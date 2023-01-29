Today in Johnson City History

Jan. 29, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported, “H.C. Hart of Johnson City, who is connected with the internal revenue collector’s office, reached the city last night. He had just returned from a trip from Jellico and other mining points where he was looking for illicit distillers. He failed to find any. He stated last night that he would leave today for upper East Tennessee on the same business.”

Jellico is located near the Kentucky-Tennessee border and is about 161 miles from Johnson City.

Rebecca Henderson

