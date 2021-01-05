Jan. 5, 1898: The Knoxville Sentinel, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “The manufacturing interests of Johnson City are advancing. The foundry is now running on full time, the cob pipe factory is putting in machinery and will soon begin their special line of work, the furniture and veneering factory are putting in a great many new machines, preparatory to staring on February 1st, and some lumber men are figuring on erecting a large new mill.” The article continued to say, “The board of trade have been revived, committees have been appointed, and they have gone to work in earnest determined to do something for this city.”
Jan. 5, 1903: The Nashville Banner, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “The United States Good Road Association is inclined to build one mile of sample road between the business part of this city and the Soldiers’ Home. An expert has been here to look over the proposed line to be selected and seemed well pleased with the location for a first-class piece of work.”
Jan. 5, 1913: The Bristol Herald Courier, reporting with a dateline from Johnson City, alerted readers about Sam R. Sells’ plans. “Reactive to the report printed in an afternoon paper in Knoxville a few days ago that he was preparing to retire from politics and devote his time to personal affairs, Congressman Sam R. Sells, then approached by a reporter, vigorously denied any such step.”
Jan. 5, 1931: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Chattanooga Times reported, “Houston Seahorn and L.P Robinson, pilots of Newport, Tenn., were critically injured, Seahorn probably fatally, when their plane crashed near here today from an altitude of 100 feet.”
Jan. 5, 1938: The Bristol Herald Courier, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “State Teachers Buccaneers, pulling out in the last few minutes of play, defeated a speedy Johnson City Business College quint 45 to 40 here tonight in a rampant ball game.” The State Teachers College is now East Tennessee State University.
Jan. 5, 1948: “The Memorial Hospital Board (met with) H.E. Haniford of Samuel Haniford & Sons, Cincinnati, Ohio, and Louis Booth of Lockwood Green Engineers, Spartanburg, South Carolina” to determine the feasibility of constructing a new hospital.”
Jan. 5, 1950: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on an upcoming Langston High School basketball game. “The Langston High Golden Tigers begin their 1950 basketball schedule Friday night, January 6, at the Langston High School gym with a single contest against the Jonesboro Independents. Game time is 8 o’clock.”
Jan. 5, 1971: The Press-Chronicle published a series of photos featuring two Johnson City Police Department patrolmen, Charles Grindstaff and Jack Taylor, as they caught a pony who led them on a merry chase through the city.
Jan. 5, 1998: The Johnson City Press reported on the death of Mrs. Elizabeth Louise McCorkle. Better known as Bess McCorkle, she was a retired schoolteacher,in Carter County and Washington County schools. She taught for 31 years at Happy Valley High School, Jonesborough High School and others. Mrs. McCorkle left behind her husband, C. Howard McCorkle, who was superintendent of the Johnson City Schools for many years.
Sources: Knoxville Sentinel; Nashville Banner; Bristol Herald Courier; Chattanooga Times; “A Beacon to Heath Care” by Ray Stahl; Johnson City Press-Chronicle; Ted Bowers; Johnson City Press