Jan, 29, 1891: The Comet reported, “The Longfellow Literary Circle met Tuesday evening at the residence of Gen. Wilder. Committ-es (sic) were appointed to arrange for an entertainment that the circle proposed to give the 27th of February, Longfellow’s birthday.”
Elsewhere in the same edition of The Comet, readers learned that “The Pink ‘T’ Tuesday evening was a financial and social success. The young ladies looked very pretty in their pink dresses, while he (sic) young men figured conspicuously behind large pink bows. The decorations were in taste and there was plenty to eat. The entertainment was given by the Ladies Auxiliary, in the Young Mens’ Christian Association room.”
Jan. 29, 1922: A century ago today, The Sunday Chronicle reported “Barney Gubachy, who was arrested Friday afternoon by local police officers, was first fined $50 in the city police court yesterday morning and then given a preliminary hearing before U. S. Commissioner E.J. Vaught, on the charge of bringing 7 gallons of whiskey to town. The car in which the liquor was being hauled, was confiscated by the court, and is now in possession of federal officers. Gubachy was bound over to await the action of the federal court, his bond being fixed at $8,500. Failing to make bond, he was taken to the Jonesboro jail.”
Fifty dollars in 1922 now has the purchasing power of about $827. Eight thousand, five hundred dollars in 1922 is now worth about $140,628. Both of these equivalencies are taken from www.in2013dollars.com.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1922.
The Sunday Chronicle was published as the Johnson City Chronicle on other days of the week.
Jan. 29, 1936: According to the Johnson City Press, “With all criminal cases out of the way, unless motions for new trials are granted by Judge Ben Allen, circuit court was not in session during the forenoon at Jonesboro. A number of civil cases were expected to be brought forward after court convenes this afternoon.”
“Court adjourned about 2 p.m. yesterday when it was found all criminal matters had been wiped from the slate.”
“Aside from the case of Jim Carrier, who was given from 10 to 20 years on a second degree murder charge resulting from the shooting to death of Glenn Crowe on December 11, the only important item on yesterday’s docket was the case of Herbert Hammond of Knoxville. He was convicted of bigamy and sentenced to from two years to two years and a day in the penitentiary.”
“Magistrate Rex Pierce said Hammond got him up at 5 o’clock one morning early in January to perform a marriage ceremony. The groom and his bride were arrested shortly afterward in Marion, Va., where police said Hammond had a wife and children living in Knoxville.”
“Entering a plea of guilty, Hammond threw himself on the mercy of the court.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1936.
Marion, Virginia, is located about 79 miles from Johnson City.
Jan. 29, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star published a humorous news incident. Readers learned, “Harley Verran, chief deputy sheriff of Carter county (sic), alerted police throughout the whole East Tennessee section to apprehend the ‘thief’ who ‘stole’ his automobile yesterday afternoon.’
“The ‘thief’ turned out to be Bounce Carter, an employee of the Hathaway Funeral Home, who inadvertently took Verran’s car for his own. Carter said, ‘I drove that car around for a couple of hours before I realized it wasn’t mine.’”
“All of which goes to prove that one should keep one’s mind on one’s business, else one might find one’s self in trouble.”
Jan. 29, 1950: With a dateline from Elizabethton, and a date of Jan. 28, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned “A man who the sheriff said was shot with the ‘real McCoy’ while staging a beer tavern holdup yesterday with a toy pistol remained in serious condition at Veterans Hospital in Johnson City late tonight.”
“Chris Edwin Bunton, route (sic) 3, Elizabethton, was shot by an employee of the Wagon Wheel beer establishment near here early last night after he pulled a toy pistol and insisted that he could buy beer on credit, Sheriff Ray Johnson said.”
“Robert Nave, owner of the tavern, and Ray Burrow, an employee, who fired the shot, told officers that they thought Bunton’s gun was ‘a real one,’ Johnson said.”
“Veterans Hospital attaches said Bunton was still in serious condition. The bullet struck him in the right side and emerged on the left.”
“No charges have been placed against Burrow, pending outcome of Bunton’s condition.”
The Veterans Hospital is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Jan. 29, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published several area high school basketball scores over the masthead. Tennessee High defeated Science Hill by a score of 61 to 57.
David Crockett beat Hampton, 63 to 46.
South Greene won over Daniel Boone, 54 to 36.
Elizabethton was victorious over Happy Valley by a score of 66 to 49.
Dobyns-Bennett handily defeated Unicoi County by a score of 82 to 47.
Sullivan Central defeated Greeneville by a score of 79 to 56.
Bulls Gap beat Morristown East by a score of 56 to 49.
Sullivan East had a victory over Chilhowie, Virginia, 68 to 55.
Johnson County scored 59 to Holston, Virginia’s 52.
Surgoinsville tallied 68 points to Unaka’s 39.
Ketron easily won over Church Hill by a score of 90 to 63.
Rogersville defeated Lynn View; the score was 58 to 46.
Jan. 29, 1977: The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Dr. James Marable, performed at Seeger Chapel, on the campus of Milligan College, now Milligan University. Bach’s “Magnificat” was on the program. John Wakefield directed the Milligan concert choir, which performed with the Symphony. (Source: Johnson City Symphony Orchestra program, January 29, 1977.)
Jan. 29, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Jim Wozniak, Johnson City Press readers learned that “Charging for parking at Freedom Hall Civic Center events would be one way to boost the facility’s revenues, a group of consultants recently told city officials.”
“Three consultants were recently brought to Johnson City to assess the facility. Assistant City Manager Pete Peterson said the three were surprised the city did not charge for parking.”
“Parking fees are one of the ingredients for an entertaining building to be financially successful, said Keith Fowler, a country music promoter, who was one of the three to come here.”
“The city will consider assessing a fee. A fee used to be charged for parking, but City Manager John Campbell said the difference between the revenue and the expense of collecting it was not that much. The fee proved unpopular because patrons had to wait in line to pay and the parking lot was on public property.”