Jan. 6, 1887: The Comet quipped, “The ‘cold wave’ that arrived in Johnson City this week was as cold as — well colder than we like.”
Jan. 6, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Jan. 5. Readers learned that “The republicans of the town are hilarious and the democrats furious over the action of the county court in making two civil districts out of Johnson City in order to avoid the Dortch law. The measure was passed amidst great excitement, and all but two of the democrats withdrew in order to break the quorum. But the republicans claim that a division of the supreme court maintains their position, in counting a quorum, and profess to feel very serene over the result.”
The Dortch law was named for Rep. Josiah H. Dortch and provided for the implementation of the secret ballot.
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1898. The Comet was published every week.
Jan. 6, 1922: The Journal and Tribune informed readers, with a dateline from Johnson City that “The average attendance of he Men’s Bible Class of the First Christian church for the year 1921 was 148. J. E. Crouch is teacher.”
According to www.loc.gov, The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville from 1898 until 1924.
Jan. 6, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “The average annual pay roll of industrial plants in Johnson City at this time exceeds $2,000,000, paid to more than 2,000 employees.”
Two million dollars in 1923 is now approximately equivalent to $34,714,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Jan. 6, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Johnson City retail stores will resume Wednesday afternoon closings, beginning tomorrow, T.F. Beckner, Jr., president of the Retail Division of the Chamber of Commerce, said last night.”
“Action to resume Wednesday closings was voted at a regular meeting of the retail division yesterday at noon. The closing will be effective through October.”
“Retail merchants voted against Wednesday closings at the end of the summer season, but the matter was reopened when Kingsport and Bristol stores announced Wednesday closings, beginning this week.”
“Grocery stores, for the most part, are having Wednesday afternoon shutdowns here and elsewhere, making it almost unanimous for closing for all businesses. Many offices, including physicians, also close on Wednesdays.”
Jan. 6, 1955: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “A cold wave is scheduled to hit the Tri-Cities area late Thursday afternoon and night, extending over the weekend.”
“The mercury is expected to drop to near 30 degrees by Friday morning and dip to 15 or 20 degrees Friday night.”
“With scattered showers schedule in the area Thursday, skies are to be mostly overcast Friday, clearing by Friday night. Cold and partly cloudy skies in the outlook for Saturday.”
Jan. 6, 1963: With a dateline from Nashville and in an article carrying the byline of Tom Hodge, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned that “A relatively quiet behind-the-scenes battle will be settled here tomorrow by Republican members of the Legislature.”
“At a Republican caucus tomorrow morning, Republicans will decide on whom they will nominate for a six-year term as GOP member of the State Election Commission.”
“And there’s a good likelihood that Carl McInturff of Erwin will be the choice.”
“McInturff once before held the GOP seat on the State Election Commission. He has long been a power in Upper East Tennessee politics.”
Jan. 6, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported sad news that could have been much worse from Elizabethton. With a dateline from that city, readers earned that “Elizabethton Fire Department answered a call to the residence of Mrs. R. C. Turrentine, 900 N. Main St. yesterday.”
“Only smoke damage resulted, firemen said, due to a chimney problem.”
Jan. 6, 1988: The Johnson City Press opined, “The Kodak Invitation at East Tennessee State University is a ‘happening’ every year.”
“But it’s more meaningful than ever this year. This is an Olympic year, which means that track and field athletes will begin the process leading to the Games in Seoul, South Korea, earlier than ever.”
“Hence, the Kodak Invitational, set for Memorial Center on Jan. 22 – 23, will have not only its usual compliment of outstanding athletes — but also be chockful of Olympic hopefuls.”
“The Kodak, under the guiding hand of ETSU Coach Dave Walker, has progressed over the years until it has become the biggest indoor meet in the country. East Tennessee fans have seen some of the biggest names in the world of track and field particularly in the mile race which generally is the featured event of the Kodak. This year will be no different — Ray Flynn, Marcus O’Sullivan, Sydney Maree and Jim Spivey are the big names.”
“The point of all this is that national attention is focused on Johnson City and on Memorial Center each January during the Kodak Invitational. The event deserves the solid support of Upper East Tennesseans.”
Jan. 6, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, in his column in the Johnson City Press, Tom Hodge informed readers with “bits and pieces from all over,” as he often said. “The Phoenicians and Romans made a purple dye from Murex sea snails. They believed cloth colored with this dye was more valuable than gold.”
“So light-shy — and so ingenious — are some sea urchins that they pick up pebbles and hold them up to cast shadows when caught in flashlight beams.”
A nice play on words from Mr. Hodge’s column that day was “Here’s news that erupts with interest: When active, the Paricutin volcano in central Mexico could spew four million pounds of rock and lava into the air in one minute.”
“A tree-climbing crab lives on many tropical islands. It is known as the coconut crab because it climbs palms to get coconuts for food.”
