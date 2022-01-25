Jan. 25, 1912: The Comet reported, “Attorney S. C. Williams, one of the prominent attorneys in Johnson City, has been appointed chancellor of the first division vice Hal H. Haynes who is ill in Florida. Mr. Williams has been very busy since his appointment and has received a great many congratulations.”
As used in this context, “vice” means “as a substitute for.”
Jan. 25, 1917: The Johnson City Comet published several recipes on this day. Among the recipes was one for a Pork Cake. That recipe is as follows:
“Take one cupful each of fat chopped salt pork, boiling water, molasses, dried apple and sugar. Add the boiling water to the pork; cook the molasses and a cupful of dried apple which has been soaked over night, a teaspoonful of cinnamon and a half a teaspoonful of each of cloves and nutmeg with a half cupful of raisins, three hours; add the other ingredients, two eggs, one teaspoonful of soda and two of cream of tartar, flour to make a soft dough. Bake slowly one hour.”
There was not a mention of the oven temperature. However, most Johnson Citians used a wooden cook stove in 1917.
Jan. 25, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported news from Elizabethton. Readers learned, “Tuesday afternoon Mrs. Walter Dungan was a gracious hostess to a bridge party at her attractive home in Elizabethton. For this occasion the reception rooms were brightened with blooming plants and ferns. At the three card tables the guests found their places by means of dainty score cards. The afternoon was spent in an interesting game of bridge.’
“Mrs. Duratte, of Roanoke, houseguest of Mrs. Harlow Dickenson, was the fortunate lady to win the prize, a potted blooming hyacinth. Late in the afternoon, Mrs. Dungan served her guests a tempting salad course. Mrs. Edwin Hunter and Miss Lena Saunders of this city were among those who enjoyed this delightful hospitality.”
Jan. 25, 1936: The Johnson City Chronicle reported several short news accounts of interest to Johnson City residents. Among the articles were: “Mr. and Mrs. Haden Wood and small daughter of Tuscumbia, Ala., will spend the week-end as guests of Col. and Mrs. Lee B. Harr, Soldiers Home.”
“Mr. and Mrs. George Oldham motored to Knoxville yesterday afternoon. Mr. Oldham attended an insurance meeting.”
“Mrs. George Bitner is improving from a serious illness at a Greeneville hospital.”
“O. P. Smith, Jr., student at Washington college high school (sic), underwent a tonsil operation at the Jones hospital (sic) this week.”
“Miss Lillian Nunez of Hillcrest Drive left yesterday for Nazareth, Ky., where she will attend Nazareth academy (sic).”
“Mrs. W. O. Allen of 1106 Southwest avenue (sic) is quite ill.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Charles Stine and Miss Mary Pendleton moved this week to an apartment, corner of Welbourne street (sic) and East Eighth avenue (sic), from 1107 Cedar place (sic).”
“Dr. Ralph Kelley, pastor of the Methodist Episcopal church (sic); Mr. C. E. Rogers, Mr. Sam R. Howell and Mr. R. H. Burkhart attended the district conference of the Methodist Episcopal church, Tuesday night, in Greeneville. Dr. Kelley spoke on ‘Sons and Daughters of the Parsonage,’ and Mr. Rogers on ‘Qualifications for the Ministry.’ ”
Soldier’s Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Washington College was a high school in 1936; the institution was located in the rural community of Washington College, in Washington County.
The Jones Hospital was a private hospital.
Jan. 25, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Two men received emergency treatment at Appalachian Hospital and were released, attendants said. They were listed as Armistead Scott, 39, of 207 Welbourne street (sic), a janitor at South Side School, whose right index finger was caught in a pump, and Wallace France, 25-year-old refrigeration mechanic, living at 313 East Eight avenue (sic), who accidentally stuck a nail in his right foot.”
Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Jan. 25, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the weather was in the news. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A cold wave warning has been issued for the Tri-Cities area tonight!”
“Hold your breath. The temperature is expected to make a drop of about 78 degrees within a 40-hour period, which began at 2 p.m. yesterday with a balmy 78 degree reading on the thermometer. Temperatures are due to keep dropping until a low of zero or five above is reached by morning.”
“The forecast for today calls for continued sunny skies, with winds averaging 15 to 20 miles per hour and cool temperatures reaching the mid-40s.”
“Tonight is when the bit really comes with clear skies expected and the temperatures plummeting to five above or ever zero. However, the wind is due to diminish to five miles per hour by morning.”
“Tomorrow’s prediction calls for clear skies once again during the morning, with increasing cloudiness during the afternoon, but continued very cold with the temperature to creep up to the low 20s.”
“The record high for this date was 79 in 1950 and the record low four below in 1963.”
Jan. 25, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Mark Rutledge and a dateline from Erwin, the Johnson City Press reported, “Nuclear Fuel Services, though a secretive contract with the U. S. Department of Energy, began processing high-enriched uranium solutions Friday from the DOE’s Rocky Flats Environmental Technology Site near Denver.”
“Formerly the sole provider of fuel for the Navy’s fleet of nuclear submarines and aircraft carriers, NFS turned its focus to treating low-level radioactive waste and down-blending high-enriched uranium after losing the Navy fuel contract in 1993.”
Jan. 25, 1998: In a staff photo taken by Tony Duncan, Johnson City Press readers learned that “’Somewhere in Time’ is the theme for the Johnson City Symphony’s fourth annual Symphony Ball and Auction to be held at the Johnson City Country Club Feb. 7. Left to right, Nancy Flugrath, Jane Hales, Julia Loomis and Louise Woodhall work on flower arrangements for the event.”
Sources: