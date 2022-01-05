Jan. 5, 1834: Henry Hoss Crouch, an early member of First Christian Church, was born. “He learned the trade of a carpenter, which he plied all though his life. He married one Nancy Dickson, of West Jefferson, N.C. Coming into the young village of Johnson’s Tank, he purchased land on the main street, opposite Fountain Squire, where he had his garden, (and) kept a cow. The Crouchs had three sons, William P., John Edwin, Adam Bowman, and a little girl, Jennie Henrietta, who died in infancy.” (Source: 100th Anniversary History and Directory 1871-1971, First Christian Church, Johnson City, Tennessee. Compiled and written by Mary Hardin McCown and Josephine Carpenter Owen.)
Jan. 5, 1866: The East Tennessee Union Flag opined, “‘The new year has set in with most gloomy and unfavorable weather, and ‘mud! mud! Is found on every side,’ with no friendly dry spot to entice the ‘weary footstep.’”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1866.
Jan. 5, 1871: The Herald and Tribune reported on a missing teacher. “Prof. C. Holmes Clark, former teacher of Fall Branch Masonic Normal School, in this county, has suddenly disappeared from that section, greatly to the satisfaction, we understand, of the citizens of that vicinity. However, any information as to his whereabouts would be thankfully received by many parties to whom he is indebted.”
Fall Branch is a community in rural Washington County.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled in that way in 1871.
Jan. 5, 1898: The Knoxville Sentinel, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “The manufacturing interests of Johnson City are advancing. The foundry is now running on full time, the cob pipe factory is putting in machinery and will soon begin their special line of work, the furniture and veneering factory are putting in a great many new machines, preparatory to staring on February 1st, and some lumber men are figuring on erecting a large new mill.”
The article continued to say, “The board of trade have been revived, committees have been appointed, and they have gone to work in earnest determined to do something for this city.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
Jan. 5, 1903: The Nashville Banner, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “The United States Good Road Association is inclined to build one mile of sample road between the business part of this city and the Soldiers’ Home. An expert has been here to look over the proposed line to be selected and seemed well pleased with the location for a first-class piece of work.”
The Soldiers’ Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Nashville Banner ceased publication in 1998.
Jan. 5, 1913: The Bristol Herald Courier, reporting with a dateline from Johnson City, alerted readers about Sam R. Sells’ future plans. “Reactive to the report printed in an afternoon paper in Knoxville a few days ago that he was preparing to retire from politics and devote his time to personal affairs, Congressman Sam R. Sells, then approached by a reporter, vigorously denied any such step.”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still being published.
Jan. 5, 1922: A century ago today, The Messenger reported news with a dateline of Hickman, Kentucky. “Charles Menthey, 23, and Miss Vera Arey, 16, of Cairo, Ill., who eloped on a dare Friday night and were married at Trenton, Tenn., were on their way home today after stopping here yesterday. They had planned to wed at Johnson City, Tenn., but because of word sent to the authorities by the father of the bride to intercept them, hid in Pullman cars until they reached Trenton.”
The Messenger was a newspaper published in Owensboro, Kentucky. It is now published as The Messenger-Inquirer. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City on January 5 of 1922.
Jan. 5, 1924: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Mr. Graham Morrison leaves Sunday for Wallingford, Conn., where he will continue his school work at Choate.”
Jan. 5, 1931: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Chattanooga Times reported, “Houston Seahorn and L.P. Robinson, pilots of Newport, Tenn., were critically injured, Seahorn probably fatally, when their plane crashed near here today from an altitude of 100 feet.”
Newport, Tennessee, is approximately 58 miles from Johnson City.
The Chattanooga Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Jan. 5, 1938: The Bristol Herald Courier, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “State Teachers Buccaneers, pulling out in the last few minutes of play, defeated a speedy Johnson City Business College quint 45 to 40 here tonight in a rampant ball game.”
The State Teachers referred to what is now East Tennessee State University.
Jan. 5, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Elizabethton authorities asked local officers to aid in locating a stolen taxi-cab, Chief of Police W. T. Wheelock said yesterday.”
“Robert Webster of 212 West Watauga avenue (sic) reported the loss of his gray overcoat from a local poolroom, headquarters records showed.”
Jan. 5, 1948: “The Memorial Hospital Board (met with) H.E. Haniford of Samuel Haniford & Sons, Cincinnati, Ohio, and Louis Booth of Lockwood Green Engineers, Spartanburg, South Carolina” to determine the feasibility of constructing a new hospital.”
(Source: A Beacon to Heath Care by Ray Stahl)
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner of Johnson City Medical Center.
Jan. 5, 1961: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle, with a dateline of Erwin, reported, “Sgt. I.C. Jeff L. Baucom, whose wife, Juanita Baucom, resides on Rt. 3, has graduated from the U.S. Army Non-Commissioned Officer Academy, Fort Riley, Kan.”
The article continued, “Sgt. Baucom received refresher training in teaching methods, combat tactics and military leadership.”
The account concluded, “Regularly assigned as a platoon sergeant in Company A of the 1st Infantry Division’s 9th Transportation Battalion at Fort Riley, Baucom entered the Army in 1937.” The story said his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John F. Baucom, lived on Higgins Street.
Erwin is about 15 miles from Johnson City.
Jan. 5, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “Cold wave warnings are in effect in the Tri-Cities area and the forecast calls for some snow today but with no appreciable accumulation expected. The high today was at 3 a.m. when the mercury stood at 51. It is scheduled to drop to a bone-chilling 10 tonight.”
“The skies should be nearly clear tonight.”
“Tomorrow is expected to be generally fair and cold with a high in the middle 20s.”
“The record high for this date was 74 in 1950, the record low 6 below zero in 1969.”
“Temperatures began dropping steadily this morning, going from 41 degrees at 7:41 a. m. to 33 at 9:22 a. m.”
Jan. 5 1998: The Johnson City Press reported on the death of Mrs. Elizabeth Louise McCorkle. Better known as Bess McCorkle, she was a retired schoolteacher, having taught in the Carter County and Washington County schools. She taught for 31 years at Happy Valley High School, Jonesborough High School and David Crockett High School. Mrs. McCorkle left behind her husband, C. Howard McCorkle, who was superintendent of the Johnson City Schools for many years.