the country with reference to Johnson City’s wonderful climate, pure water, school system, and natural advantages for industries of all kinds, which goes to show that Johnson City is becoming widely known.”
“George T Wofford, chairman of the Department of Agriculture, presented a report showing the vast increase in tobacco production and sales and setting forth the advantages Johnson City will have with the establishment of a second warehouse, which could be so located that it could be used for community purposes between seasons.”
“The matter of an automobile club, which might be made one of the subsidiaries of the Chamber of Commerce Committee, has been named on this proposition, and definite plans will be brought out at a later date.”
“Arrangement has been made with the hotels at ILinville (sic) and Blowing Rock, N. C. to meet all their guests at stop-overs at Johnson City and entertain them until the departure of their train to Linville and Blowing Rock.”
Linville, North Carolina, is about 42 miles from Johnson City.
Blowing Rock, North Carolina, is about 57 miles from Johnson City.
Jan. 8, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A joint meeting of directors of the Washington County Farm Bureau and the Farmers’ Cooperative will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in the county agent’s office in Jonesboro, an official of the bureau said last night.”
“The meeting has been called to discuss further plans toward the opening of a co-op in Washington county.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1948.
Jan. 8, 1960: The Elizabethton Star gave notice of an annual meeting. The notice, in the form of an advertisement, read, “Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of the members of the Elizabethton Federal Savings and Loan Association will be held on Wednesday, January 20th, 1960, at 2:00 o’clock in the afternoon, at the office of the Association located at 112-114 North Sycamore Street, Elizabethton, Tennessee.”
Ruth S. York was secretary of Elizabethton Federal Savings and Loan Association; her name and title appeared at the end of the notice.
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication status.
Jan. 8, 1973: Fifty years ago today, The Lexington Leader informed readers that “The name Matthew Ryan has been chosen for a son, born Jan. 2, to Mr. and Mrs. Dan Stuecher of Johnson City, Tenn.”
“The paternal grandmother is Mrs. Herbert Stuecher, and the maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. John Clark, all of Lexington.”
The Lexington Leader is now published as The Lexington Herald-Leader in Lexington, Kentucky.
Jan. 8, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported news with a dateline from Sevierville. Readers learned that “Believe it or not, Ripley Entertainment plans to build a $40 million aquarium in the Great Smoky Mountains.”
“The Orlando, Fla.-based company said Tuesday it has five sites in Sevier County under consideration for a 1 million-gallon saltwater exhibit.”
“Ripley’s wants to open the aquarium by Christmas.’
“The aquarium would join three other Ripley attractions in Gatlinburg: Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum, Ripley’s Motion Master Theater and Guinness World of Records.”
“Building the facility will create 300 to 500 jobs; operating it will require 240 employees.”
“The aquarium will house more than 10,000 marine animals. It will be patterned after Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach, S. C., which opened in June and is expected to draw 1.5 million visitors in its first year.”
Sevierville is located about 95 miles from Johnson City.
Forty million dollars in 1998 now has the equivalent purchasing power of $72.837,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
