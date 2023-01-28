Today in Johnson City History

Jan. 28, 1886: The Comet reported news from neighboring Elizabethton. “The election at Elizabethton last Saturday to determine whether or not that ancient town should become a taxing district, is said to have been the most exciting in its history. It was not a political contest. Democrats were arrayed against Democrats, and Republicans against Republicans. Liquor flowed as freely as the waters of Doe river, and the blood of the ‘oldest inhabitants’ was past fever heat. It is said to have been the most demoralizing election held in that place for years. The proposition to form a taxing district carried by a majority of five. We hear rumors of a bill being filed to enjoin the proceedings.”

Jan. 28, 1923: A century ago today, The Johnson City Staff reported, “The handsome apartments belonging to Ralph Boyd in the upper story of his handsome new building on West Main street, are now ready for occupancy and will be shown to the public beginning tomorrow.”

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

