Jan. 31, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported, “J.A. Bright has moved his family to Johnson City.”
According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville, Tennessee, from 1892-1898. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1898; however The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Jan. 31, 1923: A century ago today, according to the Johnson City Chronicle, “There are thirteen grade crossings in Johnson City; six in the business part of the city; besides one now being an underpass.”
Jan. 31, 1928: The Johnson City Staff-News reported horrible news with a dateline from Elizabethton and a date from Jan. 30. Readers were alerted that “Dewey Butler, 22, employed by the Fountain Spring Water Company, was shot and seriously, if not fatally, wounded by J.B. Hayes, at the boarding house of Dave Crumley here this afternoon at 6:30 o’clock, in a quarrel taking place on the porch just as the two men finished supper. Physicians making an X-ray stated that one shot went through the shoulder, lodging near the spinal column and another through the thighs. Hayes used a .32-caliber Colt automatic pistol.”
“Butler is in the hospital, considered to have an even chance for recovery. Hayes is in jail here.”
“It is reported that Hayes called Butler to the porch, and accused him of ‘double crossing’ Hayes, causing the latter to lose his position at the Bemberg plant. The shots were fired as Butler advanced toward Hayes, who was immediately caught by parties standing nearby.”
“Hayes came from Virginia; had been at the Bemberg plant, and recently had been posing there as a deputy sheriff, and carrying a pistol. Sheriff Moreland states that he was not a deputy. He is married and lives in Elizabethton, and had been in jail here before on a charge of non-support. Butler came from Newport, Tenn., two years ago.”
Jan. 31, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “Hunter Murray, 23, of 511 Lamont street was treated for injuries to the elbow, suffered when he struck a truck while working at Leon Ferenbach, Inc.”
W.R. Marshall, 45, of 1609 East Unaka avenue received treatment for a dislocated shoulder sustained when he fell while working with a local construction company, hospital records showed.”
“A mechanic for a West Market street auto dealer, Herman Honaker, 33, of city, route 2, was treated at Appalachian Hospital yesterday for finger cuts while at work. He was cut on (a) piece of trical (sic) refrigerator, a fire desteel (sic), records showed.”
“(Fire) Company No. 5 answered a call about 7 o’clock Thursday evening to an apartment house, 209 West Maple street, where gas fumes were escaping from an elecdepartment (sic) officials said.”
“A youth listed as Patrick Evans, 21, of 702 Hamilton street, was reported to Desk Sergeant Bill Fleming as missing from home.”
“Captain W.S. Norris investigated a call from 113 East Watauga avenue where two handbags were reportedly taken from the front portion of the house by a man who entered an unlocked door.”
“Chief L.L. Geisler remains ill of a severe cold at his home, West Walnut and Virginia streets.”
“A man listed as Guy Gentry was arrested and remanded to Jonesboro county jail for the alleged breaking of a $500 bond, placed against him on a drunken driving charge in Johnson City police court December 19. The arrest was made by Deputies Uel Hartman and Clifford Mullenix.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1948.
Five hundred dollars in 1948 is now worth about $6,200, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
Jan. 31, 1973: Fifty years ago today, in the “Dear Abby” column the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, a reader wrote in with a suggestion that would also work well today. The reader wrote:
“Dear Abby:”
“This concerns the husband who disturbed the entire neighborhood by honking his horn early every morning as a farewell signal to his wife.”
“My husband and I have a little farewell routine when he leaves for work every morning at 3:32 a.m.”
“I flip the porch lights off and on a few times, and he in turn flashes his headlights off and on. That way we don’t bother anybody.”
The letter was signed, “W. 5th St., Sioux City, Ia.”
Dear Abby’s reply was a quip: “Dear W. 5th:”
“That’s nice. I hope you don’t have any nosy neighbors who figure it’s a signal that your husband just left and the coast is clear.”
Jan. 31, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press followed up with news regarding a recent snow storm; the snow storm was first mentioned in this column on Jan. 28. With a byline from Press Staff Writer Lesia Paine-Brooks, readers learned that “The latest snowstorm to hit the Tri-Cities has given a while new meaning to the term ‘powerless.’”
“As Johnson City Power Board customers huddle by their kerosene heaters, it is important to remember this areawide power outage is only temporary, according to Dr. Don Larkin, a psychologist at Woodridge Hospital.”
“’We are extremely lucky that the temperatures didn’t drop drastically, and that the roads are passable, and that this situation is more of an inconvenience than anything else, Larkin added, referring in contrast to the continuing disaster conditions Carter County flood victims are experiencing.”
(The Carter County flooding situation was initially mentioned in this column on January 9.)
“Larkin said Woodridge has not been bombarded by callers seeking professional advice, but he suspects the emotional impact of the storm hasn’t had time to hit home yet.”
“’I think that will come later. Right now people are too busy just focusing on trying to hold their lives together.’”
