Jan. 26, 1898: A hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported news of several local residents. Some of the news included: “Will Babb is in Knoxville this week.”

“Candidates were numerous in town last Monday.”

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

