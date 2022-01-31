Jan. 31, 1897: A hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Sunday Times reported several news items to its readers. Johnson City was the dateline for each of the news accounts, and the date was Jan. 30 on each one. “Mr. David, and his son, who carry the mail from here to Embreeville on a lever car, were badly frozen yesterday. They attempted to make the trip on foot and both had their feet frozen. The day before yesterday a coke train ran them down and demolished their car and yesterday they tried to make the trip on foot. They could not make the trip at all this morning and the mail was sent out by Sanders & Co., liverymen.”
“S.J. Gates, who has been the lessee of the furniture factory for two years, left yesterday for his old home in Greenville, S.C. Mr. Gates was at the head of the firm known as the Gates Desk and Seating company (sic), which was engaged in the manufacture of roller-top desks of the highest and best grade. It is to be regretted that the company could not find it profitable to remain here. Mrs. Gates proceeded her husband several weeks ago.”
“Mrs. W.C. Snapp fell from a chair last Monday and was so unfortunate as to break one of her ribs on the right side. She is doing very well. It occurred while Mrs. Snapp was arranging a window shade.”
“Mrs. Jennie Rice, of Helena, Ark., sister of C.D. Friberg, arrived in the city last Friday. She was called here on account of the death of Mrs. Friberg, but did not reach the city until after the funeral.”
“A.B. Kamp, who has charge of the construction of the Linville River railway (sic) from Cranberry to Montezuma, passed through the city the first of the week en route to the new road.”
“The dime social given by the Junior Epworth League at Miss Gertrude Weller’s last Thursday night was a very pleasant occasion. About $5 was taken in.”
“Mrs. J.A. Maher, of Roan Mountain, passed through the city last Monday en route to Philadelphia, where she will place her little 5-year-old son in the hospital to be treated by hip disease and inflammatory rheumatism.”
Embreeville is a community in rural Washington County.
Cranberry, North Carolina, is about 32 miles from Johnson City.
Montezuma, North Carolina, is approximately 39 miles from Johnson City.
Five dollars in 1897 is now worth about $167, according to www.in2013dollars.com
The Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times, except for Sunday. Currently, the Chattanooga Daily Times is published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Jan. 31, 1918: The Johnson City Staff reported several news items of interest to Johnson Citians. Among the items reported were: “Chas. E. Hawkins of St. Paul was here yesterday.”
“C.W. Whistine and W.H. Hampton, prominent business men (sic) of Elizabethton, were among the arrivals here yesterday.”
“B.G. Young was up for the day from Jonesboro. Wednesday (sic).”
“The Washington College basket ball (sic) team en route to Pikeville, Ky., came from the college last night and departed this morning over the C. C. and O. Ry (sic) for Kentucky. Composing the team are Jesse Warrick, Peter Dick, Wick Greenway, Bill Minton, Roger Graybeal.”
“E.L. Dunn was a visitor here today from Erwin.”
“S.L. Keebler of Limestone is in the city today.”
“W W. Miller, representing Miller Bros., was in Kingsport today.”
“Friends of L.M. Neas will be glad to learn that he has completely recovered from a slight indisposition contracted while on a trip to Marietta, Ga., last week. Since Saturday he has been confined to his home.”
St. Paul, Virginia, is about 63 miles from Johnson City.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1918.
Washington College was a high school in rural Washington County in 1918, as well as a community.
Pikeville, Kentucky, is located about 119 miles from Johnson City.
The C. C. and O. was a railroad; the letters stood for Carolina, Clinchfield and Ohio.
Jan. 31, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “The Liberty Theatre will occupy the building recently vacated by Conner Brothers Furniture Company, on Main street (sic). Repairs, re-arrangement and alterations are being made in the building, fitting for the moving picture industry. Conner Brothers have completed moving their stock to the new building of the Hunter Brothers Shoe Company on Tipton street (sic).”
Jan. 31, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star carried a report from Roan Mountain. “The Citizen’s (sic) Club of Roan Mountain met Thursday evening at the Shell Tea Room with 20 members present. Paul Cates, president, presided. A committee of arrangements was appointed consisting of Frank Heaton, Jim Potter and Wayne Graybeal, membership committee appointed, Fred Hayes, Claude Freeman and Frank Brown. Discussion of sponsorship of Boy Scout troop was held and will be definitely decided on next meeting. Fred Hunnicutt was taken in as a new member. The members were elated over prospects of a new highway from Elizabethton to the State (sic) line being started in the early spring.”
“The next meeting will be held Thursday evening at 7:00 o’clock at the Maple Lane Coffee Shop. Roy Vance will have charge of that program for that date.”
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
Jan. 31, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published a photograph alerting readers to road construction. Readers learned, “This sign on East Unaka Avenue indicates that McDowell-Purcell, Inc., of Nashville is beginning construction of a 2.2-mile section of the Appalachian Highway from North Roan Street to Unaka Avenue. The project cost is $5.3 million.”
The Appalachian Highway is now I-26.
Five million, three hundred thousand dollars in 1972 is now worth approximately $35,242,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Jan. 31, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press, in an article with the byline of Kristen Hebestreet, reported, “Habitat fragmentation and the international pet trade has put too much pressure on the bog turtle, prompting the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to propose placing the small reptiles under federal protection.”
“The federal Endangered Species Act would help conserve the remaining bog turtles, which are highly prized in the pet trade and bring high prices from collectors and dealers, said Pete Wyatt, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s East Tennessee wildlife diversity coordinator.”
“‘We have a lot of documentation in the state of Tennessee of people commercializing wildlife,’ he said. ‘Animal trafficking is a serious problem in a lot of reptiles and amphibians, specifically for bog turtles, the box turtle and alligator snappers.’ ”