Jan. 28, 1886: According to The Comet, “The election at Elizabethton last Saturday to determine whether or not that ancient town should become a taxing district is said to have been the most exciting in its history. It was not a political contest. Democrats were arrayed against Democrats and Republicans against Republicans. Liquor flowed as freely as the waters of Doe river (sic), and the blood of the ‘oldest inhabitants’ was at fever heat. It is said to have been the most demoralizing election held in that place in years. The proposition to form a taxing district carried by a majority of five. We hear rumors of a bill being filed to enjoin the proceedings.”
Jan. 28, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported exciting news with a dateline from Nashville and a date of Jan. 21. “After an intermission of six years, Robert L. Taylor again became Governor of Tennessee today, when, in the presence of a brilliant assemblage of 2,000 people, he was for the third time inaugurated. The simplicity that the governor so much desired should characterize the event was conspicuous for its absence, as no inauguration was ever more interesting. The ceremonies were had in the hall of the house of representatives. An immense United States flag was draped in the rear of the Speaker’s stand while on the desk sat a jar of Bride’s (sic) roses. The clerk’s desk was decorated with rare plants and ferns from the hospital for the insane.”
“The desks had been removed from the hall and members and their wives, with all the state officials and their families, occupied seats there, while the galleries were crowded with visitors. The senators entered the hall promptly at 11 o’clock, but it was 11:15 when President Thompson, of the senate (sic), called the joint convention to order.”
“The Rev. James L. Vance, of the First Presbyterian church (sic), opened the proceedings with prayer. After the roll-call of the senate and the house, the state officials, supreme court, inaugural committee and the governor and the governor-elect entered and were assigned seats.”
“In introducing the retiring governor, Peter Turney, President Thompson spoke of the services rendered by Gov. Turney, in war and in peace. He spoke of his record in the war, on the bench and in the gubernatorial chair. Gov. Turney said that in retiring from public life he desired to express his thanks for honors repeatedly conferred. His record was an open book. He was especially proud of the fact that he had done the state some service two years ago. He had served to purify the ballot-box, an otherwise his distinguished successor would not have been here to-day. His oath was to see that the laws were enforced and had he not made the contest he would have felt that he had perjured himself. There had never been any purpose to make any contest before this legislature. All that talk had panned out just as he said it would. If there had been any honest intention to make a contest they would have made the bond.”
Jan. 28, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle alerted readers that “H.W. Johnson, who has been calling upon telephone subscribers in the interest of completing the list for the new Inter-Mountain Telephone Company stated yesterday that he had practically completed the task in Johnson City and would probably be able to finish the list today. The new book of subscribers is now being made up and it is stated that preparation of this will require three or four weeks, inasmuch as it is to be made out for the six or seven towns and cities embraced in the zone of the new company.”
Jan. 28, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news about Girl Scouting. “First of a series of a new type of Girl Scout meetings with members of the Girl Scout Council, Girl Scout Leaders Association and the Brownie Scout Leaders Association, will be held Friday at 7 p. m. in the Scout room in the Episcopal church.”
“Mrs. S.G. Gilbreath, deputy commissioner of the Girl Scout Council, will preside at the meeting which has been planned in the interest of promoting closer bonds between these groups.”
“Matters to be considered at the joint session are the annual meeting, to be presented by Mrs. E.D. Houston, chairman of the public relations committee, camp plans; Mrs. Mel Smith; camp chairman; carnival, Mrs. Charles Wofford, chairman; and program, Mrs. W.A. Starritt, Jr., chairman.”
“After an hour’s discussion of these things, the three will divide to weigh matters pertaining to their respective groups.”
“’This type of meeting cannot help but bring the groups closer together at the beginning of new enterprises,’ Mrs. Gilbreath said. ‘Heretofore, we have had representatives from the various groups affected by our planning but it is not the same as the three groups doing the initial planning together.’”
“’The Brownie Leaders’ Association,’ Mrs. H.W. Crouch, president, said, ‘is very eager to try the joint meeting. In planning the summer camp program especially, we feel that much time will be saved.’”
“Mrs. Frank Lamons, president of the Girl Scout Leaders’ Association expressed herself as being thoroughly in favor of the plan. ‘There is so much duplication of adult services, she said, ‘that it will be a big step in conserving our resources in woman power. Where so many more leaders and troop committees are needed, it really behooves us all to save time by cutting the number of meetings to a minimum.”
Jan. 28, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in an article with the byline of Tom Hodge, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned that “Dr. James O. Hale, making his first bid for public office, became Johnson City’s fifth city commissioner in yesterday’s special election.”
The special election was held the fill the unexpired term of Dr. W.B. Pennebaker, who passed away.
Jan. 28, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, with the byline of Robert Houk and a dateline from Nashville, Johnson City Press readers learned, “Freshman Congressman Bill Jenkins, R-1st, said he wants answers to a number of questions regarding a plan for the Tennessee Valley Authority to shed its nonpower programs before he approves a proposal to end the agency’s reliance on federal funding.”
“’I was surprised to hear that the TVA chairman (Craven Crowell) had advocated this,’ Jenkins, who served on the board of directors of the TVA from 1972-78, said Monday.”