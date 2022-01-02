Jan. 3, 1870: Henry Johnson was elected the first mayor of Johnson City. (Source: www.stateoffranklin.net.)
Jan. 3, 1897: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported tragic news. “The remains of Nat R. Campbell, who was mysteriously killed or murdered at Kenova, W.Va., last Friday… reached the city Saturday night. Walter Lyle and James Hardin, brakemen on the Norfolk and Western and (indecipherable), a member of the Odd Fellows accompanied the corpse. The family of the deceased had been apprised of the finding of the body Saturday morning. The remains were buried in the Love cemetery at 12 o’clock on Monday: a large crowd was present. The Odd Fellows conducted the service, as the deceased was a member of that order. Dr. Denton conducted the services at the house and Rev. Paul at the grave. Besides being an Odd Fellow in good standing, the dead man was a member of the Order of Railway Conductors, and carried $1,000 insurance in that fraternity. The deceased was a good man, and leaves a wife and five children at this place. His death was clouded in mystery. He was in Catiesburg, Ky., just across the river from Kenova, W.Va., Friday night, and it is reported that he had a difficulty with some toughs at that place. His body was found under the Chesapeake and Ohio bridge, across the Big Sandy river (sic), between the two places named, where it had been thrown during the night. The purpose of robbery did not enter into the deed, as the dead man had his watch and jewelry and $12.50 on his person.”
One thousand dollars in 1897 is now worth about $33,487. Twelve dollars and fifty cents in 1897 currently has the purchasing power of about $418. This information is from www.in2013dollars.com.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Jan. 3, 1901: Rev. T.B. Russell was planning to host a dime social at his home the next week, according to The Comet. The dime social was given by the Ladies’ Aid Society of the M.E. Church. It was noted that refreshments would be served and that everyone was invited.
In other news from the M.E. Church on the same date, The Comet reported hosting a watch meeting on New Year’s Eve. “The old century died without a struggle and the twentieth arrived on time, and seemed to be satisfactory from the bells were rung all over the city, arousing the less sentimental people from their slumbers.”
Jan. 3, 1916: The Chattanooga Daily Times reported, “Esquire LaFayette Conley, aged 46, died at his home four miles north of Jonesboro Saturday morning. Mr. Conley had been a member of the Washington county (sic) court (sic) for many years. He is survived by a widow and several children.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1916.
Jan. 3, 1922: A century ago today, The Journal and Tribune reported news with a dateline from Johnson City. “A mass meeting was held at the municipal building Sunday afternoon under the auspices of the Johnson City Law and Order League. This was one of a series of meetings planned by the organization, with the object of creating a stronger sentiment against law breaking known to exist in this section, particularly regarding the liquor traffic. The large auditorium was comfortably filled.”
“The meeting was given over to a discussion of conditions in and around the city, wherein it was disclosed that every phase of the liquor problem appeared in the county from manufacturer to consumption.”
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. We do not have access to very many newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1922.
Jan. 3, 1935: The Bristol News Bulletin, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported “Lawrence G. Derthick, son of President H.J. Derthick of Milligan College, will become school supervisor for East Tennessee on February 1, it was learned here today.”
Milligan College is now Milligan University.
The Bristol News Bulletin is now known as the Bristol Herald Courier.
Jan. 3, 1949: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Jackson Sun, reported “Robert L. (Little Bob) Taylor suffered an attack of kidney colic yesterday and was admitted to Appalachian Hospital here.”
The article continued to say that “Taylor, chairman of the State Democratic Executive Committee, was stricken shortly after a train trip from Nashville.”
In conclusion the article said, “His physician said his condition is not serious, but that he probably will be hospitalized for a couple of days.”
Kidney colic is now generally known as renal colic. One of the primary causes of renal colic is a kidney stone.
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner to Memorial Hospital which was a forerunner to the Johnson City Medical Center.
The Jackson Sun was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jackson, Tennessee, which is about 412 miles from Johnson City.
Jan. 3, 1954: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “Sgt. James R. Jones spent Christmas with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lincoln Jones and wife, Mrs. Mora Jones, Limestone, route (sic) 1, after a tour of duty in Korea.”
The article continued to say, “Jones arrived December 22 at San Francisco, Calif., aboard the USS General R.L. Howze and was flown home for Christmas. He left last Tuesday morning for Camp Chaffee, Ark.”
Additional details stated, “While in Korea, he served with Headquarters Battery of the 8th Anti-Aircraft Bun Battalion. He has three battle stars.”
Jan. 3, 1978: Construction began on the Johnson City Medical Center. (Source: A Beacon to Heath Care by Ray Stahl)Sources: