Jan. 28, 1886: Readers of The Comet learned, “Mr. John Bowman, of Austin’s Springs, has everlastingly endeared himself to the printers in this office. He dropped in the first of the week and paid last year’s subscription and also for a year in advance.”
Jan. 28, 1911: The Bristol News with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “John F. Boyd, principal of the Johnson City high school, and Miss Elizabeth Carr, teacher in this school, who recently elected to a chair in history and model school teacher, respectively, for the state normal school at Johnson City, are thoroughly prepared for the work for which they have been chosen.
Jan. 28, 1918: The Drumright Evening Derrick, a newspaper in Drumright, Oklahoma, reported information about a youth who had recently been convicted of murdering his sister. With a dateline of Johnson City, Tenn., readers learned, “Hobart Forbes, 13 years old, was sentenced to eight years and five months in the state reform school for the murder of his sister, Masie Forbes, 12 years old, on January 10. ... The article continued, “The sister discovered the boy playing with a shotgun and threatened to tell her mother, whereupon the Forbes boy raised the gun and taking deliberate aim, fired a full charge of shot into the body of his sister, killing her. “Finally, Readers learned of a further tragedy in the Forbes family. “The day preceding the killing of Masie Forbes, her 6-year-old sister, Minnie, was burned to death, when her clothing caught fire.”
Jan. 28, 1919: The Johnson City Daily Staff continued to report on the illnesses of several Johnson City residents. “Prof. William Sherrill, who has been ill with influenza, was able to resume his work at the High School Monday.”
“Mrs. Joe Marshall is very ill with the Flu (sic).”
“Mrs. W.A. Anderson at the Cumberland Apartments is quite ill.”
“Mrs. Donnelly at the Lee Hotel who has been seriously ill for some time is slowly improving.”
“Friends will be sorry to learn that Miss Margaret McCown is suffering an attack of pneumonia.”
“Friends will be glad to know that Mrs. W.L. Holloway has recovered from a severe attack of influenza.”
“Mrs. Roy M. Huffine has returned from the Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Knoxville, and friends will regret to learn that she is not improved.”
“Little Miss Haswilkine Oakes, daughter of L.W. Oakes in the Southwest addition, is quite ill with the measles.”
In other news of the same day and from the same issue of The Johnson City Daily Staff, readers learned “Robert L. Mahoney, who has been located at the Naval Air Station at Pensacola, Fla., is at home on inactive duty.”
Jan. 28, 1927: The Chattanooga Daily Times, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on a story regarding the police chief. “Confirming a statement of Police Chief E.L. Hatcher that reports sent from this section as to his alleged arrest last Sunday had been exaggerated and misconstrued, an investigation just completed reveals that no case had been docketed against him in the circuit court of Carter county (sic), and that there is no record of any bond.” Further details revealed, “Reports had been sent out from various sources that the police chief had been arrested with a woman companion, and that liquor had been found in his car, which was without license. It developed that the chief had gone after a nurse for the wife of another officer and was using a confiscated car, which had no license plates. He was technically arrested in Carter county (sic) for driving without license.”
Jan. 28, 1928: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Knoxville Journal reported on a new manufacturing concern that would soon be locating in Johnson City. “A plant to manufacture golf sticks exclusively for export to England, has been started here by W.C. Price, formerly of Livingston, Tenn. The sticks will be made of hickory and manufactured from logs obtained in this vicinity. The building has been started and part of the machinery is here. The plant will cost about $25,000.”
Twenty-five thousand dollars in 1928 is now worth approximately $380,450. (Source:www.in2013dollars.com)
Jan. 28, 1928: The First Church of the Brethren sanctuary was dedicated. The church was located at the corner of East Chilhowie Avenue and Elm Street, and was demolished to make way for what is now Interstate 26.
Jan. 28, 1937: With a Johnson City dateline, The Bristol Herald Courier reported, “The Washington County Bar Association is scheduled to meet here Saturday to discuss legislation to create a general sessions court to replace justice of peace courts.”
The article provided more information: “Court divisions would be established at Johnson City and Jonesboro, if created.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1937.
Jan. 28, 1938: The Richmond Palladium and Sun-Telegram, a newspaper in Richmond, Indiana, reported on a tragic fire in Unicoi. With a dateline of Johnson City, readers learned “Three small children were burned to death and another was hurt seriously today in a fire which destroyed their home near Unicoi five miles from here. The dead: Marie Silvers, seven years old, Bernice, four, and Edna, 14 months old. The mother, Mrs. Harvey Silvers, rescued Earl, three years old.”
Jan. 28, 1948: The Knoxville News-Sentinel, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “Johnson City Hilltoppers staged a brilliant rally here tonight to defeat Virginia High of Bristol 50 to 49 in what was perhaps the most thrilling basketball game played on the local hardwood this season.”
The article further said, “The game has a finish which seldom happens, with the outcome resting on a free throw for Johnson City in the last second of the game with the score tied 49-49.”
Jan. 28, 1952: “Dr. Ferguson Wood, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, announced yesterday that he has declined a call to become pastor of Shenandoah Presbyterian Church, Miami, Fla.”, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
Jan. 28, 1960: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “An assortment of new baby clothing and blankets believed stolen is being held by city detectives awaiting the owner to claim and identify them.”
Jan. 28, 1967: Johnson Citians were horrified to read tragic headlines in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle: “Three U.S. Astronauts Killed in Blaze on Launching Pad”.
Jan. 28, 1970: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on a bizarre incident. “The Johnson City Rescue Squad was called last night to the home of Jo Ann Carter, 34, XXXX Carters Ave., to save a new born infant from the bottom at an outdoor toilet.”
“According to Memorial Hospital officials, Miss Carter said the baby had accidentally fallen into the well after she had given birth to it in the structure.”
The article continued, “Both mother and child were reported in good condition this morning at the hospital where rescue workers took them after pulling the child from the toilet well.”
The story went on, “Charlie Powell, rescue squad member, used an axe to chop the seat off the toilet to enable a man to fit down into the well and retrieve the child.”
More details revealed, “Charles Erwin, another rescue squad member, was then lowered into the toilet well by Ken Shipling. He picked up the child and was hoisted out by squad members. Erwin said that he nearly dropped the child once.”
Finally, readers learned, “Washington County Sheriff’s authorities said no further action is planned at this time.”
