Jan. 7, 1862: According to “The Railroads of Johnson City” by Johnny Graybeal, Henry Johnson “sold his son John M., then age 22 a half-acre lot next to his depot building. The lot contained a house and was part of the original half-acre lot purchased in 1854. By this time, the phrase ‘Johnson’s Depot’ was in common usage by the Register of Deeds office to denote land in that area.”
Jan. 7, 1886: Readers of The Comet learned, “Mr. T.S. Patty, Emigrant Agent, of Portland, Oregon, was in the city last week. He is getting up an excursion to leave this place from the 1st to the 13th of May, for his State. He will work all through this section. Mr. Patty is a brother of our townsman, R.S. Patty.”
Jan. 7, 1906: The Chattanooga Sunday Times, with a dateline of Johnson City, surprised readers with news of a surprise housewarming. “About thirty friends and neighbors of Mr. and Mrs. C.W. Walden on Friday evening visited them at their new home on Unaka avenue. Mrs. Walden was considerably frightened at first, it being her first surprise party, but recovered in time to partake of the bountiful repast served and enjoy the good time which followed. The time was spent with music and recitations and everyone went home satisfied that the house had been thoroughly warmed.”
Jan. 7, 1909: With a dateline from Johnson City, readers of the Chattanooga Daily Times read of a horrific accident. “Frank, the 12-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. T.A. O’Donnell, was thrown from a donkey Tuesday and his arm ground off by the wheels of a vehicle. His skull was indented and fractured also. His arm was amputated below the elbow.”
Jan. 7, 1919: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported on area residents who were ill with the influenza. “Chester Slemons who has been ill with Influenza at the home of his sister, Mrs. Harold Britton, is much improved. He will enter school at Milligan College during the winter term.” In addition, “The many friends of Joe Woodruff regret to learn he is seriously ill with the second case of influenza, followed by Pneumonia.”
Jan. 7, 1930: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Kingsport Times, reported “Jim Lovelace, 50, war veteran and formerly of the National Soldiers Home, was dead here today, and Sam Wheelock, groceryman (sic), was held in jail at Jonesboro without bond in connection with the fatal shooting. Officers said Wheelock had confessed to the shooting which occurred last night.”
Jan. 7, 1941: The Jackson Sun, from Jackson, Tennessee, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on the population here. “Johnson City IS the fifth largest city in Tennessee and it DID NOT decrease in population during the last decade.” The article further reported, “But it took some complaining to the census bureau to make it admit Johnson City’s claims.” “In a press release yesterday, the bureau’s 1940 count gave the city 22,763, compared with the 25,080 in 1930, a 9.2 per cent drop.” More details reveal, “In reply to a telegram, bureau officials admitted their error and said the correct figure for Johnson City was 25,334, a slight gain, and raised it from sixth to fifth position – a thousand or so greater than Jackson – among the state’s 12 largest cities.”
Jan. 7, 1949: Among the movies playing in downtown Johnson City were the Lash La Rue western “Cheyenne Takes Over” at the Tennessee, “Stage Struck” and Charlie Chan in “The Golden Eye” at The Sevier, “Walk a Crooked Mile” at the Majestic, and Zane Gray’s “Thunder Mountain” accompanied by a “Superman” serial segment, according to ads in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
Jan. 7, 1955: With a dateline of Johnson City, the Bristol Herald Courier reported on happenings at East Tennessee State College, now known as East Tennessee State University. “Major T.S. Crockett, executive officer of the National Society of Scabbard and Blade, will be on the State College campus Saturday to install the Officers Club of the ROTC Battalion into the National Society of Scabbard and Blade.”
Jan. 7, 1961: The Press-Chronicle reported on the efforts of what was then East Tennessee State College to achieve the status of a university. “President John Smoot reports that the Chamber of Commerce activity in support of the legislative to elevate East Tennessee State College to university status was set in motion yesterday.” The article further stated, “An area coordinating committee representing the Johnson City Chamber, composed of Earl Reesor, chairman, Judge Ben Allen; Dan Wexler and George Steed, was appointed.”