Jan. 3, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Nashville Banner reported, “Governor Taylor claims to have a never failing remedy for a cold. At least he claims that it has never failed to cure him. He is just back from a visit in East Tennessee, where he tried it out and declared today that it worked like a charm.”

“The remedy is to take a good fox hunt.”

