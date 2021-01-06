Jan. 6, 1889: The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported that Mr. Frank Stratton, who formerly had been assistant postmaster in Chattanooga, was now in Johnson City. Mr. Stratton was “in partnership with his brother, Mr. H.H. Stratton, (and) he operates a planing mill and wholesale lumber business.”
Jan. 6, 1893: The Lima Daily Times, a newspaper published in Lima, Ohio, reported railroad news from a dateline of Johnson City. “Efforts to reopen communication with Bakersville, N.C., have thus far been unavailable. Reports from Cranberry, N.C., the nearest railroad station, confirm the statement that the snow in that section of the county is deeper than has been known in years. It has been snowing constantly for five days and, as yet, has not stopped. The snow is now from twenty-nine to thirty-four inches deep, and many houses have fallen in, and several miners have received slight injuries. The old citizens say that this snow equals the one of ’69, when so many lost their lives.”
Jan. 6, 1906: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Chattanooga News reported, “Mrs. J.A. Cargille, delightfully entertained a number of young ladies at her lovely home on Watauga avenue on Saturday afternoon from 2:30 to 5 o’clock. Misses Alice Mason and Ada Neurath received prizes. Delicious refreshments were served in a charming manner.” Some of the ladies present were Misses Lula Monk, Leila Walker, Josie Feathers, Pearle Murray and Dessie Neurath.
Jan. 6, 1918: The Sunday Journal and Tribune, a newspaper in Knoxville, published this in the classified advertisement section: “Big money in raising Burley Tobacco. Send postal card now for FREE SEED and booklet to Chamber of Commerce, Johnson City, Tenn.”
Jan. 6, 1929: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Richmond Times-Dispatch, a newspaper in Richmond, Virginia, reported on a recent wedding. “A wedding announcement that will come as a surprise to the friends of the contracting parties is that of Miss Ethel Helen Wade to Roy Woods Kent, which was solemnized Saturday, December 22, in the parsonage of Munsey Memorial Methodist Church at Johnson City, Tenn., the Rev. C.R. Wingo officiating. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John A. Wade, of 411 Spencer Street, Bristol, Va. The groom is the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Crockett Kent.”
Jan. 6, 1944: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned, “First Class Seaman Polly Nave, WAVE, arrived Tuesday evening from Bainbridge, MD., to spend a seven-day leave with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. L.L. Nave, Cedar Place. From here she will report to Charleston, S.C.”
Jan. 6, 1955: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on an upcoming band concert to take place at Langston High School. “The Langston Band, under the direction of E.P. Caruthers, will present it’s (sic) annual chapel concert at 11 a.m. Friday.” The article continued, “The program will consist of ‘Medallion Overture’ by Johnson, ‘The Citadel’ by David Bennett, ‘Aurora Overture’ by Paul Yoder, ‘The Continental’ by Con Conrad, ‘May Overture’ by Robert Clarisse, ‘Enchanted Lake’ by Clair W. Johnson, ‘Interlude’ by John Morrissey, and ‘Time Out’ by James E. Handlon.” There would be several soloists, to include, “Katie Moncrief, clarinet, Ada Charles and Phyllis Rutledge, flutes, Elbert Lyons and Charles Warlix, trumpets, Dora Ryan, E-flat horn, and Malcolm Haynes, Bass.” The article concluded in saying that “This program is presented annually for parents, students, and patrons of the school.”
Jan. 6, 1977: The City Commission approved the annexation of the Barnes-Hilltop area, adding about 1,850 acres and 670 people to Johnson City.