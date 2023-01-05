Jan. 5, 1888: The Comet reported, “Mrs. J. C. Thompson, of Locust Mount, who is about removing to New Market, her former home, desires to return her sincere thanks for the sympathy and kindness extended to her in her trouble and great bereavement and especial deep felt gratitude for the many attentions lavished upon her husband during his long affliction.”
Locust Mount is a community in rural Washington County.
Jan. 5, 1898: A century and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported news with a dateline from Johnson City. “The young people of Johnson City society had a social hop at the Piedmont Hotel last night, which proved to be a very enjoyable affair to all the participants. Mr. Rugburn, of the Piedmont, and Charley Biddle, were the prime movers in the affair.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1898. The Comet was published every week.
Jan. 5, 1916: The Johnson City Staff, with a dateline from Kingsport, reported that “So successful has the manufacture of dye of the rapidly rising units of the plant of the Federal Dyestuffs and Chemical company at this place has been that this week the company made a shipment to Riverside, N. J. The completed units, as announced in the Staff two weeks ago, are turning out a very superior quality of dye. Work on the remaining units of the big plant are being pushed as rapidly as possible.”
Jan. 5, 1923: A century ago today, The Carolina Mountaineer and Waynesville Courier reported “Mrs. F. P. Anderson and two children have spent the holidays here with her brother, W. T. Shelton and other relatives and they returned to their home at Johnson City, Tenn.”
The Carolina Mountaineer and Waynesville Courier was published from 1917 – 1925. It was published in Waynesville, North Carolina, which is located approximately 89 miles from Johnson City.
Jan. 5, 1926: The Johnson City Chronicle reported “A meeting of those interested in the great movement looking to the establishment of the Great Smoky Mountain National Park in this region, as a government park, is to be held at 7 o’clock Tuesday evening in the assembly room of the John Sevier Hotel.”
“Citizens genrally (sic) are invited to attend the meeting, which has been called here by James A. Summers, chairman for this section of the Great Smoky Park movement, which is creating tremendous interest in Tennessee and North Carolina. Parties from Knoxville, who are at the head of the movement, and who have been active in the campaign for its adoption and acceptance by the government, will be guests of Johnson city, and will address the meeting.”
Jan. 5, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Emmaline, the much-sought after Siberian husky, which was cared for in the home of her policeman benefactor, George Murray, Wilson avenue, was shipped early Saturday to Murfreesboro by train.”
“The dog, which belongs to Mrs. Grace Harrington, Veterans Administration nurse at Mount Juliet hospital, was placed in a crate provided by four East Tennessee State College students who brought the friendly dog from Murfreesboro following a football game.”
East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Jan. 5, 1960: In an article with the byline of Harry Stapleton, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “The pathetic story of ‘Little Girl Lost’ was brought to a happy conclusion last night through the combined efforts of the Police Department, Emergency and Rescue Squad and a number of volunteers.”
“The object of the extensive search, seven-year-old Lecia Hopson, was found about 9 p.m. by members of the Rescue Squad outside a vacant house on the Kingsport-Bristol Boulevard near Steed College, fast asleep against a chimney.”
“Squad members reported that the child was a little worse for wear and tear but otherwise appeared to be all right.”
“Little Lecia ran away from Oakland Park Children’s Home yesterday evening with three Cannon sisters, Carolyn, 10, Brenda, 9 and Loretta, 13.”
“The three sisters have apparently ‘adopted” Lecia as one of their own since the same four ran away from home last week.”
“The home reported to police a little past 6 p.m. yesterday that the four girls had not reported back from school, and a search for their whereabouts got under way.”
“A member of the Rescue Squad said the four girls had wandered around Cox’s Lake area for awhile and then migrated toward the college. He also reported that the girls said that they had eaten some raw pumpkins.”
“Hunger finally got the best of the four little adventurers because they stopped at the home of Ray Hopper and asked for bread. They then went to the next door house of Charles Holly, asking for food.”
“Hooper and Holly notified police officers but by the time they arrived the girls had fled and hid in a cornfield. The three Cannon sisters were found immediately but somewhere in the shuffle, little Lecia ‘escaped.’”
“After about a two hour search directed by Lt. Garland Musick, she was found outside the house asleep.”
“The four children were being held by the Police Department until they could be returned to juvenile authorities.”
Local dentist Chuck Mohler reports that Cox’s Lake was located off of Lakeview Drive, approximately between the area now occupied by Morris-Baker Funeral Home and the Moose Lodge.
Jan. 5, 1973: Fifty years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of Henry Samples, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “City commission last night amended the city’s ‘Blue Law’ to permit Johnson City stores to conduct business on Sunday between 1 and 6 p.m.”
“The new policy regarding Sunday sales here will not become effective until Jan. 28, after the amended ordinance is published as a legal advertisement.”
