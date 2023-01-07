Jan. 7, 1886: The Comet alerted readers that “A proposition to create a new civil district out of the neighborhood around Limestone was defeated by a vote of 13 to 16. A motion was made to reconsider and then the whole subject is continued until April court. Considerable feeling was exhibited in the matter and some attempts were made to bring politics into it. We think the new district should be created. The people of Limestone now have to go two miles to vote. An additional district would be a great convenience to them and would not wrong or injury to any one else.”
Limestone is a community in rural Washington County.
Jan. 7, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Daily Leaf-Chronicle informed readers “Nisbett Hambaugh, of the University of Tennessee, spent the holidays with his classmate, Mr. Gildersleeve, at Johnson City. He had a pleasant time.”
The Daily Leaf-Chronicle was published in Clarksville, Tennessee. It is now published as the Leaf Chronicle. Johnson City did not publish a daily newspaper in 1898. The Comet was published on weekly basis.
Jan. 7, 1911: The Johnson City Comet reported, “The legion of friends of Mrs. Frank S. St. John will be pained to learn that she is seriously ill. She suffered two hemorrhages yesterday and her condition is so very grave as to render her recovery extremely doubtful.”
Jan. 7, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle alerted readers that “George S. Hannah announces in this issue one of the largest and most complete bargain sales in the history of the city beginning January 9th.”
“’Prices have been slashed on everything in the store,’ said Mr. Hannah, ‘for we must move the stock to make room for spring goods soon to arrive. The sale includes everything, men’s boys’, women’s and girl’s clothing; shoes, luggage and accessories, and anything that may be desired in wearing apparel.’”
“Four valuable premiums are to be given away at the close of the sale to the lucky holders of coupons given with purchase.”
“‘Standard Goods Only’ are handled in every department: and Hannah’s will furnish a rare opportunity to those desiring greater values, in the January Clearance Sale to begin Tuesday.”
Jan. 7, 1937: The Johnson City Press reported, “Mrs. Ward Friberg, Mountain View circle, was hostess to the members of the Nine O ’Clock Cotillion club yesterday morning. Plans were made for a charity party in which the members of the club and their husbands will participate on Saturday night, January 16, at the Franklin club. Mrs. William G. Prea was chairman of the day.”
The Franklin Club was located in Elizabethton.
Jan. 7, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers that “National Republican Chairman B. Carroll Reece will be (indecipherable) in a Lincoln Day dinner address over a nation-wide network Tuesday, February 10, from John Sevier Hotel ballroom here, according to county Republican executive committee officials last night.”
“Plans for the dinner, which will include the First Congressional District, with Washington county Republican executive committee as host, were announced yesterday.”
“Edward Ingle, radio director of National Republican Committee, at Washington, D. C., headquarters, announced plans yesterday for the national broadcast from Johnson City. He said Reece is scheduled to make a 15-minute address over the National Broadcasting System in a nation-wide hook-up.”
“Special lines will be run from Asheville, N. C., Columbia Broadcasting System’s nearest station, for the event.”
“Ingle said the address would begin at 6:15 o’clock. He requested guests attending the dinner to be seated in the dining room at 6 o’clock — 15 minutes before Reece is scheduled to speak to the nation.”
“County Republican Executive Committee Chairman John C. Smith said a meeting would be held soon to complete details for the dinner.”
“Reece, who will attend the state Lincoln Day dinner in Nashville February 9 before coming here, will furnish a national figure as speaker for the evening.”
“Rep. Dayton A. Phillips of First Congressional District and other state GOP leaders will be invited as guests.”
Jan. 7, 1968: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Upper East Tennesseans, let’s Sing Out!”
“Straight from a tour of the Northeastern states including shows at Expo 67, Constitution Hall in Washington, and Carnegie Hall in New York, the internationally acclaimed Sing-Out, ‘Up With People,’ will be here on Jan. 15 and Jan. 16.”
“A two-hour musical show will be held at East Tennessee State University on Jan. 16 starting at 8 p. m.”
“Featured in the cast are 175 university and high school students selected for their talent and leadership. Thee youths represent most of the states and 14 different countries.”
“They work without salary. Many have emptied bank accounts, sold cars and scarified a year of college to put this show on the road.”
Jan. 7, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Dr. Fred Alsop, assistant professor of biology, Kingsport Center, has had two articles accepted for publication. The Canadian Field Naturalist has accepted his article, ‘First Known Record of a Lesser Black-Backed Gull from the Canadian Central Artic’; the Wilson Bulletin, published by the Wilson Ornithological Society has accepted his article, ‘Notes on the Hoary Redpoll on its Central Canadian Arctic Breeding Grounds.”
Jan. 7, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, Johnson City Press readers read sad news about a beloved entertainer and lawmaker. With a dateline from South Lake Tahoe, Calif., and a byline from Associated Press Writer Brendan Riley, readers learned “He played the fool as part of Sonny & Cher, and his very name became something of a punch line when he was first elected to Congress.”
“But Sonny Bono had gone a long way toward shedding his image as a bell-bottomed buffoon when he died in a skiing accident Monday. He was 62.”
“‘Sonny was becoming a much more important leader than people realize,’ House Speaker Newt Gingrich said.”
