Jan. 24, 1892: The Comet reported several items of interest to Johnson Citians. Among the items were: “Miss Anna Faw is visiting in the city.”
“G. Mc D. Hampton is in the city.”
“Hon. A. B. Bowman returned from Knoxville yesterday.”
“Misses Martha Wilder and Retta Lyle, of this city, are visiting Miss Carrie Summers, at Moristown.”
“The two Misses Powell, who were visiting in this city, returned to Bristol yesterday on No. 2.”
“The Comet is more than pleased to join our people in welcomecoming (sic) to Johnson City Mr. D. S. McIntyre, the newly elected president of the Citizens Bank. He comes among us not in the roll (sic) of a stranger, his competency and capabilities elsewhere as financier, and his pleasant associations with our people, having justified the impression that he is entitled to a hearty welcome.”
“It is Mr. McIntyre’s intention, after the closing of the Knoxville schools, to bring his entire family here to remain permanently.”
“We cordially welcome him and his to our city, and hope that others like him may see the benefit of following his example.”
Jan. 24, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported a number of articles of interest to area residents. “M. T. McArthur, well known contractor and formerly of Johnson City, was in town yesterday on business. Mr. McArthur is now located in West Virginia.”
“Miss Ruth McClellan, of the East Tennessee State Normal, spent the week-end (sic) with her mother, Mrs. Isadore McClellan in Bristol.”
“Miss Julia Newberry of Mountain City is expected to arrive today to be the guest of Mr. and Mrs. H. P. London on W. Holston avenue (sic).”
“The many friends of Mr. Charles Fisher will regret to know that he is confined to his room, ill.”
The East Tennessee State Normal is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Jan. 24, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Elmer Bain, 17-year-old pupil of Science Hill High School, son of E. A. Bain, city (sic), route (sic) 5, was treated (at Appalachian Hospital) for an injury, to his left wrist suffered in a fall while playing basketball, attendants said.”
Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Jan. 24, 1951: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported recent action of the grand jury of Washington County Circuit Court. “Striking heavily at ‘beer joints,’ the grand jury of Washington County Circuit Court today demanded a county-wide cleanup of vice.”
“In a report submitted to Judge Raymond C. Campbell in Jonesboro the jury suggested that, if its demand goes unheeded, a special grand jury be called to ‘collect evidence and indict those responsible.’”
“The report, more than six pages long and one of the most outspoken in recent years (it named some names), said conditions were particularly bad in Johnson City.”
“It mentioned gambling, prostitution and ‘fuzzy pills,’ along with the beer, as contributing factors.”
“And it directed several pointed barbs at city officialdom.”
“Part of the blame, the report suggested, is lack of ‘a coordinated effort of the sheriff’s department and the Johnson City police department.’”
“However, it also blamed ‘good, church-going, law-abiding citizens (who) are either indifferent to this situation or are reluctant to give evidence that will involve themselves as witnesses or as informers.’”
“Said the report:”
“’The responsibility of citizenships is too easily delegated to professional politicians, law enforcement officers, or other public servants, and thus dismissed from the mind and conscience of the citizens that might help correct abuses of the law for good social conditions.’’
“The jurors expressed belief that ‘beer joints and crime have the relationship of cause and effect.’”
“’We found cases coming before this grand jury that linked robbery, assault, drunken driving and murder to patronage of beer joints,’ said the report which was signed by Hubert Brooks, foreman, and J. H. Dampier, clerk.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1951.
Jan. 24, 1962: With a dateline from Kingsport, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “State Rep. James H. (Jimmy) Quillen today announced he would be a candidate for the Republican 1st District congressional nomination in the August primary.”
“He became the third announced candidate for the nomination. Preceding him were Frank Davis, mayor of Morristown, and Haynes Elliott, Elizabethton.”
“The incumbent, Mrs. Louise G. Reece, announced last week she would not seek re-election.”
“Quillen 46, widely known Republican leader, civic and community leader and businessman, is currently serving his fourth term in the Tennessee House of Representatives, representing Sullivan and Hawkins counties.”
“He was the first Republican from Sullivan County ever elected to the office which he now holds since it was created in the 1901 reapportionment. He was first elected in 1954 and re-elected in 1956, 1958, and 1960.”
“Quillen, long active in GOP circles in the 1st District, participated in all the campaigns of the late Rep. B. Carroll Reece and co-managed one of his campaigns in the 1950s.”
“In 1956, Quillen was a delegate at large to the National Republican Convention in San Francisco, Calif.”
Jan. 24, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the weather was in the news. According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Another beautiful day is forecast for today with more showers predicted for tonight and tomorrow.”
“The unusually mild January is giving some area farmers pause for thought, since they feel a mild winter indicates a larger number of insect pests will be around in the spring and summer to attack the area crops.”
“Today’s forecast calls for variable cloudy skies with mild temperatures reaching into the upper 60s.”
“Tonight is to be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain and temperatures in the mid-50s.”
“The prediction for tomorrow calls for showers ending in the morning with the skies becoming partly cloudy and temperatures cooling down to the upper 50s.”
“The record high for this date was 74 in 1950 and the record low minus 8 in 1963.”
Jan. 24, 1997: In an article with the byline of Sam Watson, the Johnson City Press reported, “Gang-prevention seminars identical to those administered to law enforcement officials will be presented to the public in February through the Community Collaborative Council, officials said Thursday.”
“’I want to bring in an instructor from the Law Enforcement Training Academy who specializes in this area and let him give the same message to the community that he gives to law enforcement agencies,’ Washington County Sheriff Fred Phillips said following a council meeting at Columbus Powell Center.”