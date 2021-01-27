Jan. 27, 1848: “The East Tennessee & Virginia (Railroad) was incorporated by an act of the Tennessee legislature …” (Source: The Railroads of Johnson City by Johnny Graybeal.)
Jan. 27, 1905: The Daily Journal and Tribune, a Knoxville newspaper, reported with a dateline of Johnson City and a date of January 26on a recent fire. “A small blaze in the basement of Science Hill school building was discovered Wednesday at noon. The alarm was turned in and the fire put out before any serious damages. However, on further investigation it was found the flue was defective, being only half a brick in thickness and the building was cracked from bottom to top. It was impossible to repair it in time to have school Thursday. From one extreme to the other is the order. They had too much fire at Science Hill Wednesday and too little rooms at the latter building being uncomfortable, the children were dismissed for the day. The furnace is out of order at this building.”
Jan. 27, 1910: The Bristol Herald Courier, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on the progress of the Model Mill. “J.W. Ring, proprietor of the New Model mill (sic) says they will be ready to commence grinding grain within two weeks. The work of finishing up is progressing rapidly and favorably and unless something happens to delay them, Johnson Citians will be served with products from this mill. There is a sentiment among all the merchants to patronize the new mill and to push their products, and to do all they can to help make it a success.”
Jan. 27, 1917: The Chattanooga Daily Times, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “The county court at the recent session voted $50 for corn club work at the Sulphur Springs High school (sic). Prof. H.H. Thomas is in charge of the corn club work. Boys from 10 to 18 years of age may enter the contest.”
Fifty dollars in 1917 is now worth approximately $1016. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Jan. 27, 1919: The Johnson City Daily Staff alerted readers “….there’s a Red Cross office in the King Building ... and willing to advise and to keep you. There are no charges. ... The same free office is extended to any family that has sent a man to the army or navy.” The King Building housed King’s Department Store, and was located on the corner of South Roan Street and East Main Street.
In other news, readers continued to read of illness in Johnson City. “J.R. Rogers, of the police force, who has been quite ill the past several days, is now thought to be gradually improving.”
“Mr. and Mrs. H.F. Studebaker and little daughter arrived yesterday from Des Moines, Iowa, in response to a message advising them of the serious illness of Mrs. Studebaker’s father, Dr. S.A. Bowman, confined to his home with an attack of influenza. Dr. Bowman is reported better today.”
“Mrs. Sherman Noe is quite ill with influenza at her home on Main street (sic). Mr. Noe who has been ill for several days is much improved.”
“Friends will be glad to learn that Mrs. Paul Green who has been ill with influenza is much improved.”
“Mrs. R.G. Shorter confined to her apartments at the Cumberland for the past week with a severe cold is slowly improving.”
“Miss Mamie Martin, who has been quite ill the past few weeks at the home of her mother, Mrs. W.R. Miller, is rapidly recovering and is expected to be out again within the next few days.”
“E.J. Wagner, manager of the Washington County Gas Co., who has been confined to his room the past ten days, suffering from a severe attack of the Flu (sic), has recovered sufficiently to enable him to be back at his place of business.”
Jan. 27, 1924: The Journal and Tribune, a newspaper in Knoxville, and with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on a dinner for the directors of a local bank. “Mr. and Mrs. Adam B. Crouch tendered a six o’clock dinner last Saturday evening in honor of the directors of the Tennessee National Bank and their wives. Their guest included Mr. and Mrs. James A. Summers, ... Mr. and Mrs. H. Prosser, Mr. and Mrs. Sam H. Sells, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Cargille, ... Mr. and Mrs. Lee F. Miller, Mr. and Mrs. George T. Wofford and Mr. and Mrs. J.E. Brading.”
Jan. 27, 1929: With a dateline of Johnson City, the Nashville Banner reported, “This week marks the completion of the new training (sic) school (sic) of the East Tennessee State Teachers’ College, which will be formally turned over to the state in the near future.” The Training School is now known as the University School. East Tennessee State Teachers’ College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Jan. 27, 1936: The Johnson City Press ran a classified ad for both mattress and box spring renovation. “Mattresses and Box Springs Renovated, one-day service. Work guaranteed. Johnson City Mattress Company. Phone 1205.”
Jan. 27, 1948: Reporting with a dateline of Johnson City and a date of January 26, the Bristol Herald Courier reported the “Milligan College Buffaloes defeated their city rivals, the East Tennessee State College Bucs, 59 to 40 tonight at Science Hill High School gym before a crowd of 2,000 wildly-cheering spectators.” ... “Several hundred persons were turned away after all available seating space and standing room had been taken.”
Jan. 27, 1950: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on the recent unseasonably warm weather. For several days, the highs for the day had been in the 70s. On the 26th, the high was close to 80 degrees. “At noon (on the 27th) some upstate points were reporting readings of 78 and 79 as a late January warm spell continued to break records. Readings above 80 were considered likely in the afternoon.”
The article continued, “Both the official weather observers and the old-timers were non-plussed.” The latter, who like to dismiss anything contemporary with tales of the old days, admitted they couldn’t remember anything comparable with what is going on now.”
Finally, “Many flowers and flowering trees were in full blood this week. An especially noteworthy case is that of a plum tree in a lot beside XXX West Unaka avenue (sic) and North Boone street (sic).”
Jan. 27, 1960: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Albert McLinden, XXX Wilson Ave., who suffered a left arm injury in a fight, was taken to Veterans Administration Hospital for treatment.”
Jan. 27, 1968: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read of high school basketball scores from the night before in over-the-masthead headlines. Science Hill beat Unicoi County, by a score of 75 to 42. Tennessee High won over Kingsport, by a score of 60 to 44. University High was defeated by Cloudland, with Cloudland scoring 74 points to University High’s 56 points. Unaka narrowly defeated Hampton, by a score of 63 to 62. Happy Valley beat Mountain City, 66 to 57, and Elizabethton won over Morristown, 56 to 50. Washington College Academy beat Fall Branch 56 to 44, and Holston Valley defeated Bluff City by a score of 78 to 68.
Jan. 27, 1999: Walter Lee Price finished writing 100 Years at the Bar or Funny Things Happened After I Got to the Courthouse. Together with his father, Sam W. Price, Walter Lee Price practiced law for close to a century, primarily in Johnson City.
