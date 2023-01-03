Jan. 3, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Nashville Banner reported, “Governor Taylor claims to have a never failing remedy for a cold. At least he claims that it has never failed to cure him. He is just back from a visit in East Tennessee, where he tried it out and declared today that it worked like a charm.”
“The remedy is to take a good fox hunt.”
“He relates how he went into his old home out from Johnson City and went out with ‘the boys’ with a picked pack of twenty-five dogs headed by ‘Ol Limber, who is now 8 years old; that after a four-hour chase, the fox was captured by Ol’ Limber, with “Cricket” a close second.”
“’I was all stuffed up with a cold before going out on that chase,’ said the governor, ‘but the next morning I was absolutely free from all cold and I never felt better in my life.”
“Governor Taylor said he enjoyed every minute of his visit to Bristol, where he was a speaker at the governor’s state banquet put on by the Kiwanis Club and other civic organizations in honor of the governors of Tennessee and Virginia, and the governor-elect of Virginia. From Bristol he went to Johnson City and from there to the Buffalo section to visit Mrs. Taylor’s mother, Mrs. Anna Anderson, now 85 years old. Then he went ‘about four miles up the Creek’ to his old home and fence, ‘with the boys’ out and Smalling’s knob where the chase was held.”
The Nashville Banner was published from 1876 until 1998. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Jan. 3, 1919: With an article with a dateline from Johnson City and date of Jan. 2, the Journal and Tribune reported, “A washout one mile south of town is reported at a point on the E.T. and W.N.C. railroad this afternoon. Heavy rainfall for the past twenty-four hours swelled the streams causing a partial cave-in on a fill. Passengers and baggage on all trains were transferred. A special work train was rushed to the spot this afternoon and it is expected that the damage will be repaired this afternoon.” According to www.loc.gov, The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville from 1898 until 1924.
Jan. 3, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported several news items of interest to local residents. “The many friends of Mrs. R.C. Wardrep will be glad to know that she is recovering rapidly from an illness.”
“Mr. and Mrs. E.H. Frye and young son and daughter have returned from a visit in Morristown and Mosheim as the guests of relatives during the holidays.”
“Master Elmer Frye, the young son of Mr. and Mrs. E.H. Frye, is recovering nicely from an illness at the Garder Apartments.”
“Miss Edith Laws has returned from a visit in Piney Flats as the guest of Miss Jane Lilly.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Ray Mitchell of Louisville, Ky., are the guests of Mr. and Mrs. J.E. Hart on Tacoma avenue.”
“Mr. Samuel Sells Jr., will return on Thursday to Davidson College, N.C., after spending the holidays as the guest of his parents Mr. and Mrs. Samuel R. Sells on E. Watauga Avenue.”
“Mr. Dan B. Wexler accompanied by Mr. Robert Wiley will leave the last of the week for Greenwood, Miss. Mr. Wiley will act as best man in the Wexler-Pope nuptials which will be solemnized on the ninth of this month in the First Methodist Church in Greenwood.”
“Miss Luella Barnes of Fordtown, has returned to her home after spending the holidays with issues Nell and Sadie Ruth Wood on Oak street.”
Mosheim is located about 55 miles from Johnson City.
Fordtown is a community in rural Sullivan County.
Jan. 3, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The stuff that makes men drunk was still available in satisfying quantities for New Year’s despite the ‘dry’ vote in the city-county referendum Monday, police records today showed.”
“The docket — open to the public — revealed a total of 15 persons were docketed for trial in city court — with 13 of them charged with public drunkenness. Two others were charged with loitering.”
Jan. 3, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers that “Sales on the tobacco market here will reopen Thursday after the year-end holiday, J.R. Denny, secretary of the Johnson City Tobacco Board of Trade, said yesterday.”
“Actions will be held at Big Burley No. 2 and Growers Co-op No. 2. The market likely will close sometime next week, Denny said.”
“He commented that the quality of burley offered now is high and that ‘we have more tobacco to see after the Christmas holiday period than we had last year.’”
Jan. 3, 1994: In an article by Elizabethton Bureau writer Joe Ledford, the Johnson City Press reported with an Elizabethon dateline that “six finalists for the position of city manager will be here this week to be interviewed by city councilmen.”
“The council has scheduled interviews Thursday with David Ornduff, Charles Stahl IV and Alfred Greene. The council will meet Thursday at 8 a.m. to interview each of these three candidates.”
Jan. 3, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, in a byline from Press Staff Writer Jeff Keeling, Johnson City Press readers learned that “A local nurse who helps provide health care for low-income people praised the state health department’s decision to expand TennCare enrollment for children.”
“Until March 30, parents whose family income is less than twice the poverty level can enroll their children in the state health insurance program, even if their employers offer insurance.”
“’I’m really glad that they did it, because it’s such a need,’ said Jean Hemphill, a nurse practitioner at Johnson City’s Downtown Clinic.”
“Last spring, the state opened TennCare enrollment for children whose parents had no access to insurance, and more than 27,000 children have been enrolled since.”
“’That policy left a gap, Hemphill said Friday, the working poor.”
“’We get a lot of those people (at the clinic),’ Hemphill said.”
