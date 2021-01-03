Jan. 3, 1870: Henry Johnson was elected the first mayor of Johnson City.
Jan. 3, 1917: The Morristown Evening Mail, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “Two boys in East Johnson City on Sunday morning in chasing a rabbit which ran into a cave, came across a large bunch of postage stamps, and when they were taken to the local postoffice, were identified as part of the $10,000 worth stolen from the local office December 2. About $3,500 was in this find. Reports from that section state that for several days before the robbery three men camped near the cave. Detectives and postoffice inspectors are looking over the cave district.” Ten thousand dollars in 1917 is now worth about $203,428 and $3,500 in the same year now being worth about $72,000.
Jan. 3, 1927: The Knoxville News-Sentinel, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on a bank merger. “Merger of the Franklin State bank and the Guaranty Bank and Trust company, both of this city, became effective this morning, the new institution being known as the Franklin Guaranty bank.”
Jan. 3, 1963: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported scary news of a shot fired into an occupied home. “Mrs. Lonnie Berry, E. Chilhowie Ave. reported to police that someone had shot through her house sometime early yesterday morning.” Additional details revealed, “She told police she found a bullet slug in the lining of a coat in her closet yesterday afternoon. Police determined that the bullet had entered the house from the outside and lodged in the coat. Mrs. Berry told police she had been awakened sometime in the night by a sound which she thought was a firecracker, but went back to sleep without thinking any more about the noise.”
Jan. 3, 2000: In his column in the Johnson City Press, Tom Hodge predicted future inventions and developments. “By the year 2009 ordinary pens will be equipped with nanodevices that can detect – and correct – errors of spelling and grammar. Voice-operated computers and word processors will be commonplace. And commercial passenger spaceflight to earth-orbiting hotels will have become a reality.” Mr. Hodge continued his thoughts, “And medical science — drawing on a global, internet-linked pool of instantaneous research and development data — will have produced alternatives to hormones and pesticides, as well as a cure for cancer.”
Jan. 3, 2009: Courtney Pigram was at his best, and that was just good enough for the East Tennessee State basketball team. Pigram poured in 39 points as the Bucs stayed unbeaten in the Atlantic Sun Conference with a scrappy 84-82 victory over Jacksonville. The senior guard made 14 of 22 shots, with five 3-pointers and five steals thrown in.