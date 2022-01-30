Jan. 30, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Salt Lake Tribune reported “The Wautaga (sic) bank (sic) of Johnson City, Tenn., closed yesterday. The liabilities are $28,000 and the assets nearly $94,000.
Twenty-eight thousand dollars in 1897 is now worth about $937,655. Ninety-four thousand dollars in the same year currently has the purchasing power of about $3,148,000. This information is from www.in2013dollars.com.
The Salt Lake Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Jan. 30, 1898: Dr. Edward Thurston Brading was born in Johnson City. He was a veteran of World War I and practiced medicine in Johnson City for over three decades. Dr. Brading was a member of the Johnson City School Board, First Presbyterian Church, and the Rotary Club. (Source: Personal communication between Anne Spurrell Darden and Rebecca Henderson.)
Jan. 30, 1915: The Chattanooga Daily Times, with a Johnson City dateline, reported news concerning events that would soon be taking place at the circuit court in Jonesboro. “Circuit court will convene in Jonesboro Monday. This will be a very important term. There are seventy-two criminal and twelve civil cases on the docket. Among those are twenty cases of boot-legging (sic). The case of the State vs. Tom Bitner, charged with the murder of Ben Broyles at Limestone more than one year ago, and Deadrick Seguine, charged with the murder of Chief of Police George T. Campbell, of Johnson City, last September.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1915.
Jan. 30, 1919: Readers of The Johnson City Daily Staff continued to learn of Johnson Citians with various illnesses and medical conditions. “The many friends of Miss Margaret McCown are sorry to hear of his (sic) illness at her home on Unaka Avenue.”
“Friends will regret to learn that Mrs. C. Hodge Mathes is quite ill.”
“Friends will be glad to learn that Mrs. Culver, who is in the Providence Hospital in Washington is getting along nicely.”
“Julia, the small daughter of Mr. and Mrs. M.S. Weaver is resting nicely this afternoon after having her tonsils and adenoids removed this morning by Dr. N.E. Hartsook.”
“Gen. J.B. Cox today received a letter from his son, Sergeant Maj. Chas. B. Cox. He states that he is at a French port expecting transportation for home at any time. He was wounded near the knee in the fighting but otherwise escaped but with a few scratches.”
“Attorney J. Stanley Barlow returned yesterday afternoon from Knoxville where he visited Mrs. Barlow and children at the Riverside Hospital.”
“Friends of Messrs. Walter and Frank Miller will be pleased to learn that they are rapidly convalescing at the Riverside Hospital in Knoxville. It is expected that they will be permitted to return home within the next few days.”
“George Tunnell who has been seriously ill with Dyptheria (sic) is much improved.”
“Friends will regret to hear of continued illness of Capt. Ed. G. Bartlett, former company commander at the Mountain Branch, now a resident of Dayton, Ohio. Thou (sic) not confined to bed, the Captain has been ill since August.”
Diphtheria is rarely seen in the United States today, because it is prevented by means of a vaccine.
Jan. 30, 1922: A century ago today, The Journal and Tribune reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Jan. 29. Readers learned that “About forty attended the studio recital given Saturday afternoon by the pupils of Miss Mary Lou Lyle, Mrs. W. H. Evans, voice, and Mrs. J. M. Barton, expression, at their studios on East Market street (sic). The guests, who were mothers of the young artists, enjoyed the varied program of the miniature concert in which splendid training of marked talent was exhibited. It is planned to give these studio recitals monthly in the future.”
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City on January 30, 1922.
Jan. 30, 1927: With a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Jan. 29, The Nashville Tennessean reported on a bad fight at a basketball game. “One player was injured and a score of persons were painfully bruised in a free for all fight which broke up the basketball game here last night between Kingsport and Johnson City high school boys. Rooters for both teams became incensed because the referee was permitting alleged rough play and finally the father of one play interfered in th (sic) game to protect his son from alleged slugging. The riot resulted and at one time at least 150 men and boys were slugging each other. One Johnson City player was knocked unconscious before the riot was stopped. As the referee had disappeared, the game was stopped by mutual agreement of the coaches.”
The Nashville Tennessean is still in publication.
Jan. 30, 1929: The Bristol Herald Courier, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported that George Washington’s birthday would be celebrated in February “with an inter-city luncheon at the Hotel John Sevier by the Johnson City Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, according to plans perfected by the representative committee in charge at a meeting the past week.”
Mrs. Allen Harris was the chairman of the event, with Mrs. Paul H. Wofford and Mrs. Walter J. Miller serving on the arrangements committee.
More details revealed, “Judge Samuel C. Williams, so well known as orator and writer of books dealing with early Tennessee History, will be the speaker of the occasion. Each chapter will be privileged to give a brief resume of its most important work of the year. Local musicians will contribute to the program.”
The Bristol Herald Courier is still in publication.
Jan. 30, 1948: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that several Science Hill High School students had recently been suspended. “No decision has been made toward lifting the suspension of about 20 Science Hill High School students who staged a ‘walkout’ at the school Monday, C. Howard McCorkle, principal, said this morning, and added that the matter had not been discussed with the parents of any of the pupils concerned.”
Mr. McCorkle suspended the students indefinitely “after they had left classes Monday protesting that school should be dismissed because of weather conditions.”
The story continued, “Spokesmen for the students said they walked out because ‘bus students’ were being dismissed early in the afternoon to go home. They charged the bus students didn’t go home, but ‘just played in the snow.’”
Finally, readers learned, “The ‘walkout’ Monday was preceded by a meeting of students at the school gymnasium at which between 100 and 200 students reportedly gathered.”
Jan. 30, 1950: With a dateline of Johnson City, the Bristol Herald Courier reported on a robbery. “A messenger for Powell’s Department Store in Johnson City, Tenn., told police last night that he was held up and robbed of about $3,000 as he as on his way to make a night deposit with the money.”
The article continued, “Karl Good, assistant Manager of Powell’s said that he was headed to a bank about 6:45 p.m., when a man forced him into a dark hallway on Market Street with an object in his pocket which looked like a gun.”
Finally, readers learned, “Most of the contents of the deposit was cash, R.E. Howell, president of the company, said.”
Campbell’s Morrell Music is located at the former site of Powell’s Department Store.
Three thousand dollars in 1950 is now worth about $34,600. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Jan. 30, 1960: The Bristol Herald Courier, with a dateline of Johnson City reported, “Langston High built up an early lead and rallied to a 75-49 victory over Slater here tonight.”
More details included, “Oather Hice pumped through 34 points and Ken Hamilton chipped in with 18 to lead the Langston attack.”
Jan. 30, 1971: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read area high school basketball scores from the evening before. The scores were printed on the front page. Science Hill defeated Tennessee High, 46 to 45.
Cloudland defeated University High by a score of 52 to 48.
Happy Valley won over Elizabethton, 67 to 58.
Jonesboro defeated Johnson County, by a score of 40 to 38.
Hampton easily defeated East, 97 to 80.
Boones Creek scored a victory over Washington College, 74 to 68.
Sulphur Springs defeated Lamar, 56 to 53.
Oak Ridge defeated Dobyns-Bennett, 56 to 52.
