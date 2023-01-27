Jan. 27, 1898: A century ago today, The Comet published several “Pointed Paragraphs.” Among them were the following: “A beer in hand is worth two in the keg.”
“There is always room for one more oyster in the soup.”
“Baseball players are always looking for a change of base.”
“Promissory notes are in reality nothing but paper — waits.”
“You may find hens in the hennery, but there are no bats in the battery.”
“The success of a nurse girl depends upon her attention to little things.”
“Pugilism is getting to be very much like yachting — merely a matter of wind.”
“The more bad habits the average man has, the better he seems to enjoy life’s good things.”
“Thirteen is always an unlucky number to have at the table — when there is only dinner for twelve.”
“Whenever you hear a girl refer to a man as an idiot she is in love with him, and he is in love with some other girl.”
“Dreams are illusions; therefore when a girl’s complexion is a perfect dream — well, you can draw your own conclusion.”
Jan. 27, 1923: A century ago today, according to the Johnson City Chronicle, “The new addition in the First Christian Church, which was completed recently, is to be dedicated with elaborate exercises and services, Sunday, January 28th. The ceremonies will continue through the day, beginning at 9:30 o’clock, when it is expected that a record breaking attendance will be on hand for Bible School.”
“Members of the Christian Church have been asked to prepare and bring baskets of food for the ‘basket dinner,’ to be held at the noon hour; each family being expected to prepare enough for themselves and two other persons.”
“A feature of the dedication exercises is to be the address delivered by ex-governor Alf A. Taylor, on the topic ‘Old Days and Old Ways, and Old Friends.’”
“The services will be conducted by Rev. George L. Snively, of Illinois and W.E. Sweeney, pastor of the church; the program of the day to include the following services:”
“9:30 — Candle drill, conducted by Rev. Snively.”
“10:30 — Dedication sermon: ‘What Does Christianity Mean to School, State, Home, Church?’ by Rev. George L. Snively.”
“Noon — Basket dinner at church. Supper: address by J.E. Crouch in memory of church members who have died; address by O.M. Fair on same subject; address by ex-Governor Taylor on ‘The Old Days, the Old Ways and the Old Friends.’”
“7:00 — Night service, Sermon on ‘If a Man Die, Shall He Live Again?’ by Rev. George L. Snively.”
Jan. 27, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported tragic news to readers. “A man and his wife, listed as Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Blevins of Jonesboro, route 4, were killed almost instantly about 10:45 a.m. yesterday when their truck was struck by the eastbound Southern Railway Streamliner at a crossing west of Gloria Rayon Mills in the city’s western outskirts.”
“The couple was apparently en route to Johnson City when the accident occurred. Both were described as middle-aged, and were riding in a new one-ton truck.”
“The accident was the first traffic fatality reported this year in the county, either by train or motor vehicle.”
“Blevins was an employe of the Free Service Tire Company recapping plant in Johnson City. Company officials said yesterday was a ‘day off’ for Blevins. They said he was driving his own truck. No other passengers were in the truck.”
“The man was thrown clear of the wreckage, but the woman was pinned beneath it. Her body was badly mangled.”
“Chief Deputy Sheriff Jack Carter and Deputy Sheriff Clifford Mullenix, investigating for the sheriff’s department, said the truck was driven 40 to 50 feet up the tracks and then left the tracks and stopped on an embankment.”
“The officers said the man had been taken to a funeral home when they arrived but that the woman had not been extricated.”
“Bodies of the two were taken to Appalachian Funeral Home, where attendants said last night no funeral arrangements had been made. They were unable to list survivors also.”
“Carter and Mullenix said they knew of no one who actually saw the accident, although a large crowd gathered immediately thereafter.”
“The train stopped soon after the collision. Its front was bashed in somewhat from the impact.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1948.
Appalachian Funeral Home is still in operation.
Jan. 17, 1973: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published several high school basketball scores from the day before. The scores were on the front page. Some of the scores included: Science Hill defeated Bristol, by a score of 66-52.
Dobyns-Bennett easily defeated Unicoi County, 69-44.
Happy Valley bested Elizabethton by a score of 70-54.
Greeneville overcame Sullivan Central, 61-51.
Cloudland narrowly defeated University High, 67-64.
South Greene beat Daniel Boone, 48-40.
Hampton defeated David Crockett, 79-57.
Surgoinsville easily won over Unaka, 70-48.
Ketron was victorious over Church Hill, 52-40.
Lynn View easily defeated Rogersville, the score being 91-72.
North Greene beat Sullivan 62-56.
West Greene defeated Washington College, 84-51.
In 1973, Washington College was a high school, as well as a community in rural Washington County.
Jan. 27, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today the Johnson City Press alerted readers that “‘Somewhere in Time; is the theme for the Johnson City Symphony’s fourth annual symphony ball and auction to be held at the Johnson City Country Club, Feb. 7. ’’
“The committee, with the assistance of Camilla Lyle and the Symphony Guild, seeks to recreate the ambience of the Grand Hotel with an arbor of Chinese Chippendale lattice-work laden with roses in tones of white, peach, pink, yellow and champagne in a veranda setting.”
“Soft candlelight, lush palms and antique clocks will capture the essence of the late 1800s in the ballroom.”
Among the auction items were “a helicopter trip to Grove Park Inn for brunch, vacation trips to the beach, area lakes and mountains, original paintings by local artists and a grouse-hunting trip with Congressman Bill Jenkins.”
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.