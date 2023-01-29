Jan. 29, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported, “H.C. Hart of Johnson City, who is connected with the internal revenue collector’s office, reached the city last night. He had just returned from a trip from Jellico and other mining points where he was looking for illicit distillers. He failed to find any. He stated last night that he would leave today for upper East Tennessee on the same business.”
Jellico is located near the Kentucky-Tennessee border and is about 161 miles from Johnson City.
According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville, Tennessee from 1892 – 1898. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1898. However, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Jan. 29, 1923: A century ago today, The Daily Gazette and Mail reported that “Mr. J. L. Skelton was a business visitor in Johnson City today.”
According to www.loc.gov, The Daily Gazette and Mail was published in Morristown, Tennessee from 1922 until 1927. Morristown is about 62 miles from Johnson City. We do not have access to any newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City on January 29, 1923.
Jan. 29, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle updated readers regarding an article that originally appeared in this column on Jan. 27. Readers learned that “The reported case of smallpox at Washington county jail in Jonesboro definitely was diagnosed as chickenpox yesterday morning by staff members of Veterans Administration Hospital, where the afflicted prisoner is confined, Dr. E. C. Mulliniks, county health director, announced yesterday.”
“The announcement brought an end to a 14-day quarantine at the county jail and left the way open for circuit court to resume hearing of criminal cases still on the docket, and relieved citizens of anxiety who had been exposed to the malady.”
“Lifting of the quarantine brought relief also to Jailer Joe Wilson, his family, and two assistants, who were quarantined along with 68 prisoners.”
“Six prisoners, whose confinement had been prolonged because of the quarantine, had been released, according to Wilmer Blevins, assistant jailer.”
“As a precautionary measure all prisoners and jail personnel and many court officials, attendants, officers, attorneys, jurors and visitors were vaccinated for smallpox. Dr. Mulliniks estimated that between 300 and 400 had been immunized.”
“The stricken prisoner, which sent a dither into court proceedings, was removed to the Veterans Hospital Monday afternoon.”
“Dr. Mulliniks explained that due to the similarity of the diseases, it was hard to define the disease at first.”
“’We just couldn’t take any chances,’ he said, ‘and that is why we had to take the action we did.’ ”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1948.
The Veterans Administration Hospital is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Jan. 29, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported the sad news of the death of a prominent citizen. Readers learned that “Henry C. Black, 92, distinguished and well-known financial and business leader in Johnson City since 1913, died at 10:30 a.m. today in Memorial Hospital.”
“Mr. Black had been hospitalized since December following a fall at his home. He had been transferred to Colonial Hill Nursing Home earlier this month, then was brought back to Memorial this morning.”
“Death came in the emergency room of the hospital.”
“Mr. Black was born July 7, 1880, in Barbourville, Ky., the son of the late John A. and Hannah P. Black. His father was one of Kentucky’s noted bankers, president of the National Bank of John A. Black, the only national bank to be chartered bearing the full name of an individual.”
“Mr. Black received his A. B. degree from Union College, Barbourville, and was honored by that institution for distinguished service in his chosen profession at graduation exercises June 1, 1954.”
“In all, Mr. Black spent 61 years in active banking. After working for a time at his father’s bank in Barbourville, he went to Knoxville for a short time with the Union Bank.”
“On Jan. 1, 1913, Black came to Johnson City as an officer in a local bank. Then in 1932, Black founded Peoples Bank and served as its president. From 1933 to 1950, he served in the dual capacity of president and chairman of the board.” Then he served as chairman of the board until his retirement from active service in 1957. However, he served as honorary chairman for several years thereafter.”
“Mr. Black also made an impressive record in church and civic affairs. He was chairman of the building committee which constructed the present First United Methodist Church. He was a delegate to the General Conference and taught the Big Brothers Bible Class for many years. He was also a member of the board of trustees of Milligan College.”
“Mr. Black served as the first chairman of the Johnson City Housing Authority and was instrumental in the construction of the Keystone Housing Project, and in obtaining the property through which the John Exum Parkway now runs.”
“He had been an active member of the Rotary Club since 1935 and only in recent weeks was his attendance at the weekly meeting irregular.”
“On Oct. 12, 1904, Black married the former C. Ethel Fellows of Somerset, Ky., who preceded him in death April 10, 1968.”
“Survivors include one daughter, Mrs. Dorothy Hamill, columnist and feature writer for the Johnson City Press-Chronicle; one granddaughter, Mrs. Ellen Douglas Foster, Durham, N. C., and one brother, Ready P. Black, Johnson City.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Colonial Hill Nursing Home is now known as NHC HealthCare.
Barbourville, Kentucky, is located approximately 139 miles from Johnson City.
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
