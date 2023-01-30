Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Jan. 30, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several news accounts relevant to those living in and near Johnson City and Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1898. Information with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Jan. 29 included: “’The marriage of Miss Nannie Martin to John F. Fountain, of East St. Louis, Ill., Wednesday forenoon, at 10 o’clock, in the Methodist Episcopal church, south of this town was one of the most brilliant nuptial events of the year. The bride is one of Johnson City’s loveliest young ladies, the daughter of Mrs. M.L. Martin, and was quite popularly known throughout East Tennessee. The ceremony was performed by Rev. Dr. Kennedy, pastor of the church in the presence of a large congregation of friends of the bride and groom. The windows were darkened and the church brilliantly illuminated by electricity, which made the pretty decorations of holly, ferns, smilax and potted plants look even more beautiful. Mendelssohn’s wedding march was played by Miss Dora Cargille as the bridal party entered the church. Miss Beulah Fountain, sister of the groom, was maid of honor; Charles Cargille acted as groomsman, and Will D. Martin, brother of the bride, acted as best man. The bride wore a handsome traveling suit, made of cadet blue cloth, trimmed in fur and black braid and cut steel buckles. The attendants and maid of honor were also gowned in blue. Mr. and Mrs. Fountain left on the vestibuled train for Chattanooga. They will go to East St. Louis soon, where they expect to reside permanently.”

“Mrs. James A. Martin gave an elegant luncheon in honor of Miss Nannie Martin, at her handsome home on Watauga avenue last Tuesday evening.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.

Tags

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

Recommended for you