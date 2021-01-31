Jan. 31, 1885: “Capt. J.W. Moore has resigned his position as conductor on the E.T., V. & G. R.R., and will return to his farm in North Carolina,” according to The Comet.
Jan. 31, 1892: The Comet reported sad news about an employee. “John, our pressman, is feeling unwell and says he has la grippe. He may not be able to work Monday.”
We now commonly call la grippe the flu, or influenza.
Jan. 31, 1901: “President McKinley has signed the Soldiers’ Home bill and Johnson City’s destiny is fixed,” according to news in The Comet.
Jan. 31, 1913: The Nashville Banner reported on an interesting story about a young man. With a dateline of Johnson City, readers learned, “The case of L.D. Lewis, alias T.L. Lewis, or A. Gordon Milhado, or rather the young man with many names, who was arrested here on the charge of using unbecoming language and undue familiar conduct towards a pretty Normal School girl was taken to Jonesboro and lodged in jail.”
The story continued, “Probably no case has attracted more attention in this section in years. At the trial, young Milhado testified that he was standing on the street near the Normal car and that as he looked toward the way his eye caught the smile of the pretty girl. He boarded the car and took a seat by the side of the young woman. When the car arrived at the Normal, it is stated, the young lady handed Milhado her card. The young Lochinvar followed her until she reached the building, when she closed the door in his face. The young lady at once reported Milhado‘s conduct to the professor and he was at once arrested by the special deputy sheriff at the Normal. The prisoner gave his name as L.D. Lewis and later said it was T.L. Lewis. When the officers searched him, they found a number of letters addressed to him from his mother and sister at Norfolk, Va. They addressed him as A. Gordon Milhado. The officers also found a revolver on him. He was given a hearing before Judge P.J. Miller, and bound to court on the charge of carrying arms, and in default of bond was lodged in jail at Jonesboro.”
The Normal School eventually became known as East Tennessee State University.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1913.
Lochinvar was a fictional character created by Sir Walter Scott.
Jan. 31, 1916: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Nashville Banner reported news of the Clinchfield Products Company. “The machinery at the plant of the Clinchfield Products Company, Johnson City’s new million and a half-dollar concern, has been tested out for the first time and everything is being put in order for starting, which will be at an early date. This is one of the largest plants anywhere in the South, covering more than twenty acres of land. Eleven large and commodious buildings have been completed and four or five others will be erected at an early date. The local Chamber of Commerce has taken steps to erect a number of residences near the plant for the employees and officials, the residences in Johnson City being so scarce that very few are to be found. About two hundred men are already at work at the plant and more will be added. The annual payroll will be about $240,000. Much of the work will be done by skilled men.”
A million and a half dollars in 1916 is now worth about $35,850,000. Two hundred, forty thousand dollars in 1916 is now worth about $5,735,000. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Jan. 31, 1919: Johnson Citians continued fighting various maladies. According to The Johnson City Daily Staff, “Friends of Will H. Adams will be pleased to learn that he is fast recovering from an attack of influenza at his home on Watauga Avenue.”
“Mrs. W.H. Anderson is confined to her apartments at the Cumberland with a severe cold.”
“Miss Alice Henderson is visiting her sister Mrs. C.A. Harris at Kingsport, who is quite ill with double pneumonia.”
“Mrs. C. Hodge Hates is improving from an attack of acute indigestion.”
“Miss Grace Chestnut of Morristown who has been suffering from the flu and laryngitis is slowly improving. Her sister remains with her.”
Jan. 31, 1923: An interesting classified ad appeared in the Johnson City Daily Staff. “Borrowed and not returned – Volume I, Wharton on Criminal Law. Will lawyers please look in their libraries and notify Geo. N. Barnes at once.”
Jan. 31, 1928: The Knoxville News-Sentinel, reporting with a dateline of Johnson City, told readers about a new department store chain. “A chain of department stores in Tennessee is contemplated by the Parks-Belk Co., Inc., which will open a store here Feb. 13. Knoxville and the four other principal cities are first considered.”
The article continued, “It was originally planned to call the store here the Park-Leggett Co., Inc. However, the Belk Co., which has 45 stores in other states, has decided to actively enter Tennessee, and the name was changed. The store here will be headquarters for the Tennessee chain.”
Jan. 31, 1935: The Johnson City Chronicle carried advice that is still good in 2021. “… postal authorities in Johnson City, and elsewhere, have all kinds of trouble because folks take the easy way of addressing their mail. Maybe they get absent-minded and leave off the state or the street number, and when there is no return address on the envelope – what’s a postman to do? It’s the dead letter office for that particular piece of mail.”
Jan. 31, 1936: Readers of the Johnson City Chronicle learned, “G.T. Smalling, 25, of Piney Flats, suffered painful injuries yesterday when a section of flooring in the Moneyhun-Cox wholesale house gave way, throwing a case of canned goods against him. He was treated at Appalachian hospital (sic).”
Jan. 31, 1941: The Johnson City Press alerted readers about the movies that were playing in Johnson City. “Ridin’ On a Rainbow” was playing at the Liberty Theatre.
“South of Suez” was featured at the Majestic. “Enemy Agent” and “Arizona Frontier” were both playing at the Sevier. The Tennessee Theatre was showing “Dreaming Out Loud.”
Jan. 31, 1952: The Nashville Banner, with a Johnson City dateline, reported the death of a prominent Johnson Citian. “Cy H. Lyle, editor of Johnson City’s first daily newspaper, died last night at a hospital. He was 88.”
The article continued, “Lyle established the Daily Comet here in 1890 and served as its editor for several years. He later worked for the Veterans Administration.”
More details revealed, “In recent years, Lyle had devoted his time to work for crippled children. He was a 32nd degree Mason.”
Three daughters and five sons survived Mr. Lyle.
Jan. 31, 1956: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Mayor Guy W. Blackwell has announced that he will ask the City Commission soon to consider a proposal to turn over the city’s school system to Washington County.”
The Mayor felt that consolidation of the two school systems would result in a cost savings to the taxpayers.
Jan. 31, 1965: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned about area service personnel. Among those featured was Roby Stines. “Electrician’s Mate I.C. Roby L. Stines, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles H. Stines, Rt. 8, sailed for the Far East recently for duty with the 7th Fleet while serving aboard the ocean minesweeper USS Firm.”
Additional details revealed, “Before joining the 7th Fleet, the Firm is scheduled to participate in a Fleet service mine test in Hawaii.”
Jan. 31, 1974: Good cooks and good recipes were wanted! “The Women’s Department of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle is conducting a treasure hunt for good cooks in the area.”
The article continued, “If you have a recipe that you would like to share with our readers, or have a friend that is a good cook who would be willing to submit a recipe, please drop us a line.”
Readers were asked to “Send your name, address, telephone number and the name of your food specialty or specialties to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle Women’s Department, News Center Boone Street at Main and Market Streets. If your recipe is chosen, a member of the women’s department will contact you.”
