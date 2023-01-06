Today in Johnson City History

Jan. 6, 1887: The Comet quipped, “The ‘cold wave’ that arrived in Johnson City this week was as cold as — well colder than we like.”

Jan. 6, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Jan. 5. Readers learned that “The republicans of the town are hilarious and the democrats furious over the action of the county court in making two civil districts out of Johnson City in order to avoid the Dortch law. The measure was passed amidst great excitement, and all but two of the democrats withdrew in order to break the quorum. But the republicans claim that a division of the supreme court maintains their position, in counting a quorum, and profess to feel very serene over the result.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

