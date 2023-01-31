Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Jan. 31, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported, “J.A. Bright has moved his family to Johnson City.”

According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville, Tennessee, from 1892-1898. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1898; however The Comet was published on a weekly basis.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.

Tags

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

Recommended for you