Jan. 6, 1841: The Whig reported news of a recent marriage that had taken place. “On Tuesday last, by the Rev. John W. Cunningham, Dr. James Patton, to Miss Sarah Barkley, daughter of Dan’l Barkley, Esq., of this county.”
The Whig was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1841.
Jan. 6, 1893: The Evening Republic reported interesting news with a dateline of Johnson City. “Several months ago an unknown man stole a horse from Mr. Charles Baker, in Carter county (sic), Tenn. The thief was traced to Lenoir, N.C., and identified as Lewis Carter. Deputy Sheriff Miller, of Caldwell, went in pursuit and overtook him about five miles from Lenoir.”
“The thief made for the woods. Miller followed. Carter got behind a tree and as Miller passed, opened fire on him with a revolver, killing him almost instantly. Carter was captured at Limestone, Tenn., Tuesday evening and taken to the county jail at Lenoir, N.C. It is doubtful if he will ever live to be tried for his crime.”
Lenoir, North Carolina is about 77 miles from Johnson City.
The Evening Republic was a newspaper published in Columbus, Indiana; it is now published as The Republic.
Jan. 6, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune carried several interesting news items. Readers learned that “Mayor Britton has been quite sick with lagrippe during the past week.”
“Chancery Court met in this place last Monday. Judge John P. Smith on the bench.
“J. M. Fink, who has been confined to room for about a week with the grip, was out yesterday.”
“Mrs. Mary Epps and children returned to their home Friday after a week’s visit in Johnson City.”
Finally, readers learned of a lost cow. “Strayed – One milk cow, red sides, white back and face, speckled neck, right hip knocked down; about ten years old and large. Supposed to have gone in the direction of Johnson City. Any information as to her whereabouts will be gratefully received. Address J. J. Simpson, Limestone, Tenn.”
Lagrippe, or grip, is now known as the flu.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way on the masthead in 1897.
Jan. 6, 1910: The Williams Bible class, which was a men’s class at Munsey Memorial Church, recently held elections, according to The Comet. S.C. Williams was elected teacher, and Col. E.C. Reeves was elected assistant teacher.
Jan. 6, 1915: The Chattanooga Daily Times, with various datelines from Upper East Tennessee, carried several news accounts of interest to Johnson Citians. From Bristol, Tennessee, readers learned, “A surprise was sprung in the county court at Blountville, Sullivan county (sic), Tenn., just across the line from Virginia, Monday when Prof. J.E.L. Seneker, who had served as superintendent of public instruction in the county for thirty years, was defeated by Craft Akard”
From Jonesboro readers learned, “At a meeting of the county court at Jonesboro Monday J.H. Epps was re-elected chairman and Prof. E.S Depew was chosen for the fourth time county superintendent of public instruction for Washington county (sic).”
From Unicoi County, “The session of the county court of Unicoi county (sic) Monday, A.E.B. Jones was elected chairman and Mrs. W.A. Roberts was re-elected county superintendent of public instruction.”
Carter County reported, “County court convened in Elizabethton Monday. E.H. Little was elected chairman of the county court and Prof. Grant Ellis was chosen superintendent of public instruction.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1915.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published as the Chat-tanooga Times Free Press.
Jan. 6, 1922: A century ago today, The Journal and Tribune reported news about baseball. “Directors of the Appalachian Baseball league (sic) have been called to meet in President W. B. Ellison’s office in Johnson City on Saturday, January 14.”
“Notices to all the clubs in the league have been sent out by President Ellison who urges a full and complete attendance.”
“Many matters of importance are to come up for consideration at this meeting as it is the first meeting since the close of the season last fall. New officers will be elected, amendments to the constitution and by-laws may be made, and methods of enforcing the salary and player limits will be discussed and probably adopted.”
“Local fans have been anxiously awaiting some move on the part of the Johnson City authorities, and the receipt of letters here yesterday has given the first inkling in local sporting offices as to what steps were being taken by the president.”
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville.
Jan. 6, 1947: The Elizabethton Star ran an advertisement for Burgie Drug Store. The advertisement mentioned that Burgie had been in business for 50 years. Their tag line was “Let us fill your prescription where you get the best for less.”
Burgie Drug Store is still in business in 2022.
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
Jan. 6, 1972: Swings in the temperature were in the news 50 years ago today. According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Most of Tennessee including the Tri-Cities areas, was chattering in a cold wave late last night which gripped the state in the wake of an Arctic storm yesterday.”
“A cold wave advisory was issued last night by the National Weather Service with early morning temperatures expected to dip to the 10-degree mark. Flurries were to accompany winter’s first hard cold spell into the Upper East Tennessee region.”
“Little relief is indicated throughout today with the general forecast calling for fair skies and cold temperatures. The high should struggle in the low 20s with tonight’s low to be 15.”
“Such temperatures rapidly took the warmth away from yesterday’s 50-degree high. Wednesday morning’s low was 46.”
“The trace of snow yesterday brought the day’s total precipitation to .59 inches with the total to date for January at 1.65 inches.”
Jan. 6, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Gregg Powers, Johnson City Press readers learned, “Star Trek fans from all over the region converged on Freedom Hall Sunday in search of collectibles, autographs and virtually anything associated with the shows, including a glimpse at two of the stars.”
“The Johnson City Star Trek Celebration, produced by Trek Productions from Connecticut, provided fans with the latest in paraphernalia from the shows and a chance to meet and get autographs from Marina Sirtis, who played Counselor Deanna Troi on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and Chase Masterson, who plays Leeta the Dabo Girl on Deep Space Nine.”