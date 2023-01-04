Jan. 4, 1911: The Johnson City Comet reported that “Attorney Geo. N. Barnes was transacting business in Jonesboro yesterday.”
“Geo F. Campbell spent yesterday in Jonesboro.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1911.
Jan. 4, 1915: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “All the city schools resumed work Monday with an attendance somewhat above the daily average.”
“Over 2,300 pupils are now enrolled in the city pulic (sic) schools.”
“On January 17th, the second term will open and about 95 per cent of the pupils will be promoted.”
“Supt. Anderson is putting forth strong efforts for the progress of the schools, and the entire teaching force are doing excellent work.”
Jan. 4, 1919: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported “Sergeant Carlos Garland, of Bakersville, N. C., who was seriously wounded in the Battle of Cambrai, was the guest last night and this morning of J. M. Byrd at the Windsor Hotel. He was en route to Richmond, where his wounds received in battle will betreated (sic). He was engaged in active service on the western front over seventeen months before he received wounds serious enough to physically incapacitat (sic) him. During that time he participated in many of the big battles of the Great World War.”
Bakersville, North Carolina is located about 37 miles from Johnson City.
Jan. 4, 1922: A century ago today, with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Jan. 3, The Journal and Tribune reported “The fire department was called early this afternoon to the tobacco warehouse in the eastern part of the city, where oily waste near the compressor had become ignited. Quick response to the department made it possible to check the flames with chemicals, permitting only small damage to the floor of the warehouse.”
“There was a large stock of tobacco on hand at the time, sales having been resumed this morning after the holidays.”
According to www.loc.gov, The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville from 1898 until 1924.
Jan. 4, 1944: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Dr. and Mrs. G. J. Budd, 715 East Holston avenue, entertained New Year’s day at ‘open house’ of a small number of friends.”
“Holiday decorations decorated the reception suite. In the dining room the table was centered with a crystal arrangement of ducks on a mirrored plaque, with matching containers holding red and white roses. Flanking the sides were crystal candlesticks holding burning red tapers.”
“Supper was served buffet style from the table.”
“The guests were Mrs. Tina Tiller of Richmond, Va., Bill Phillips, Asheville, N. C., Frank Monroe, Atlanta, Ga., Mr. and Mrs. Don Alexander and Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Keebler, of Erwin; Mr. and Mrs. Ray Chalker, Mr. and Mrs. R. E. Powell, Mr. and Mrs. Fred C. Corn, Mr. and Mrs. P. A. McGhee, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Spener (sic), and Mr. and Mrs. W. O. Allen.”
Jan. 4. 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Santa Claus was especially good to the Rev. George W. Atkinson, pastor of Sulphur Springs Church of Holston Methodist Conference.”
“The Sulphur Springs congregation presented the pastor and his family an electric cooking unit, and the Gray Station group gave them a wool blanket. The pastor describes the electric unit as a rangette, which is a portable affair with an oven for broiling or baking.”
“To be more grateful in 1948 is one of the principal New Year resolutions adopted by the Rev. Atkinson. ‘The people have been very kind to me and my family during my lengthy pastorate at Sulphur Springs’ he said. He is now serving his eighth year. He extends a ‘Happy New Year’ to all his friends in Washington, Greene and Sullivan counties.”
Sulphur Springs is a community in rural Washington County.
Gray Station is now known as Gray.
Jan. 4, 1952: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “The stork paid a New Year’s visit to the Prentice Coopers and left a son.”
“The child was born at Vanderbilt Hospital January 1. It is the Coopers first child.”
“The 55-year-old Cooper, former governor and Tennessee and United States ambassador to Peru, and his wife, the former Hortense Hayes Powell of Johnson City, reside at Shelbyville. They were married in 1950.”
Jan. 4, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The Nursing Council of Upper East Tennessee is sponsoring a one-day seminar, entitled ‘Drugs and the Nurse’ to be held Jan. 10 at the Elks Club in Kingsport from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.”
“The program will be open to all nurses.”
“Guest speakers will be Ed Hamlett, chief pharmacist at East Tennessee Baptist Hospital, Knoxville, and a member of the Tennessee Board of Pharmacy. He will be discussing drug interaction and current legislation on the subject.”
“Phil McMannis, pharmacist at Holston Valley Community Hospital will be presenting information on drug interaction as it relates to intravenous additives.”
“This workshop was previously scheduled on Jan. 9, but had to be rescheduled for Jan. 10.”
The Holston Valley Community Hospital is now known as the Holston Valley Medical Center.
Jan. 4, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press, in an article by Press Staff Writer James Brooks, reported a sad story.
“He was an expert repairman of timepieces, but he never paid attention to time.”
“’He would walk from his home on Holston Avenue to First Tennessee Bank for a cup of free coffee, then to the church for another cup,’ said the Rev. Mark Fleenor, associate minister at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church. ‘He never had a bad day, and he had a joke for everybody. He’d say the store would open when he got there.’”
“J. Vernon Roithner died at his home Sept. 17, after spending a lifetime at the shop founded by his father at 115 Buffalo St. His neighbor and tenant, Ralph Stout, said Roithner came to his door the evening before and said, ‘I’m gone. I’ll see you tomorrow if the good Lord wills.’”
“’He didn’t ever come back,’ Stout said. ‘We went to his house that night and found him lying on the living room floor.’”
“Roithner never married, and at first was thought to have no heirs. But, to date 36 heirs have been found.”
“At 76, he was a man who never owned a car, and who sold the one inherited from his mother. He walked everywhere and was thrifty by nature.”
