Jan. 29, 1891: W.M. Christian advertised in The Comet for “a good load of hay or fodder.” However, no address or other contact information was provided to the reader.
Jan. 29, 1900: The Journal and Tribune, a newspaper in Knoxville and with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “Capt. Ike T. Jobe, formerly of the United States volunteer infantry was captured at daylight at the residence of Chas. J. Faw, near Piney Flats, Sullivan county (sic), by a special government detective, and Deputy CW. McCall, of Knoxville. Jobe recently escaped from the Columbus, Ohio, jail, charged with using penalty envelopes from the war (sic) department (sic). Efforts to secure bail are being made.”
Jan 29, 1915: The Chattanooga Daily Times, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on an electric railway system connecting Johnson City and Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1915. “Johnson City to Jonesboro interurban car line, which has been long talked of has been given a new impetus by Mayor A.G. Murray, of Jonesboro, who has appointed a committee to confer with the board of mayor and aldermen of Johnson City and the Tennessee Eastern Electric company (sic).” The article further stated, “The town of Jonesboro has already voted to issue $25,000 in bonds to be used in the enterprise. Johnson City will issue $25,000 in bonds doubtless, and the Tennessee Eastern Electric company (sic) will also take a large amount of stock.”
Finally, readers learned, “This line will either connect with the Johnson City electric railway system at the State Normal or Soldier’s home (sic). The line will be six miles long, and it will be of standard gauge.”
Twenty-five thousand dollars in 1915 is now worth about $644,131. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
The State Normal refers to what is now known as East Tennessee State University. The Soldier’s Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Jan. 29, 1919: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported on recent illnesses of several Johnson Citians. “J.B. Rogers, of the police force, who has been confined to his room the past week suffering from an attack of Flu (sic), was able to return to his duties this morning, but in a rather weakened condition.”
“Mrs. Will McCartt is ill with influenza at her home on W. Main St.”
“Miss Lillian Burbage is confined to her room with influenza.”
“Friends will be glad to learn that Mrs. Sherman Noe who has been critically ill with the flu is some better.”
Jan. 29, 1928: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Knoxville News-Sentinel reported on a recent stabbing death. ‘”Frank M. Sawyer, Jr., 28, prominent contractor, tonight was stabbed to death and Bess Taylor, divorced wife of Henry Scalf, is missing and believed seriously wounded or dead, as a result of an alleged attack by Scalf.”
Jan. 29, 1936: The Bristol Herald Courier, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “A suggestion that a memorial to John Sevier, first governor of Tennessee, be erected on a knoll on the old Sevier farm near Jonesboro was made today by Judge Samuel C. Williams, Tennessee historian. ... The article further stated, “The will of the late John Sevier, a descendant of Tennessee’s first governor, was filed for probate in Washington yesterday, directing that all of his Washington real estate holdings be converted into a memorial to his ancestor.
Jan. 29, 1942: According to the Johnson City Press, “Wade Patrick is returning today to his home, 1307 North Roan street (sic), from the Appalachian Hospital, where he has been a patient since Saturday.”
Jan. 29, 1945: “…….representatives of Johnson City civic clubs and directors of the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce met in the office of the chamber of commerce to organize a campaign to raise money for a new hospital.” (Source: A Beacon to Heath Care by Ray Stahl.)
Jan. 29, 1950: The Daily Oklahoman, a newspaper in Oklahoma City, reported with a dateline of Johnson City, “Hal Littleford, captain of the 1948 University of Tennessee football team, signed Saturday as backfield coach at East Tennessee State University.”
Jan. 29, 1951: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported there were “fewer farms in 1950 than ... five years ago, according to the Bureau of Census. The Bureau said there were 3,682 farms in the county as compared to 3,976 in 1945.”
Jan. 29, 1961: The Sunday Herald-Leader, a newspaper in Lexington, Kentucky, reported with a Johnson City dateline, “Leslie Phillips, East Tennessee State center who leads the nations’ major colleges in field goal shooting percentage, has withdrawn from school, Coach Madison Brooks said today.”
Jan. 29, 1971: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned “The will of Charles L. Parks has been filed for probate in Jonesboro.”
The article provided additional details: “Parks, president of Parks-Belk, died here Jan. 19 at the age of 63.”
Readers also learned, “In his will, Parks left his home and the 57-acre tract of property in the 10th District to his widow, Mrs. Helen Parks.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1971.