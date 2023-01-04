Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

Jan. 4, 1911: The Johnson City Comet reported that “Attorney Geo. N. Barnes was transacting business in Jonesboro yesterday.”

“Geo F. Campbell spent yesterday in Jonesboro.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

