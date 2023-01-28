Jan. 28, 1886: The Comet reported news from neighboring Elizabethton. “The election at Elizabethton last Saturday to determine whether or not that ancient town should become a taxing district, is said to have been the most exciting in its history. It was not a political contest. Democrats were arrayed against Democrats, and Republicans against Republicans. Liquor flowed as freely as the waters of Doe river, and the blood of the ‘oldest inhabitants’ was past fever heat. It is said to have been the most demoralizing election held in that place for years. The proposition to form a taxing district carried by a majority of five. We hear rumors of a bill being filed to enjoin the proceedings.”
Jan. 28, 1923: A century ago today, The Johnson City Staff reported, “The handsome apartments belonging to Ralph Boyd in the upper story of his handsome new building on West Main street, are now ready for occupancy and will be shown to the public beginning tomorrow.”
“These apartments, three and four rooms each, are modern in every particular and the finish is particularly pleasing. They are located in the second story of his recently completed building which cost $55,000. For several weeks there have been seekers after the apartments, but Mr. Boyd has declined to show them until completed.”
“The apartments are equipped with hot and cold water, gas, electricity, vacuum heat and consist of three and four rooms.”
“The completion of these beautiful apartments gives Johnson City another first class apartment house.”
Jan. 28, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published a follow-up to a story which initially appeared in this column on Jan. 27. Readers learned that “A reported case of smallpox in the Washington County jail in Jonesboro, which threw a scare into hundreds of citizens Monday, may turn out to be ‘only a case of chickenpox.’”
“Report that a prisoner had smallpox disrupted proceedings of Circuit Court in the midst of a busy session and resulted in vaccination of personnel and prisoners in the county jail and placing of a 14-day minimum quarantine.”
“Dr. E. C. Mulliniks, county health director, who was called in on the case Sunday after two physicians had diagnosed the disease smallpox, said ‘there is a possibility it is chickenpox.’”
“The prisoner, a veteran, was removed into the contagious disease ward at Veterans Administration hospital Monday afternoon for better medical attention. He is under close observation and Dr. Mulliniks said the exact nature of the disease would be determined today.”
“The county health director vaccinated all prisoners and jail personnel Monday and called on all court attendants and officers, attorneys, jurors, visitors to the jail or who attended court the latter part of last week to submit to vaccination.”
“As a result, hundreds of citizens flocked to health department officers in Jonesboro and Johnson City. Dr. Mulliniks estimated that between 300 and 400 had been immunized. Approximately 250 submitted to vaccinations at health department in Jonesboro Monday, including courthouse officials.”
“A report last night that the quarantine had been lifted and that the case was diagnosed chickenpox was denied by Dr. Mulliniks. He said no quarantine would be lifted until it was established the case was not chickenpox.”
“’If it develops that it is chickenpox,’ Dr Mulliniks said, ‘then of course we will life the quarantine immediately.’”
“Judge D. A. Vines adjourned court Monday morning and dismissed the jury panel because prisoners scheduled for trial were under quarantine. Hearing of civil suits if scheduled to begin this morning.”
As mentioned yesterday, smallpox is a contagious disease but can be prevented by means of a vaccine.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1948.
The Veterans Administration Hospital is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Jan. 28, 1968: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “A Johnson City mother hasn’t given up hope that her son is still alive, despite the fact that he has been missing since late January, 1966, when a hurricane plowed through the ship carrying Charles Swain and his colleagues en route to American Samoa from the French Pacific Island of Wallis.”
“Swain, the son of Mrs. C. S. and the late Mr. Swain, 1601 E. Unaka Ave., was born in Atlanta, Ga., Oct. 24, 1929.”
“Efforts to recover the ill-fated vessel and its crew, including Swain, have proven futile since the eventual day, Jan. 30 or Jan. 31.”
Jan. 28, 1973: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “May Ross McDowell, President-Treasurer-Director of the Johnson City Foundry and Machine Works, addressed her employees at a gala 90th Anniversary Dinner last night. The dinner, attended by approximately 250 persons, featured recognition of officers and employees with extended work records. The dinner was held on the campus of East Tennessee State University to celebrate 90 years of service by the firm which began operations in 1883 on Ashe Street in Johnson City. The address, a detailed progress report, projected the theme of the dinner — A Review of Yesterday.”
Jan. 28, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, according to an article in the Johnson City Press carrying the byline of Press Staff Writer Robert Houk, readers learned “Tuesday night’s heavy, wet snow downed trees and snapped power lines, leaving more than 45,000 customers of the Johnson City Power Board without electricity.”
“By late Wednesday afternoon, the Power Board said 35,000 customers remained without power.”
“The power outage left residents scrambling to purchase fuel for their kerosene heaters or looking for a warm place to stay. Area businesses also reported long lines of anxious customers looking to buy the few portable heaters and generators that were left on the shelves.”
“Power Board officials say it could be a week before electric service is restored to some areas. Crews worked most of Wednesday to restore power to eight substations that left residents in Lamar, Telford, Washington College, Colonial Heights, Gray, Fall Branch, Jonesborough, parts of Piney Flats and in southeast and northeast Johnson City without electricity.”
“Three substations northeast Johnson City, Telford and Lamar, had been restored by 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Power Board said.”
The Johnson City Power Board is now known as BrightRidge.
