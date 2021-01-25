Jan. 25, 1872: The Herald and Tribune, a newspaper in Jonesborough, reported, “We hear many complaints, among our citizens, about the failure of springs and wells. Should this continue, water next summer will be an item.”
Jonesborough was spelled that way in 1872.
Jan. 25, 1906: With a dateline of Johnson City, the Nashville Banner reported on recent damage done by the weather. “The heavy rains and high waters out along the lines of railroads entering the town from the south and east have done great damage. It is said that no trains can reach Cranberry for a week, and much time will be required to repair the S & W Railroad, and the Embreeville or Johnson City Southern.”
Additional details indicated, “A report reached here yesterday that much of the road from Elizabethton to Mountain City has been washed away by a flood in the Watauga River.”
Jan. 25, 1908: The Chattanooga News, with a dateline of Johnson City, carried news of a recent social gathering. “On Thursday afternoon and night, Mr. and Mrs. S.H. Ponder and Miss Ponder entertained in honor of Mr. and Mrs. James Ponder. From 2 to 5 about 80 ladies called. The home was beautifully decorated. The night function was from 8 to 11 and was attended by fully 100 society folk. The spirit of genuine hospitality pervaded both of these occasions. Delicious refreshments were served. In attendance from out of town were William R. Ponder, Miss Lucy Broyles and Phil S. Taylor, of Embreeville.”
Jan. 25, 1918: The Nashville Banner, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported very sad news. “Because he had no money to pay his railroad fare, Clarence Aiken, a 16-year-old boy, attempted to finish his trip from Knoxville home on foot. Wednesday morning in Memorial hospital (sic) he had all toes on one foot amputated and three on the other. They were frostbitten in the zero temperature.”
Jan. 25, 1919: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported on several Johnson Citians with serious illnesses. “Dot Mosely is very ill with pneumonia following influenza.”
“Mrs. Harold Britton has recovered from a severe case of influenza.”
“Friends of Mrs. F.B. St. John will be pleased to learn that she continues to improve from a recent illness.”
“Mr. Burr Harrison is convalescing from a severe case of influenza.”
“The many friends of Miss Ruby Young will be glad to hear she is recovering from a severe case of pneumonia.”
“Miss Slocum, teacher of art at the Normal, is ill at her apartment at the Cumberland.”
In military news from the same source and on the same day, readers learned, “Mr. Sam Hawley, of the U.S. Navy, is visiting his sister, Mrs. C.E. Rogers, in the Southwest addition. Mr. Hawley has many friends in the city, who will be glad to greet him again. He was a student at the State Normal for several terms and won the love and goodwill of the teachers and student body. He expects to receive his honorable discharge in the early spring.”
The Normal and the State Normal were both references to the East Tennessee Normal School, which was a forerunner of East Tennessee State University.
Jan. 25, 1923: The Journal and Tribune, a newspaper in Knoxville, reported on activity in the Johnson City tobacco market. With a dateline of Johnson City, readers learned, “The offerings on the floor of the Washington county (sic) Tobacco warehouse were very materially cut down on Tuesday on account of the storm during the morning. Only 20,000 pounds were on the floor but it was all good tobacco and as a consequence, the highest average was made. It is predicted that farmers of this section will grow rich by growing tobacco. An acre to three acres on every farm will put more money in the rural sections than any part of the state it is asserted as prices seem likely to be high for years to come. Clouse Bros. put out two acres of tobacco on the farm of N.H. Taylor, which weighed out 4,505 pounds and brought them nearly $1,700 on average of 38 cents, (and) others in the county have made equally as fine records, the Kelly or Judy seed has been tested, recommended as best suited to the land.”
Seventeen hundred dollars in 1923 is now worth approximately $25,900, while 38 cents in the same year is now worth about $5.78. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Jan. 25, 1934: A small child narrowly escaped almost certain death, according to the Johnson City Chronicle. “Patricia Contis, tiny daughter of Nicholas Contis, probably owes her life to good fortune and the intervention of Providence. At least that is the reaction of her parents, following the freak accident in which the 6-year-old girl miraculously escaped injury when struck by an automobile Wednesday afternoon.”
The article continued, “She was starting to cross Market street (sic) at the intersection with Roan street (sic), after leaving St. Mary’s School. The traffic light was against her, so she waited. She then started across the street.”
More details revealed, “An approaching car, said to have been driven by Miss Elizabeth Bolton, struck the child.
The driver applied her brakes quickly in an effort to avert the accident, but when the car was completely stopped, the child was underneath, having fallen between the two front wheels.”
Finally, readers learned, “She was sprawled out from her precarious position, with two scratched knees the only injuries. One woman, watching from a nearby hotel widow, fainted when she saw the accident. A large crowd gathered, attracted by the near-tragedy.”
Jan. 25, 1942: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Bristol Herald Courier reported baseball news. “Doug Bean, sports editor of the Johnson City (Tenn.) Chronicle for the past two years, has been appointed president of the Pocatello, Idaho, Cardinals, according to an announcement by Branch Rickey, vice-president of the St. Louis Cardinals with whom the Johnson City is affiliated.”
The article continued, “He replaces Art Routzong, who was recently named business manager of the Asheville (N.C.) club. The new front office chief will attend the Pioneer league meeting at Boise next Sunday.”
Jan. 25, 1950: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on recent Langston High School basketball scores. “The Langston High School basketball team took two from Elizabethton last night in the Langston gym. The Tigerettes opened the show by turning back the Elizabethton girls 34 to 17. Betty Thompson and Bessie Bethen were outstanding for the Tigerettes.”
The article continued, “The Tigers grabbed the lead early in the game and were never in trouble as they dropped Elizabethton 48 to 15. Jim Hamilton and Carson were tops for the Tigers.”
Jan. 25, 1967: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported the forecasted high temperature for the day would be near 70 degrees.
Jan. 25, 1973: A full-page advertisement in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers about the 90th anniversary of the Johnson City Machine and Foundry Works. Their motto was, “If It’s Built of Iron, Steel, Brass or Aluminum, Draw a Picture of It…..We’ll Build it!”
Sources: