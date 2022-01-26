Jan. 26, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported news about several area residents. Readers learned, “Mrs. Frank Seiler of Elizabethton, and Mrs. C.D. Moss and Mrs. Wallace of Erwin, spent last Friday in Johnson City.”
“Miss Bessie Blackburn, who has been the guest of her sister, Mrs. Clyde Justice in Bulls Gap, has returned to the city.”
“Mr. George Hannah spent Tuesday in Bristol on business.”
“Miss Mary Martin Haun, who has been ill at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Haun, on West Maple street (sic), is now able to resume her school work.”
“Among the prominent men of Greene county (sic) attending the Republican convention Saturday were: Messers. J.M. Herard, E.C. Mysinger, J.W. McInturff, S.H. Broyles, H.C. Remine, Worley Fox, H.F. Shoun, J.F. Huntsman, H.C. McInturff, Harvey Broyles and H.C. Haynes.”
“Miss Julia Dickenson, of Castlewood, Va., is the attractive guest of her sister, Ms. E.R. Jennings, in the Southwest addition.”
“The many friends of Mr. William Wiley will regret to know that he is ill at the school, ‘Lincoln Memorial’ in Harrogate, Tenn.”
“Mr. and Mrs. L.W. McCown returned yesterday from a two weeks stay in New York City.”
“Mr. (indecipherable) Tyler has returned from a business trip in Dante, Va.”
Bulls Gap is located approximately 53 miles from Johnson City.
Castlewood, Virginia is approximately 62 miles from Johnson City.
Harrogate is about 108 miles from Johnson City.
Dante, Virginia is about 70 miles from Johnson City.
Jan. 26, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers of the death of a prominent Elizabethton resident. With a dateline from Elizabethton, and a date from Jan. 25, readers learned, “Joe Banner Allen, 37, Elizabethton Commissioner of Finance and Taxation, died today at 3 p.m., in St. Elizabeth’s Hospital after a lingering illness.”
“Allen, who served as Attorney General in the first judicial district while Dayton E. Phillips was in the Army, had been commissioner for over four years and was credited with planning the Elizabethton tax system.”
“He was the first land agent in the state of Tennessee, being appointed in 1938 just four years after his graduation from Milligan College and Cumberland Law School. Immediately after law school graduation, he associated with Oscar M. Far in law practice, and had been a member of the Carter County Bar Association for 12 years.”
St. Elizabeth Hospital was the forerunner of Carter County General Hospital, which was the forerunner of Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Jan. 26, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Mrs. Colleen Shade, 39, Rt. 9, Jonesboro, was erroneously reported as discharged from Memorial Hospital in yesterday’s Johnson City Press-Chronicle. The story should have listed Mrs. Georgia Carpenter, 37, Rt. 5. as being discharged. Mrs. Carpenter was admitted Jan. 13 for treatment of an accidental gunshot wound to the abdomen. Mrs. Shade is listed in fair condition.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1972.
Jan. 26, 1992: The Johnson City Press published a listing of local clubs and contact information for those interested in club membership, or in learning more about the organization. “Here, at last, is the beginning of the fabled ‘Club List’. It demonstrates conclusively that people in this area are interested in a very, very wide variety of things.”
“No matter what you like to do — or need to do — there seems to be a group of other people who like or need the same thing. From bird-fanciers to honorary sororities and fraternities to professional associations to Star Trek fans to craft groups to support groups, there seems to be a little of everything.”
“Thanks to all who took the time to send in their club information, we have compiled the data for 148 clubs, listing all the legible forms that were submitted by the deadline.”
“The response was so good that if we print them so that they will be easy to clip out and paste into a standard sheet of paper, it’ll take more than today’s issue to list them all. We crammed as many as we could in today, and will print some every day this week in Lifestyles until they are all published.”
“If you missed this opportunity, look for the announcement for our next club listing, which we tentatively plan to do about a year from now. Until then, browse this list occasionally. You never can tell — something you’ll really like might be lurking in one of the entries.”
Jan. 26, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported news about an honor recently given to a community-minded Johnson Citian. “The Johnson City Medical Center Foundation honored Louise DuBose Sells Saturday evening by naming her recipient of the 1997 Spirit of Johnson City Award at a gala held at the Johnson City County Club.”
“’She’s such a fabulous lady and so deserving of this,’ said Bo Deaton, executive director of the JCMCF. ‘Mrs. Sells is a model of the commitment to integrity for each of us.’”
“’We have so many people in our area that are deserving of this prestigious honor, but we’re so thankful she could be the recipient this year.’”
“Mrs. Sells was born in Fort Morgan, Colo. She is a daughter of Dr. Warner Harrington and Lettie McElroy DuBose. She is the widow of the late William Samuel Sells, Sr., who served as president of General Shale Products Corp until his death in 1963.”
“She is the mother of four sons and one daughter, grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of nine.”
“She has been a positive force in the growth of Upper East Tennessee, having served as a leader in the Johnson City School System, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of America, the American Red Cross, Oak Park Children’s Home, the Senior Citizen’s Board and Johnson City Girls’ Club. She was the first female to chair the United Way of Johnson City and her work helped make Tipton-Haynes Historic Site a reality.”
“Mrs. Sells has served as a board member of Memorial Hospital, as well as on the Johnson City Medical Center Board. She has also served on the City Commission and as vice mayor of Johnson City. She was inducted into the Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame in 1988.”
“She is a leader in the Presbyterian Church and is a charter member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. She has served on the board of trustees of Lees-McRae College, Banner Elk, N.C.”
“Mrs. Sells serves as wing chairman on the residents’ board of Appalachian Christian Village.”
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Banner Elk is about 38 miles from Johnson City.
Appalachian Christian Village is now known as Abundant Christian Living.