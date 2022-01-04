Jan. 4, 1867: The East Tennessee Union Flag, reminded readers of an important upcoming meeting. “Do not forget to attend the ConVention (sic) to assemble in Jonesboro’ on Monday next, to nominate a candidate for Congress. Let every loyal man in the District be present. Come see! Come all and stand by the flag of your country.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way on the masthead. However, the city was spelled “Jonesboro” elsewhere in the newspaper.
Jan. 4, 1872: Readers of the Herald and Tribune advised, “Those of our patrons who wish to pay their indebtedness in wood, are notified to bring it along forthwith.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1872,
Jan. 4, 1912: The Comet reported that we would learn who the national committeeman from Tennessee would be by the next Monday; it would be either Mountcastle or Vertress. “Both gentlemen are in Washington with their friends and are armed with briefs of fifty and seventy-five pages respectively.”
Jan. 4, 1919: The Johnson City Daily Staff opined, “It has been suggested, and the idea is not bad, that our representative be asked to introduce a bill at the next general assembly, which commences Monday, providing for a change of the city charter.”
“Instead of having six men on the board of education, three republicans (sic) and three democrats (sic), allow the citizenship to choose three men, elect them to the position and pay them a salary for their services, regardless of their politics.”
“One of the three would have charge of buildings and grounds, the second look to securing teachers, and the third would attend to supplies. These are three beads in a word.”
“Three capable men on the board of education working harmoniously with an experienced and acceptable superintendent could and would accomplish results with less friction, more expeditiously and at a saving in time and money to the tax payers of the city.”
“There is not objection whatsoever in the personnell (sic) of the present board of education, but in size it is unwieldy, for the reason that as every man on it is a busy man, he cannot attend meetings, cannot serve on committees, thus throwing all the work on one or two men, who are restricted in the thought that they will do something that will not meet the approval of the other members who cannot be found when they are needed and wanted.”
“As the legislature will not meet again for two years, the preposition will have to be accepted or rejected at once.”
Jan. 4, 1922: One hundred years ago today, with a dateline from Hartselle, Alabama, the Birmingham News reported, “John A. Mitchell, of Falkville, will leave Wednesday for Johnson City, Tenn., to enter the government hospital there. Mr. Mitchell is an overseas soldier and for the past year has been associated in the drug business with Dr. J. B. Elliott. On account of ill health he was forced to dispose of his business here.”
The government hospital referred to is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Birmingham News was, and still is, a newspaper in Birmingham, Alabama. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City on January 4, 1922.
Jan. 4, 1924: The San Francisco Examiner, with a dateline from Johnson City, reported on a tragic fire in nearby Greeneville. “Fire reported to have originated in the Hawkins Feed Company, Greenville (sic), Tenn., about 11 o’clock tonight, threatened the business center of the city, according to telephone messages received here. Shortly before midnight the fire was beyond control of firemen, it was stated, and was menacing an adjoining department store and hardware establishment.”
Greeneville is about 31 miles from Johnson City.
The San Francisco Examiner was, and still is, a newspaper published in San Francisco, California.
Jan. 4, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “A 59-year-old Clinchfield Railroad conductor, Charles C. Presley, 316 Wilson avenue (sic), had a cast applied to his right ankle at Appalachian Hospital as a result of a fall from a freight car, attendants said. He was dismissed after treatment.”
“Two painful burn emergencies also occupied attendants at Appalachian yesterday. They were Vernon Peterson, 32-year-old cook for a local eating establishment, who had sulfa ointment applied to his left arm and hand for severe grease burns and 14-months old Marylyn Bishop, daughter of J. H. Bishop, a local auto mechanic, living on route (sic) 5, Jonesboro. The Bishop child was burned when hot starch was spilled on her chest.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was the forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1947.
Jan. 4, 1948: The Courier-Journal, and with a dateline from Johnson City, reported on a Milligan College basketball loss. “After trailing 26-18 at halftime, Berea College came from behind to defeat the Milligan College Buffaloes 60-55 here tonight.”
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
The Courier-Journal was a newspaper published in Louisville, Kentucky. It is now known as the Louisville Courier-Journal.
Jan. 4, 1952: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, the Swingle Hospital reported the following emergencies: “Treated and dismissed were Garland Harrison, 413 Hamilton street (sic), who mashed finger while at work; O. A. Campbell, 1207 Southwest avenue (sic), sprained ankle when he stepped on rock; H. B. Webb, 1108 East Unaka avenue (sic), cut on left eye when he fell against a piece of furniture in home; Charles Burleson, 313 Wilson avenue (sic), facial burns received while cleaning bicycle with gasoline; Miss Thelma Eads, Limestone, route (sic) 2, mashed finger in car door.”
Swingle Hospital was a private hospital. It was located near Science Hill.
Jan. 4, 1972: Fifty years ago today, with a dateline of Elizabethton, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The Carter county (sic) Board of Education is considering installation of a junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program in county high schools.”
The article continued, “Lt. Col. Joe Dumic (retired) who has been an ROTC instructor at Science Hill High School, Johnson City, the past three years, explained the program to board members here yesterday.”
Jan. 4, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, Press Business Writer Phyllis Johnson informed readers of the Johnson City Press that “The sweet strains of music could in the near future pour out of Elks Lodge No. 825.”
“The lodge, at 121 Adams St., is being touted as a temporary, and possibly permanent, new home for the Johnson City Symphony and the Suzuki Music School, two groups currently short on rehearsal space.”