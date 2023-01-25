Jan. 25, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reprinted an opinion originally published in the Johnson City Staff. “If Tennessee ever hopes to become a manufacturing state, or to develop her almost inexhaustible resources, she will have to elect an up-to-date and progressive legislature — one that will attend to the real needs of the state and not waste its time in political trickery and jobbery that will amend the constitution of the state so as to release new industrial plants from taxation for a term of five or ten years, thereby offering an inducement for their location in our midst.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City in 1898. The Comet was published every week.
Jan. 25, 1922: The Johnson City Chronicle reported a variety of news items relating to area residents. Among those items were: “Mr. and Mrs. Hunter H. King, of Omaha, Nebraska, arrived in Johnson City Friday and will be the guests of their parents Mr. and Mrs. Jas. M. King, and two sisters Mrs. Walter Hunter, of Kingsport, and Mrs. W. H. Lacey.”
“The many friends of Mr. and Mrs. Owen Murry will be delighted to know that they have returned from Kingsport to make their home in Johnson City and are now living on Harris avenue.”
“Mrs. Walter J. Miller has as her guest her mother, Mrs. Rutledge, of Virginia, at her home on West King street.”
Mrs. Miller continued to be in the news. “Mrs. Walter J. Miller had as her guest last week Mrs. Arthur M. Portmann (nee Miss Marian Peavler) as she was en route from her home in St. Louis to Bristol where she is visiting her mother, Mrs. Sam Peavler. Mrs. Portmann, before returning to her hom (sic) will visit here as the guest of Mrs. Miller.”
“Mrs. Frank Henderson accompanied her husband to Grand Rapids, Mich., to attend the mid-season furniture show. Mrs. Henderson is now the guest of her sister, Mrs. Ross, in Plattsburg, N. Y.”
“Mr. Colin B. McKinney, prominent lawyer in the city, spent yesterday in Jonesboro on business.”
“Miss Blanche Range is planning to leave the first of February for Chicago where she will study art.”
“Miss Dora Ford, popular student at the East Tennessee State Normal, was forced on account of illness, to give up her school work and return to her home in Knoxville. Her many friends hope that she will soon be able to return.”
“Mrs. Edwin Hunter and Miss Lena Saunders motored to Elizabethton yesterday to attend the bridge party given by Mrs. Walter Dungan.”
“Miss Maria Harmon spent the weekend with relatives in Bluff City.”
“The young daughter of Mr. and Mrs. E. H. Ramsey was christened Jean Bardon Ramsey, on Sunday by Rev. Amison Jonnard at the Episcopal Church.”
“Mr. Frank Leake has returned from a business trip in Knoxville.”
“Miss Daisy May Chatman of Carson-Newman College, who was the attractive guest of Miss Mildred Cove on East Watauga avenue, has returned to her school where she will resume her school work.”
“The Johnson City Junior High School is fortunate in having secured the services of Miss Eleanor Brading for the remainder of the school term.”
“Mr. G. P. Foster, who was a weekend visitor in the city, has gone to Chattanooga.”
“Mr. and Mrs. R. W. Horner have returned from Abingdon, where Mr., Horner was in the hospital there suffering from a fall. The many friends of Mr. Horner will be glad to know that he is rapidly improving.”
“Mr. Lyle Burrow of Bristol was a visitor in the city yesterday.”
“Mrs. Paul Green of Erwin was a visitor in the city yesterday.”
“Mr. Joe Piper of Bristol was a visitor in the city yesterday.”
“Mrs. James A. Martin returned yesterday from Knoxville where she accompanied Mr. and Mrs. John Rawls who were en-route to their home in Atlanta, Ga.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Gerome Thomas have moved into their new home on N. Roan street.”
“Mrs. C. J. Broyles will leave this week for Umatilla, Fla. Mr. Charles Broyles will motor to Florida, he will be accompanied as far as Atlanta by Mr. James A. Martin, Jr.”
“Mr. W. W. Buck was in Jonesboro yesterday on business.”
“Mr. Orth D. Hutchens left Monday for a two weeks business trip to Eastern cities.”
“Mr. Randolph Bishop spent Monday in Erwin on a business trip.”
“Mrs. Robert Williams and son Robert, Jr., of Richmond, Va., are guests in the city.”
“Mr. Russell Bishop left yesterday for New York City on a business trip.”
“Mr. Charles Cargille is spending a few days in Knoxville on business.”
“Mr. and Mrs. J. W. King were called to Pulasky (sic), Va., last week on account of the serious illness and death of Mrs. King’s brother, Mr. McNew. Mr. King is expected home today.”
“Mrs. A. T. Berry was the weekend guest of relatives in the city en route to visit Governor A. A. Taylor, and family, in Nashville.”
“Mr. Ferdinand Powell has returned from a business trip in Washington.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1923.
East Tennessee State Normal eventually grew into East Tennessee State University.
Carson-Newman College is now known as Carson-Newman University.
Jan. 25, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “With the upstate area still covered with snow and ice the official weather forecast for today was partly cloudy and continued cold. It will be warmer as the day progresses — but — only about as high as freezing, the weatherman said. Still, that is a relief.”
“The mercury showed 17 shortly before last midnight and appeared destined to descend even lower.”
“The area’s first accident of any consequence as a result of unfavorable weather conditions was recorded when E. P. Martin’s car slid over a bank near the Embreeville-Erwin intersection of Jonesboro highway, resulting in hospitalization for Martin. He was the auto’s sole occupant, investigating authorities said.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1948.
