Jan. 30, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several news accounts relevant to those living in and near Johnson City and Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1898. Information with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Jan. 29 included: “’The marriage of Miss Nannie Martin to John F. Fountain, of East St. Louis, Ill., Wednesday forenoon, at 10 o’clock, in the Methodist Episcopal church, south of this town was one of the most brilliant nuptial events of the year. The bride is one of Johnson City’s loveliest young ladies, the daughter of Mrs. M.L. Martin, and was quite popularly known throughout East Tennessee. The ceremony was performed by Rev. Dr. Kennedy, pastor of the church in the presence of a large congregation of friends of the bride and groom. The windows were darkened and the church brilliantly illuminated by electricity, which made the pretty decorations of holly, ferns, smilax and potted plants look even more beautiful. Mendelssohn’s wedding march was played by Miss Dora Cargille as the bridal party entered the church. Miss Beulah Fountain, sister of the groom, was maid of honor; Charles Cargille acted as groomsman, and Will D. Martin, brother of the bride, acted as best man. The bride wore a handsome traveling suit, made of cadet blue cloth, trimmed in fur and black braid and cut steel buckles. The attendants and maid of honor were also gowned in blue. Mr. and Mrs. Fountain left on the vestibuled train for Chattanooga. They will go to East St. Louis soon, where they expect to reside permanently.”
“Mrs. James A. Martin gave an elegant luncheon in honor of Miss Nannie Martin, at her handsome home on Watauga avenue last Tuesday evening.”
“The board of aldermen at a meeting Tuesday evening, passed an ordinance granting the Southern railway right-of-way over Cherry street, for a siding from the stock yards to the veneering factory. An effort is now being made to make more of this class of property valuable by having the Charleston, Cincinnati and Chicago build a spur track from a point near the ice factory to a connection with the Southern at the veneering factory.”
In a previous column Rev. Good was mentioned as having held a revival; additional details are listed here: “Rev. D.N. Good, the Presbyterian Sunday school missionary, has just returned from Clover Bottom, Sullivan county, where he has been engaged in a revival meeting with Dr. C. Humble and Rev. John S. Eakin, for the past three weeks. Mr. Good has already secured land for a church lot and will organize a church and erect a building at once.”
“Mr. and Mrs. I.N. Boring have returned from a month’s visit to Mrs. Borin’s (sic) parents at Steubenville, O.”
“Mrs. Thad A. Cox has returned from Bristol, where she had been visiting Mrs. John L. Cox several days.”
“Miss Myra Love, a beautiful young lady of Sweetwater, is visiting her sister, Mrs. F.B. St. John.”
The following news items carried a dateline from Jonesboro and a date from Jan. 29. “A.S. Deaderick represented Rhea lodge No. 47 at the meeting of the grand lodge of Masons at Nashville this week.”
“Judge S.J. Kirkpatrick and J.A.T. Bacon spent a day or two at Nashville this week.”
“Prof. Carl Herrman, the violinist, gave an entertainment at College hall Wednesday evening, which was very well attended and highly appreciated.”
“Cards are out announcing the marriage of Miss Lula Smith to Frank S. Patton, on Tuesday evening, Feb. 8, at the Second Presbyterian church, at this place, of which church they are active members.”
“Mrs. J.H. Peoples has just returned from a visit to her brother, T.H. Reeves, at Morristown.”
“There will also be another wedding near here on Feb. 8 — that of Miss Mary Lou Barkley to J.C. Aiken. Miss Barkley is a member of the Catholic church.”
Jan. 30, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported sad news. “Miss Irene Edwards, daughter (sic) of Mr. and Mrs. J.T. Edwards, living on Cherokee, died early yesterday morning abotu (sic) three o’clock; the cause of death being pneumonia. Funeral services and burial are to be held at Pleasant View this morning at ten o’clock.”
“Miss Edwards has been in charge of the telephone central office at Cherokee for the past four months, and through her affable courtesy, added to her many friends. She was the elder daughter, possessed notable traits of fine character and personality. By a peculiar coincidence her fatal illness was contracted on her nineteenth birthday.”
“The deceased was survived by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.T. Edwards, one sister nine years of age, and eight brothers.”
Jan. 30, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A Boones Creek girl, listed as Mary Ruth Blevins, 17, was hospitalized last night as result of a fall on (an) ice-covered highway near her home.”
“The girl, daughter of Ira Blevins, was on her way to summon a physician for her father, who was ill, according to relatives. She slipped on the icy highway rendering her unconscious for a brief time.”
“An ambulance from Appalachian Funeral Home brought her to the Appalachian Hospital for treatment where her condition was reported not serious last night by attaches. She was bruised on the head and body.”
Appalachian Funeral Home is still in operation; they do not provide ambulance service.
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
There was no affiliation between Appalachian Funeral Home and the Appalachian Hospital.
Sweetwater, Tennessee, is approximately 150 miles from Johnson City.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.