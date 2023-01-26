Jan. 26, 1898: A hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported news of several local residents. Some of the news included: “Will Babb is in Knoxville this week.”
“Candidates were numerous in town last Monday.”
“We are glad to learn that Opie Warlick is improving.”
“Mrs. A. C. Britton entertained the Embreeville club last Monday afternoon.”
“F. F. Decker has moved from Chucky Valley to Bird’s Bridge, Greene County.”
“Geo. L. Smith, wife and two children spent last Sunday with relatives in Johnson City.”
“Andrew Trusler has a large lot of walnut logs in his yard in this place, some of which are fine.”
“Mrs. S. W. Wilson, of Johnson City, spent one day last week with her mother, Mrs. D. T. Wilds of this place.”
“Mrs. E. Murphy is still confined to her room, and does not improve as fast as her many friends would like.”
“J. A. Febuary spent Sunday with his family in this place.”
“Last Saturday night a severe wind storm visited this place. No damage of a serious nature was done.”
“Rev. Jno. S. Lakin has returned from Clover Bottom where he had been conducting a serious of interesting meetings.”
“Miss Ora White, of Locust Mount, left for Knoxville Monday with the intention of entering the business college in that place.”
“John F. Gresham, wife and baby, of Knoxville, spent last week at John’s home on Buffalo Ridge, and returned to Knoxville the first of this week.”
“Rev. J. G. McFerrin, D. D., of Bristol, will commence a week’s meeting at Rheatown on January 30. Services will be held each morning and night.”
“J. V. Kennedy, who has been visiting in Virginia for some time, has returned to this place and is now visiting his mother, Mrs. M. S. Fornshell.”
“The series of meetings conducted during the past week by Rev. A. I. Myhr in the Christian Church of this place, have been well attended, and it is hoped will result in good.”
“Benj. Sherfey, of Colfax, Washington, is now visiting friends in this county. Mr. Sherfey left this county about fifteen years ago, and we are glad to know has prospered in his new home.”
“At a recent meeting in the Presbyterian Church at Leesburg, Joseph Duncan, of Bowmantown, was elected an elder, and Andrew Slonaker a Deacon of the church. The ordination will take place on the firs Sunday in February.”
“Rev. W. J. Lewis has removed into Jonesboro.”
“J. L. Davis, of Knoxville, was in this place last Saturday.”
“John W. Mitchell, of the Fourteenth District, was in town Monday.”
“J. W. Cure, one of Johnson City’s leading citizens was in this place yesterday.”
“J. W. Keys, of the Mountain City Tomahawk, was in this place yesterday.”
“A large eagle was seen Monday morning between this place and Johnson City.”
“Miss Ida Seaman has returned from Bristol after a three week’s visit with relatives in that place.”
“The public roads of this county are in a fearful condition, being almost impassable in many places.”
“The Prayer meeting will be resumed at the Jonesboro First Presbyterian church next Wednesday.”
“Major Contrell, of Johnson City, was in town yesterday. The Major is just as frisky as ever and twice as natural.”
“Miss Nona Pritchett left Monday for Washington City, to visit her cousin, Miss Pritchard, daughter of Senator Pritchard.”
“J. I. Hawkins has built an excellent road from the depot to his home. The material used was slag from the furnace at Embreeville.”
Embreeville is a community in rural Washington County.
Clover Bottom is a community near Nashville, and is likely the same place referenced above.
Locust Mount is a community in rural Washington County.
Rheatown is located in Greene County, and is about 27 miles from Johnson City.
Leesburg and Bowmantown are both communities in rural Washington County.
The Tomahawk was, and still is, a newspaper in Mountain City. Mountain City is located in Johnson County and is about 44 miles from Johnson City.
Washington City is now known as Washington, D. C.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1898.
Jan. 26, 1923: A century ago today the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Johnson City, and kept on hand, include practically all modern instruments between pianos and harps. Five concerns handle pianos keeping them in stock, and representing the leading makes of the country. Three stores feature full lines of smaller instruments, sich (sic) as guitars, violin, banjos, and kindred instruments; two concerns handling musical instruments and music execlsively (sic). Several other stores have small llns (sic) of smaller instruments in stock. Agencies are maintained here, however for pipe organs, and band and orchestrial instruments of standard makes.”
Jan. 26, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “A smallpox case brought a 14-day quarantine of the Washington county jail at Jonesboro today and disrupted proceedings of Circuit Court in the midst of a busy docket.”
“Dr. E. C. Mulliniks, county health director, ordered the quarantine after a prisoner’s illness was diagnosed yesterday as smallpox.”
“Sheriff Luke M. Warrick said the jail was ‘running over’ with 68 prisoners, many of whom had been scheduled for trial this week of for transfer to the state penitentiary. Now, none can leave — and no more prisoners can be received, Jail personnel, including Jailer Joe Wilson and her family, also were quarantined.”
“Dr. Mulliniks said his department had completed vaccination of all the prisoners in a move to prevent any spread of the disease at its source. Jail personnel also were vaccinated.”
“Dr. Mulliniks called upon all court attendants and officers, all attorneys, jurors, visitors to the jail — anyone who has had any contact with the jail or prisoners during the past week — to submit to vaccinations.”
“The Johnson City office of the Health Department will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day for vaccinations, and the office in Jonesboro will be open until 4:30 p.m. each day.”
“Persons who should be vaccinated are urged to report at the office most convenient to them.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1948.
Smallpox is a contagious disease but, as implied in the article quoted, can be prevented by means of a vaccine.
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.